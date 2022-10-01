Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
40.32 USD   -1.01%
09/29US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28Wedbush Assumes Coverage on U.S. Bancorp With Neutral Rating, $47 Price Target
MT
09/26U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : Summary of DOJ's Letter of Agreement with U.S. Bancorp and MUFG Union Bank

10/01/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bank") and MUFG Union Bank, National Association ("Union Bank") (collectively, the "Parties") entered into a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with the Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the "DOJ") regarding U.S. Bancorp's acquisition of the core regional banking franchise of Union Bank (the "Acquisition"). This notice summarizes the terms of the LOA. Questions regarding the LOA may be directed to the below:

Phone: 612-303-9933 or email: jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com

The LOA requires that the Parties divest three Union Bank branches located in San Bernardino County, California and all associated deposits and loans (the "Divestiture Branches"): Big Bear (42138 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA); Hesperia (17123 Main Street, Hesperia, CA); and Yucca Valley (57500 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley, CA).

Under the LOA, the Parties may not exclude customer relationships from the Divestiture unless agreed with the DOJ. Additionally, the Parties must work to preserve the operation of the Divestiture Branches and not do anything to impede the operations or divestiture of the Divestiture Branches, including any action that would cause a decrease in the number of customers at the Divestiture Branches before the consummation of the Divestiture.

The Parties may not reacquire any of the Divestiture Branches for at least five years after the consummation of the Divestiture. If the Parties decide to close any U.S. Bank or Union Bank branch in San Bernardino County, California within three years of the close of the Acquisition, the Parties must provide the DOJ prior notice and endeavor to sell or lease any such branch to a commercial bank if they are able to so.

The Parties also made the following agreements respecting employees assigned to Divestiture Branches: (1) before the completion of the Divestiture, the Parties may not transfer away from any Divestiture Branch any branch manager, assistant branch manager, or loan officer, (2) the Parties may not dismiss any branch manager, assistant branch manager, or loan officer assigned to a Divestiture Branch except for cause after giving notice to the DOJ, (3) the Parties must provide information to help facilitate the transition of these employees to, including by not interfering with these employees' negotiations with, the Divestiture Buyer, and (4) the Parties must waive any existing non-compete for any Union Bank branch manager, assistant branch manager, or loan officer located in San Bernardino County, California and may not enter into any new non-compete with any Union Bank branch manager, assistant branch manager, or loan officer located in San Bernardino County for 180 days after the consummation of the Acquisition.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about US BANCORP
09/29US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28Wedbush Assumes Coverage on U.S. Bancorp With Neutral Rating, $47 Price Target
MT
09/26U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
09/22Senior Republican chastises banks for social agenda that 'harms America'
RE
09/21U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25 Percent
BU
09/21U.S. bank CEOs set for congressional grilling by Democrats and Republicans
RE
09/20JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimony
RE
09/16U.S. Bancorp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Extend Outside Termination Date for Bankin..
MT
09/16Us Bancorp De : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16U.S. Bancorp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Extend Purchase Agreement
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 243 M - -
Net income 2022 5 971 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 59 907 M 59 907 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,32 $
Average target price 54,39 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-27.49%59 907
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.96%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.09%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490