US Bancorp : Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Large Holding Companies—FR Y-9LP

This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act (12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act

(HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

This report form is to be filed by the parent company of large holding companies. For purposes of this report, large holding