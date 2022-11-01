US Bancorp : Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Large Holding Companies—FR Y-9LP

Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 2 to 13.5 hours per response, with an average of 5.25 hours per response, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.
U.S. Bancorp
Schedule PI-Parent Company Only Income Statement
1. Operating Income:
a. Income from bank subsidiaries and associated banks, excluding equity in undistributed income:
..............................................................................................8. Net Income (loss) (sum of items 6, 7.a, 7.b, and 7.c)
4340
4,900,000
8.
Institutions that have adopted ASU2016-13should report in item 2.c the provision for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures.
Item 3.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the FR Y-9C Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.
Schedule PI-Continued
Memoranda
1.
Noncash items included in operating expense ................................................................................................
4647
5
M.1.
2.
Loan and lease financing receivables charged-off ..........................................................................................
4635
0
M.2.
3.
Loan and lease financing receivables recoveries ...........................................................................................
4605
0
M.3.
4.
Interest expense paid to special-purpose subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities
(included in item 2.d above) ............................................................................................................................
C254
0
M.4.
Memorandum item 5 is to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for finan-
cial instruments or servicing assets and liabilities at fair value under a fair value option.
5.
Net change in fair values of financial instruments accounted for under a fair value option ............................
M.5.
J980
N/A
INSTRUCTIONS MUST BE REVIEWED AS THIS SCHEDULE REQUIRES NEGATIVE ENTRIES FOR CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS.
Schedule PI-A-Cash Flow Statement
Part I. Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
BHPA
1.
Net income (loss) (must equal Schedule PI, item 8) ......................................................................
4340
4,900,000
1.
2.
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
BHCP
a. Provision for deferred income taxes ..........................................................................................
3611
36,827
2.a.
b. (Gain) or loss on sales of assets ...............................................................................................
3612
900
2.b.
c. Equity in undistributed (earnings) losses of subsidiaries...........................................................
3613
(1,038,229)
2.c.
d. Not applicable
e. Net change in other liabilities ....................................................................................................
3615
(436,936)
2.e.
f. Net change in other assets ........................................................................................................
3616
(175,195)
2.f.
g. Other, net ..................................................................................................................................
3617
(167,555)
2.g.
h. Total adjustments (sum of items 2.a through 2.g) .....................................................................
3618
(1,780,188)
2.h.
3.
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (sum of Part I, items 1 and 2.h) .........................
3619
3,119,812
3.
BHCP
Amount
Part II. Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
1.
Purchases of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities .....................................................
6552
0
1.
a. Purchases of equity securities with readily determinable fair value (1) .......................................
HU25
2,571
1.a.
2.
Sales and maturities of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities .....................................
6567
419,948
2.
a. Sales and maturities of equity securities with readily determinable fair value(1) ........................
HU26
1,327
2.a.
3.
Payments for investments in and advances to subsidiaries ...........................................................
6571
13,455,585
3.
4.
Sale or repayment of investments in and advances to subsidiaries ..............................................
6573
13,952,192
4.
5.
Outlays for business acquisitions....................................................................................................
F737
0
5.
6.
Proceeds from business divestitures ..............................................................................................
F817
0
6.
7.
Other, net ........................................................................................................................................
6588
845
7.
8.
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(sum of Part II, items 2, 2.a, 4, 6, and 7 minus items 1, 1.a, 3, and 5) ...........................................
6589
916,156
8.
BHCP
Amount
Part III. Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
1.
Net change in purchased funds and other short-term borrowings .................................................
F818
(1,000,000)
1.
2.
Not applicable
3.
Proceeds from advances from subsidiaries ...................................................................................
6592
0
3.
4.
Repayment of advances from subsidiaries ....................................................................................
6596
0
4.
5.
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt .....................................................................................
6600
5,150,000
5.
6.
Repayment of long-term debt .........................................................................................................
6604
1,300,000
6.
7.
Proceeds from issuance of common stock .....................................................................................
6607
16,000
7.
8.
Payment to repurchase common stock ..........................................................................................
8518
55,000
8.
9.
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock ....................................................................................
6619
437,000
9.
10.
Payment to repurchase preferred stock .........................................................................................
Other, net ........................................................................................................................................
6743
0
12.
13.
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(sum of Part III, items 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 12 minus items 4, 6, 8, 10, and 11) ..................................
6744
(125,000)
13.
BHCP
Amount
Part IV. Cash and Cash Equivalents:
1.
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(sum of Part I, item 3, Part II, item 8, and Part III, item 13) ............................................................
6758
3,910,968
1.
2.
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year ............................................................................
6773
8,368,766
2.
3.
Cash and cash equivalents, current year-to-date (sum of Part IV, items 1 and 2) .........................
6775
12,279,734
3.
1. To be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the FR Y-9C Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.
Schedule PC-Parent Company Only Balance Sheet
Assets
1.
Cash and balances due from depository institutions:
a. Balances with subsidiary or affiliated depository institutions .............................................................
5993
12,279,734
1.a.
b. Balances with unrelated depository institutions .................................................................................
0010
0
1.b.
2.
Securities: (1)
a. U.S. Treasury securities .....................................................................................................................
0400
603,859
2.a.
b. Securities of U.S. Government agencies and corporations and securities issued by
states and political subdivisions .........................................................................................................
6791
64,593
2.b.
c. Other debt and equity securities ........................................................................................................
1299
12,784
2.c.
3.
Securities purchased under agreements to resell (2)...............................................................................
0277
0
3.
4.
Loans and lease financing receivables:
a. Loans:
(1) To U.S. addressees (domicile) .....................................................................................................
0362
0
4.a.(1)
(2) To non-U.S. addressees (domicile) ..............................................................................................
0363
0
4.a.(2)
b. LESS: Unearned income on loans .....................................................................................................
2123
0
4.b.
c. Loans, held for investment and held for sale (sum of items 4.a(1) and 4.a(2) minus item 4.b)..........
0364
0
4.c.
d. Lease financing receivables, net of unearned income .......................................................................
2165
0
4.d.
e. LESS: Allowance for loan and lease losses (3) ...................................................................................
3123
0
4.e.
f. Loans and leases, held for investment and held for sale, net of allowance for loan and
lease losses (sum of items 4.c and 4.d minus item 4.e).....................................................................
2125
0
4.f.
5.
Investments in and receivables due from subsidiaries and associated companies