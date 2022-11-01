Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
42.88 USD   +1.01%
06:10pUs Bancorp : Regulatory Capital Pillar 3 Disclosures Standardized Approach
PU
06:04aRisk Management Soars Past Revenue Growth as Top Priority for Finance Leaders, Annual U.S. Bank CFO Survey Reveals
BU
01:46aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bank's first embedded payment solutions as part of Microsoft collaboration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Large Holding Companies—FR Y-9LP

11/01/2022 | 06:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FR Y-9LP

OMB Number 7100-0128

Approval expires December 31, 2024

Page 1 of 10

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Parent Company Only Financial Statements for Large

Holding Companies-FRY-9LP

Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter

This

Report

is

required

by law: Section 5(c) of the

BHC

Act

(12

U.S.C.

§

1844(c)),

section 10 of Home Owners'

Loan

Act

(HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

This report form is to be filed by the parent company of large holding companies. For purposes of this report, large holding

companies are holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more, or holding companies that meet certain criteria, regardless of size. When such holding companies are tiered

holding

companies, separate reports are also to

be

filed

by

each

of the

subsidiary

holding

companies.

The Federal

Reserve

may

not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or

a

person)

is

not

required

to respond

to, a

collection of

information

unless

it

displays

a currently valid OMB control number.

NOTE: The Parent Company Only Financial Statements

for

Date of Report:

September 30, 2022

Large Holding Companies must be signed and attested by

the

Month / Day / Year (BHCP 9999)

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting

holding company

(or by the individual performing this equivalent function).

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding

company, attest that the Parent Company Only Financial

Statements for Large Holding Companies for

this report

date

have been prepared in conformance with the

instructions issued

by the Federal Reserve System and are true and correct to the

best of my knowledge and belief.

CONF

U.S. Bancorp

Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCP C490)

Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)

800 Nicollet Mall

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCP H321)

(Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / P.O. Box (RSSD 9110)

11/01/2022

Minneapolis

MN

55402-7020

Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHPX J196)

City (RSSD 9130)

State (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted.

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

RSSD ID ________________________________________

C.I. ___________________ S.F. ________________

Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:

CONF

Name / Title (BHPX 8901)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number (BHPX 8902)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (BHPX 9116)

CONF

E-mail Address of Contact (BHPX 4086)

Is confidential treatment requested for any

0=No

BHCP

portion of this report submission?.....................

1=Yes

C447

0

In accordance with the General Instructions for this report

(check only one),

1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along

with the report (BHCP KY38)...........................................................

2. a letter justifying this request has been provided

separately (BHCP KY38) ................................................................

Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 2 to 13.5 hours per response, with an average of 5.25 hours per response, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.

12/2021

U.S. Bancorp

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

FR Y-9LP

Name of Holding Company

RSSD ID_____________________

Page 2 of 10

C.I. _________ S.F._______

Schedule PI-Parent Company Only Income Statement

Report at the close of business 09/30/2022

MM / DD / YYYY

Report the Income Statement on a calendar year-to-date basis.

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCP

Amount

1. Operating Income:

a. Income from bank subsidiaries and associated banks, excluding equity in undistributed income:

(1)

......................................................................................................................................................Dividends

0508

4,000,000

1.a.(1)

(2)

Interest ..........................................................................................................................................................

0512

84,540

1.a.(2)

(3)

Management and service fees ......................................................................................................................

0515

6,212

1.a.(3)

(4)

Other .............................................................................................................................................................

0518

0

1.a.(4)

(5)

Total (sum of items 1.a(1) through 1.a(4)) ....................................................................................................

0520

4,090,752

1.a.(5)

b. Income from nonbank subsidiaries and associated nonbank companies, excluding equity in

undistributed income:

(1)

Dividends ......................................................................................................................................................

1275

103,036

1.b.(1)

(2)

Interest ..........................................................................................................................................................

1276

3,367

1.b.(2)

(3)

Management and service fees ......................................................................................................................

1277

89

1.b.(3)

(4)

Other .............................................................................................................................................................

1278

0

1.b.(4)

(5)

Total (sum of items 1.b(1) through 1.b(4)) ....................................................................................................

1279

106,492

1.b.(5)

c. (This item is to be completed only by holding companies that have subsidiary holding

companies or associated holding companies.)

Income from subsidiary holding companies and associated holding companies, excluding equity

in undistributed income:

(1)

Dividends ......................................................................................................................................................

0206

N/A

1.c.(1)

(2)

Interest ..........................................................................................................................................................

0207

N/A

1.c.(2)

(3)

Management and service fees ......................................................................................................................

0208

N/A

1.c.(3)

(4)

Other .............................................................................................................................................................

0209

N/A

1.c.(4)

(5)

Total (sum of items 1.c(1) through 1.c(4)) .....................................................................................................

0210

N/A

1.c.(5)

.....................................................................................................................................d. Securities gains/(losses)

4091

(900)

1.d.

..................................................................................................................................e. All other operating income

0447

16,719

1.e.

..........................................................f. Total operating income (sum of items 1.a(5), 1.b(5), 1.c(5), 1.d, and 1.e)

4000

4,213,063

1.f.

2. Operating expense:

..........................................................................................................................a. Salaries and employee benefits

4135

3,313

2.a.

.................................................................................................................................................b. Interest expense

4073

315,561

2.b.

..................................................................................................................c. Provision for loan and lease losses (1)

JJ33

0

2.c.

..............................................................................................................................................d. All other expenses

0522

107,705

2.d.

....................................................................................e. Total operating expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.d)

4130

426,579

2.e.

3. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not

......................held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item1.f minus item 2.e)

HT69

3,786,484

3.a.

..............................b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading (2)

HT70

0

3.b.

c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes, discontinued operations and undistributed income

..................................................................................................................................(sum of items 3.a and 3.b)

4250

3,786,484

3.c.

..........................................................................................................................................4. Applicable income taxes

4302

(75,287)

4.

.......................................................................................5. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes

FT28

0

5.

6. Income (loss) before undistributed income of subsidiaries and associated companies

....................................................................................................................(sum of items 3.c and 5 minus item 4)

0496

3,861,771

6.

7. Equity in undistributed income (losses) of subsidiaries and associated companies:

....................................................................................................................................................................a. Bank

3156

1,053,175

7.a.

.............................................................................................................................................................b. Nonbank

3147

(14,946)

7.b.

............................................................................................................................c. Subsidiary holding companies

3513

0

7.c.

..............................................................................................8. Net Income (loss) (sum of items 6, 7.a, 7.b, and 7.c)

4340

4,900,000

8.

  1. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13should report in item 2.c the provision for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures.
  2. Item 3.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the FR Y-9C Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

03/2021

FR Y-9LP

Schedule PI-Continued

Page 3 of 10

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCP

Amount

1.

Noncash items included in operating expense ................................................................................................

4647

5

M.1.

2.

Loan and lease financing receivables charged-off ..........................................................................................

4635

0

M.2.

3.

Loan and lease financing receivables recoveries ...........................................................................................

4605

0

M.3.

4.

Interest expense paid to special-purpose subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities

(included in item 2.d above) ............................................................................................................................

C254

0

M.4.

Memorandum item 5 is to be completed by holding companies that have elected to account for finan-

cial instruments or servicing assets and liabilities at fair value under a fair value option.

5.

Net change in fair values of financial instruments accounted for under a fair value option ............................

M.5.

J980

N/A

03/2013

INSTRUCTIONS MUST BE REVIEWED AS THIS SCHEDULE REQUIRES NEGATIVE ENTRIES FOR CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS.

FR Y-9LP

Page 4 of 10

Schedule PI-A-Cash Flow Statement

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCP

Amount

Part I. Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

BHPA

1.

Net income (loss) (must equal Schedule PI, item 8) ......................................................................

4340

4,900,000

1.

2.

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

BHCP

a. Provision for deferred income taxes ..........................................................................................

3611

36,827

2.a.

b. (Gain) or loss on sales of assets ...............................................................................................

3612

900

2.b.

c. Equity in undistributed (earnings) losses of subsidiaries...........................................................

3613

(1,038,229)

2.c.

d. Not applicable

e. Net change in other liabilities ....................................................................................................

3615

(436,936)

2.e.

f. Net change in other assets ........................................................................................................

3616

(175,195)

2.f.

g. Other, net ..................................................................................................................................

3617

(167,555)

2.g.

h. Total adjustments (sum of items 2.a through 2.g) .....................................................................

3618

(1,780,188)

2.h.

3.

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (sum of Part I, items 1 and 2.h) .........................

3619

3,119,812

3.

BHCP

Amount

Part II. Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

1.

Purchases of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities .....................................................

6552

0

1.

a. Purchases of equity securities with readily determinable fair value (1) .......................................

HU25

2,571

1.a.

2.

Sales and maturities of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities .....................................

6567

419,948

2.

a. Sales and maturities of equity securities with readily determinable fair value(1) ........................

HU26

1,327

2.a.

3.

Payments for investments in and advances to subsidiaries ...........................................................

6571

13,455,585

3.

4.

Sale or repayment of investments in and advances to subsidiaries ..............................................

6573

13,952,192

4.

5.

Outlays for business acquisitions....................................................................................................

F737

0

5.

6.

Proceeds from business divestitures ..............................................................................................

F817

0

6.

7.

Other, net ........................................................................................................................................

6588

845

7.

8.

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(sum of Part II, items 2, 2.a, 4, 6, and 7 minus items 1, 1.a, 3, and 5) ...........................................

6589

916,156

8.

BHCP

Amount

Part III. Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

1.

Net change in purchased funds and other short-term borrowings .................................................

F818

(1,000,000)

1.

2.

Not applicable

3.

Proceeds from advances from subsidiaries ...................................................................................

6592

0

3.

4.

Repayment of advances from subsidiaries ....................................................................................

6596

0

4.

5.

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt .....................................................................................

6600

5,150,000

5.

6.

Repayment of long-term debt .........................................................................................................

6604

1,300,000

6.

7.

Proceeds from issuance of common stock .....................................................................................

6607

16,000

7.

8.

Payment to repurchase common stock ..........................................................................................

8518

55,000

8.

9.

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock ....................................................................................

6619

437,000

9.

10.

Payment to repurchase preferred stock .........................................................................................

6741

1,100,000

10.

11.

Dividends paid ................................................................................................................................

6742

2,273,000

11.

12.

Other, net ........................................................................................................................................

6743

0

12.

13.

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(sum of Part III, items 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 12 minus items 4, 6, 8, 10, and 11) ..................................

6744

(125,000)

13.

BHCP

Amount

Part IV. Cash and Cash Equivalents:

1.

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(sum of Part I, item 3, Part II, item 8, and Part III, item 13) ............................................................

6758

3,910,968

1.

2.

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year ............................................................................

6773

8,368,766

2.

3.

Cash and cash equivalents, current year-to-date (sum of Part IV, items 1 and 2) .........................

6775

12,279,734

3.

1. To be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the FR Y-9C Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

12/2020

FR Y-9LP

Page 5 of 10

Schedule PC-Parent Company Only Balance Sheet

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCP

Amount

Assets

1.

Cash and balances due from depository institutions:

a. Balances with subsidiary or affiliated depository institutions .............................................................

5993

12,279,734

1.a.

b. Balances with unrelated depository institutions .................................................................................

0010

0

1.b.

2.

Securities: (1)

a. U.S. Treasury securities .....................................................................................................................

0400

603,859

2.a.

b. Securities of U.S. Government agencies and corporations and securities issued by

states and political subdivisions .........................................................................................................

6791

64,593

2.b.

c. Other debt and equity securities ........................................................................................................

1299

12,784

2.c.

3.

Securities purchased under agreements to resell (2)...............................................................................

0277

0

3.

4.

Loans and lease financing receivables:

a. Loans:

(1) To U.S. addressees (domicile) .....................................................................................................

0362

0

4.a.(1)

(2) To non-U.S. addressees (domicile) ..............................................................................................

0363

0

4.a.(2)

b. LESS: Unearned income on loans .....................................................................................................

2123

0

4.b.

c. Loans, held for investment and held for sale (sum of items 4.a(1) and 4.a(2) minus item 4.b)..........

0364

0

4.c.

d. Lease financing receivables, net of unearned income .......................................................................

2165

0

4.d.

e. LESS: Allowance for loan and lease losses (3) ...................................................................................

3123

0

4.e.

f. Loans and leases, held for investment and held for sale, net of allowance for loan and

lease losses (sum of items 4.c and 4.d minus item 4.e).....................................................................

2125

0

4.f.

5.

Investments in and receivables due from subsidiaries and associated companies

(from Schedule PC-A, item 4) ................................................................................................................

0365

55,497,805

5.

6.

Premises and fixed assets (including capitalized leases) ......................................................................

2145

4

6.

7.

Intangible assets (other than reported in item 5 above):

a. Goodwill .............................................................................................................................................

3163

0

7.a.

b. Mortgage servicing assets .................................................................................................................

3164

0

7.b.

c. Other identifiable intangibles ..............................................................................................................

3165

0

7.c.

8.

Other assets (2).......................................................................................................................................

2160

1,001,914

8.

9.

Balances due from related institutions, other than investments:

a. Related banks ....................................................................................................................................

3602

0

9.a.

b. Related nonbank companies .............................................................................................................

3603

0

9.b.

c. Related holding companies ................................................................................................................

3604

0

9.c.

.........................................10. TOTAL ASSETS (sum of items 1.a through 3, and 4.f through 9.c above)

2170

69,460,693

10.

  1. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report held-to-maturity securities net of any applicable allowance for credit loss.
  2. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in items 3 and 8 amounts net of any applicable allowance for credit loss.
  3. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4.e the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases.

03/2019

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 22:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about US BANCORP
06:10pUs Bancorp : Regulatory Capital Pillar 3 Disclosures Standardized Approach
PU
06:04aRisk Management Soars Past Revenue Growth as Top Priority for Finance Leaders, Annual U..
BU
01:46aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bank's first embedded payment solutions as part of Microsoft collaborati..
PU
10/28Loretta E. Reynolds Joins U.S. Bancorp Board of Directors
AQ
10/28U.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/27Us Bancorp : September 30, 2022 U.S. Bank N.A. (Cincinnati, OH)
PU
10/24FRB And FDIC Issue Joint ANPR On Possible Resolution Requirements For Large Banking Org..
AQ
10/21American Banker Names U.S. Bank Leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking
AQ
10/21Fitch Affirms U.S. Bancorp at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/20U.s. Bank : Truck freight shipments, spending contract in third quarter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 303 M - -
Net income 2022 5 939 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 63 710 M 63 710 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,88 $
Average target price 51,71 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-23.70%63 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.99%289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.78%134 738