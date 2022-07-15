US Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 07/15/2022 | 07:24am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results • Net income of $1.5 billion and record net revenue of $6.0 billion • Return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average common equity of 15.3%, excluding merger and integration charges • Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.7% and strong levels of liquidity 2Q22 Key Financial Data 2Q22 Highlights PROFITABILITY METRICS 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Return on average assets (%) 1.06 1.09 1.44 Return on average common equity (%) 13.9 12.7 16.3 Return on tangible common equity (%) (a) 18.6 16.6 20.9 Net interest margin (%) 2.59 2.44 2.53 Efficiency ratio (%) (a) 62.1 62.8 59.0 INCOME STATEMENT (b) 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $3,464 $3,200 $3,164 Noninterest income $2,548 $2,396 $2,619 Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $1,531 $1,557 $1,982 Diluted earnings per common share $.99 $.99 $1.28 Dividends declared per common share $.46 $.46 $.42 BALANCE SHEET (b) 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21 Average total loans $324,187 $312,966 $294,284 Average total deposits $456,516 $454,176 $429,210 Net charge-off ratio .20% .21% .25% Book value per common share (period end) $28.13 $29.87 $31.74 Basel III standardized CET1 (c) 9.7% 9.8% 9.9% (a) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 17 (b) Dollars in millions, except per share data (c) CET1 = Common equity tier 1 capital ratio • Net revenue of $6,012 million including $3,464 million of net interest income and $2,548 million of noninterest income • Net income of $1,531 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.99, including merger and integration charges • Merger and integration-related charges of $197 million ($153 million net of tax or $(0.10) per diluted common share) related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank • Return on average assets of 1.06% and return on average common equity of 13.9%. Excluding merger and integration-related charges, net income of $1,684 million, return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average common equity of 15.3% • Noninterest income growth of 6.3% linked quarter driven by payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees • Average total loans growth of 10.2% year-over-year and 3.6% on a linked quarter basis • Average total deposits growth of 6.4% year-over-year and 0.5% on a linked quarter basis • Net charge-off ratio of 0.20% in 2Q22 compared with 0.21% in 1Q22 and 0.25% in 2Q21 • CET1 capital ratio of 9.7% at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.8% at March 31, 2022 CEO Commentary "In the second quarter, we achieved record net revenue totaling $6.0 billion, supported by strong growth in both net interest income and fee revenue. We posted diluted earnings per share of $0.99 including merger and integration-related charges of $(0.10) related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Loan growth was robust, we saw good momentum in our payments businesses reflecting strong business activity and our expense growth was well managed. This quarter our return on tangible common equity was 20.5%, excluding merger and integration-related charges. Credit quality remains strong and our net charge-off ratio improved modestly in the quarter. Given strong loan growth and increased uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic outlook, we increased our loan loss reserve reflecting our through-the-cycle risk management approach. As we head into the second half of the year we face an uncertain economic environment. However, we are well positioned for the range of possible outcomes given strong liquidity and capital ratios, our diversified business mix, and our well-established risk management track record." - Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO, U.S. Bancorp In the Spotlight Community Benefits Plan U.S. Bancorp announced a $100 billion, five-year community benefits plan (CBP) as part of the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. The CBP, which will be effective once the acquisition closes, is intended to continue and expand the important work underway by both organizations to build and support equitable access to capital for the communities we serve. A majority of the commitments, 60% of the total, will support efforts in California, the state most impacted by the acquisition. U.S. Bank Collaborates to Simplify, Accelerate Supply-Chain Financing U.S. Bank entered into a collaboration agreement with trade-finance fintech LiquidX® to help expedite and simplify supply-chain transactions between suppliers and buyers. Suppliers and buyers will be able to connect their supply-chain systems directly to U.S. Bank and transact through LiquidX's easy-to-use platform which is expected to reduce supply-chain-finance friction and cash-flow challenges facing many companies. This collaboration will enable suppliers to be paid nearly immediately and buyers to receive extended payment terms. Managing Finances and Operations for Small Businesses U.S. Bank recently launched Business Essentials, a unified platform that provides a one-stop shop in a seamless digital experience. It's a holistic banking, payments, and software offering for small businesses. Business Essentials is backed by expert human support from bankers who specialize in small business. The platform makes it easy for clients to take care of their financial needs today and provides insights and support to help them make smart decisions for tomorrow. Spanish-Language Voice Assistant U.S. Bank is the first financial institution in the United States to offer a Spanish-speaking virtual voice assistant for banking. The Spanish-language version of our best-in-class Smart Assistant in the U.S. Bank Mobile App has the same features and functionality as the popular English-language version. This new technology demonstrates U.S. Bank's continued emphasis on putting customer experience first, by creating new digital tools that enable them to bank however, whenever and wherever is best for them. Investor contact: Jennifer Thompson, 612.303.0778 | Media contact: Jeff Shelman, 612.303.9933 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except per-share data) Percent Change 2Q

2022 1Q

2022 2Q

2021 2Q22 vs

1Q22 2Q22 vs

2Q21 YTD

2022 YTD

2021 Percent

Change Net interest income $3,435 $ 3,173 $ 3,137 8.3 9.5 $ 6,608 $ 6,200 6.6 Taxable-equivalent adjustment 29 27 27 7.4 7.4 56 53 5.7 Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) 3,464 3,200 3,164 8.3 9.5 6,664 6,253 6.6 Noninterest income 2,548 2,396 2,619 6.3 (2.7 ) 4,944 5,000 (1.1) Total net revenue 6,012 5,596 5,783 7.4 4.0 11,608 11,253 3.2 Noninterest expense before merger and integration 3,527 3,502 3,387 .7 4.1 7,029 6,766 3.9 Merger and integration charges 197 -- -- nm nm 197 -- nm Total noninterest expense 3,724 3,502 3,387 6.3 9.9 7,226 6,766 6.8 Income before provision and income taxes 2,288 2,094 2,396 9.3 (4.5 ) 4,382 4,487 (2.3) Provision for credit losses 311 112 (170 ) nm nm 423 (997 ) nm Income before taxes 1,977 1,982 2,566 (.3 ) (23.0 ) 3,959 5,484 (27.8) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 443 424 578 4.5 (23.4 ) 867 1,211 (28.4) Net income 1,534 1,558 1,988 (1.5 ) (22.8 ) 3,092 4,273 (27.6) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (1 ) (6 ) nm 50.0 (4 ) (11 ) 63.6 Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $1,531 $ 1,557 $ 1,982 (1.7 ) (22.8 ) $ 3,088 $ 4,262 (27.5) Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders $1,464 $ 1,466 $ 1,914 (.1 ) (23.5 ) $ 2,930 $ 4,089 (28.3) Diluted earnings per common share $.99 $ .99 $ 1.28 -- (22.7 ) $ 1.97 $ 2.73 (27.8) Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1,531 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was $451 million lower than the $1,982 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $26 million lower than the $1,557 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.99 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.28 in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.99 in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 included $(0.10) per diluted common share of merger and integration-related charges related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. The decrease in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses primarily driven by strong loan growth and merger and integration-related charges linked to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Pretax income before the provision for credit losses and excluding merger and integration-related charges increased 3.7 percent compared with a year ago. Net interest income increased 9.5 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to higher average loans and investment securities balances as well as rising interest rates and the impact of a favorable yield curve on earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the prior year quarter. The net interest margin increased to 2.59 percent in the current quarter from 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates and higher yields on investment securities, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income decreased 2.7 percent compared with a year ago reflecting lower mortgage banking revenue as refinancing activities decline, lower other noninterest income and lower gains on the sale of securities, mostly offset by stronger payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, noninterest expense increased 4.1 percent reflecting increases in compensation expense, employee benefits expense, and marketing and business development expense. Provision for credit losses reflected a reserve build in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with a reserve release in the second quarter of 2021 driven by a combination of loan growth and economic uncertainty. 2 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results Net income decreased on a linked quarter basis driven by higher provision for credit losses and merger and integration-related charges, mostly offset by higher total net revenue. Net interest income increased 8.3 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis primarily due to higher average loans, the impact of rising interest rates on loans and investment securities and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by deposit pricing. The net interest margin increased on a linked quarter basis reflecting the impact of rising interest rates and reinvestment yields on investment securities, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income increased 6.3 percent compared with the first quarter of 2022 driven by stronger payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees and commercial products revenue, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, noninterest expense increased 0.7 percent on a linked quarter basis reflecting seasonally higher compensation expense, marketing and business development expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower employee benefits expense. Provision for credit losses reflected a reserve build in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with a reserve release in the first quarter of 2022 driven by a combination of loan growth and increased economic uncertainty, partially offset by stabilizing credit quality. 3 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results NET INTEREST INCOME (Taxable-equivalent basis; $ in millions) Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs

1Q22 2Q22 vs

2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Components of net interest income Income on earning assets $3,854 $3,445 $3,409 $409 $445 $7,299 $6,776 $523 Expense on interest-bearing liabilities 390 245 245 145 145 635 523 112 Net interest income $3,464 $3,200 $3,164 $264 $300 $6,664 $6,253 $411 Average yields and rates paid Earning assets yield 2.88% 2.62% 2.73% .26% .15% 2.75% 2.73% .02% Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities .40 .26 .28 .14 .12 .33 .29 .04 Gross interest margin 2.48% 2.36% 2.45% .12% .03% 2.42% 2.44% (.02)% Net interest margin 2.59% 2.44% 2.53% .15% .06% 2.51% 2.52% (.01)% Average balances Investment securities (a) $171,296 $174,762 $160,615 $(3,466) $10,681 $173,019 $153,109 $19,910 Loans 324,187 312,966 294,284 11,221 29,903 318,608 294,138 24,470 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 31,116 29,851 31,358 1,265 (242) 30,487 36,542 (6,055) Earning assets 536,761 529,837 500,751 6,924 36,010 533,318 499,239 34,079 Interest-bearing liabilities 390,373 378,223 356,565 12,150 33,808 384,332 358,562 25,770 (a) Excludes unrealized gain (loss) Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in the second quarter of 2022 was $3,464 million, an increase of $300 million (9.5 percent) over the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average loans and investment securities balances in addition to rising interest rates and a favorable yield curve impacting earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP in the second quarter of 2021. Average earning assets were $36.0 billion (7.2 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021, reflecting increases of $10.7 billion (6.7 percent) in average investment securities and $29.9 billion (10.2 percent) in average total loans, while average interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased $242 million (0.8 percent). The increase in average investment securities year-over-year was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities, net of prepayments, sales and maturities. Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased $264 million (8.3 percent) on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher average loans, the impact of rising interest rates in the loan and the investment portfolios and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by deposit pricing. Average earning assets were $6.9 billion (1.3 percent) higher on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase of $11.2 billion (3.6 percent) in average loans and a decrease of $3.5 billion (2.0 percent) in average investment securities, while average interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $1.3 billion (4.2 percent). The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 2.59 percent, compared with 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.44 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates and higher yields in the investment portfolio, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflected the impact of rising interest rates and reinvestment yields on investment securities, partially offset by higher deposit rates paid and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. 4 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results AVERAGE LOANS ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs

1Q22 2Q22 vs

2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent

Change Commercial $115,758 $107,819 $97,713 7.4 18.5 $ 111,810 $ 97,237 15.0 Lease financing 4,899 5,003 5,261 (2.1 ) (6.9 ) 4,951 5,298 (6.5 ) Total commercial 120,657 112,822 102,974 6.9 17.2 116,761 102,535 13.9 Commercial mortgages 29,676 28,826 27,721 2.9 7.1 29,253 27,844 5.1 Construction and development 9,841 10,258 10,843 (4.1 ) (9.2 ) 10,049 10,831 (7.2 ) Total commercial real estate 39,517 39,084 38,564 1.1 2.5 39,302 38,675 1.6 Residential mortgages 80,228 77,449 73,351 3.6 9.4 78,847 74,271 6.2 Credit card 22,748 21,842 21,116 4.1 7.7 22,297 21,130 5.5 Retail leasing 6,708 7,110 7,873 (5.7 ) (14.8 ) 6,908 7,924 (12.8 ) Home equity and second mortgages 10,726 10,394 11,368 3.2 (5.6 ) 10,561 11,713 (9.8 ) Other 43,603 44,265 39,038 (1.5 ) 11.7 43,932 37,890 15.9 Total other retail 61,037 61,769 58,279 (1.2 ) 4.7 61,401 57,527 6.7 Total loans $324,187 $312,966 $294,284 3.6 10.2 $ 318,608 $ 294,138 8.3 Average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $29.9 billion (10.2 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in commercial loans (18.5 percent), residential mortgages (9.4 percent) and other retail loans (11.7 percent), partially offset by lower retail leasing balances (14.8 percent) and construction and development loans (9.2 percent). The increase in commercial loans was due to higher utilization driven by working capital needs of corporate customers, slower pay-offs given higher volatility in the capital markets and core growth, partly offset by reductions related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. The increase in residential mortgages was driven by stronger on-balance sheet loan activities and slower refinance activity. Average total loans were $11.2 billion (3.6 percent) higher than the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher commercial loans (7.4 percent) driven by continued strong new business and higher utilization, as well as higher residential mortgages (3.6 percent). 5 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results AVERAGE DEPOSITS ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 1Q 2Q 2Q22 vs 2Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent 2022 2022 2021 1Q22 2Q21 2022 2021 Change Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 120,827 $ 127,963 $ 125,297 (5.6 ) (3.6 ) $ 124,375 $ 121,844 2.1 Interest-bearing savings deposits Interest checking 116,878 115,062 103,356 1.6 13.1 115,975 100,387 15.5 Money market savings 123,788 119,588 113,673 3.5 8.9 121,700 119,218 2.1 Savings accounts 68,127 66,978 62,102 1.7 9.7 67,555 60,484 11.7 Total savings deposits 308,793 301,628 279,131 2.4 10.6 305,230 280,089 9.0 Time deposits 26,896 24,585 24,782 9.4 8.5 25,747 25,862 (.4 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 335,689 326,213 303,913 2.9 10.5 330,977 305,951 8.2 Total deposits $ 456,516 $ 454,176 $ 429,210 .5 6.4 $ 455,352 $ 427,795 6.4 Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were $27.3 billion (6.4 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.5 billion (3.6 percent) driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking and Payment Services. Average total savings deposits were $29.7 billion (10.6 percent) higher year-over-year driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking and Consumer and Business Banking. Average time deposits were $2.1 billion (8.5 percent) higher than the prior year primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking, partially offset by a decrease in Consumer and Business Banking. Changes in time deposits are primarily related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding sources, based largely on relative pricing and liquidity characteristics. Average total deposits grew $2.3 billion (0.5 percent) from the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, average noninterest-bearing deposits were lower by $7.1 billion (5.6 percent) driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Average total savings deposits increased $7.2 billion (2.4 percent) across all business lines. Average time deposits were $2.3 billion (9.4 percent) higher linked quarter primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking. Changes in time deposits are primarily related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding sources, based largely on relative pricing and liquidity characteristics. 6 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results NONINTEREST INCOME ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent

Change Credit and debit card revenue $399 $338 $396 18.0 .8 $737 $732 .7 Corporate payment products revenue 172 158 138 8.9 24.6 330 264 25.0 Merchant processing services 425 363 374 17.1 13.6 788 692 13.9 Trust and investment management fees 566 500 446 13.2 26.9 1,066 890 19.8 Deposit service charges 165 177 176 (6.8 ) (6.3 ) 342 337 1.5 Treasury management fees 169 156 160 8.3 5.6 325 307 5.9 Commercial products revenue 290 266 280 9.0 3.6 556 560 (.7 ) Mortgage banking revenue 142 200 346 (29.0 ) (59.0 ) 342 645 (47.0 ) Investment products fees 59 62 60 (4.8 ) (1.7 ) 121 115 5.2 Securities gains (losses), net 19 18 43 5.6 (55.8 ) 37 68 (45.6 ) Other 142 158 200 (10.1 ) (29.0 ) 300 390 (23.1 ) Total noninterest income $ 2,548 $ 2,396 $ 2,619 6.3 (2.7 ) $ 4,944 $ 5,000 (1.1 ) Second quarter noninterest income of $2,548 million was $71 million (2.7 percent) lower than the second quarter of 2021 reflecting lower mortgage banking revenue, other noninterest income and lower gains on the sale of securities, mostly offset by stronger payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $204 million (59.0 percent) due to lower application volumes, given declining refinance activities experienced in the mortgage industry, lower related gain on sale margins and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities. Other noninterest income decreased $58 million (29.0 percent) primarily due to lower retail leasing end-of-term residual gains, lower gain on sale of certain assets and lower tax-advantaged investment syndication revenue. Partially offsetting these decreases, payment services revenue increased $88 million (9.7 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 as corporate payment products revenue increased $34 million (24.6 percent) primarily due to higher sales volume and merchant processing services revenue increased $51 million (13.6 percent) driven by higher sales volumes and merchant fees. Trust and investment management fees increased $120 million (26.9 percent) driven by business growth, activity related to the fourth quarter of 2021 acquisition of PFM Asset Management LLC ("PFM") and lower money market fund fee waivers. Noninterest income was $152 million (6.3 percent) higher in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2022 reflecting stronger payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees and commercial products revenue, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Payment services revenue increased $137 million (15.9 percent) as credit and debit card revenue increased $61 million (18.0 percent) driven by seasonally higher sales volume and rate, corporate payment products revenue increased $14 million (8.9 percent) primarily due to higher sales volume and merchant processing services revenue increased $62 million (17.1 percent) driven by higher sales volumes and merchant fees. Trust and investment management fees increased $66 million (13.2 percent) driven by higher fees, activity related to the acquisition of PFM, billing cycle timing and lower money market fund fee waivers, partially offset by unfavorable market conditions. Partially offsetting these increases, mortgage banking revenue decreased $58 million (29.0 percent) driven by lower application volume and related gain on sale margins, and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities. 7 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results NONINTEREST EXPENSE ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q

2022 1Q

2022 2Q

2021 2Q22 vs

1Q22 2Q22 vs

2Q21 YTD

2022 YTD

2021 Percent

Change Compensation $ 1,872 $ 1,853 $ 1,798 1.0 4.1 $ 3,725 $ 3,601 3.4 Employee benefits 374 396 337 (5.6 ) 11.0 770 721 6.8 Net occupancy and equipment 265 269 258 (1.5 ) 2.7 534 521 2.5 Professional services 111 114 108 (2.6 ) 2.8 225 206 9.2 Marketing and business development 106 80 90 32.5 17.8 186 138 34.8 Technology and communications 350 349 362 .3 (3.3 ) 699 721 (3.1 ) Postage, printing and supplies 69 72 65 (4.2 ) 6.2 141 134 5.2 Other intangibles 40 47 40 (14.9 ) -- 87 78 11.5 Other 340 322 329 5.6 3.3 662 646 2.5 Total before merger and integration 3,527 3,502 3,387 .7 4.1 7,029 6,766 3.9 Merger and integration charges 197 -- -- nm nm 197 -- nm Total noninterest expense $ 3,724 $ 3,502 $ 3,387 6.3 9.9 $ 7,226 $ 6,766 6.8 Second quarter noninterest expense of $3,724 million was $337 million (9.9 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 were merger and integration-related charges associated with the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank of $197 million. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, second quarter noninterest expense increased $140 million (4.1 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflecting increases in compensation expense, employee benefits expense, and marketing and business development expense. Compensation expense increased $74 million (4.1 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to merit and hiring to support business growth, partially offset by lower performance-based incentives. Employee benefits expense increased $37 million (11.0 percent) driven by higher medical expenses. Marketing and business development expense increased $16 million (17.8 percent) due to increased travel and entertainment. Noninterest expense increased $222 million (6.3 percent) on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger and integration-related charges, second quarter noninterest expense increased $25 million (0.7 percent) reflecting higher compensation expense, marketing and business development expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower employee benefits expense. Compensation expense increased $19 million (1.0 percent) driven by the impact of seasonal merit increases, one additional day in the second quarter, and higher variable compensation, partially offset by the impact of seasonally higher stock-based compensation in the first quarter. Marketing and business development expense increased $26 million (32.5 percent) due to the timing of marketing campaigns and higher travel and entertainment. Other noninterest expense increased $18 million (5.6 percent), excluding merger and integration-related charges, primarily due to higher liabilities related to future delivery exposures for merchant and airline processing. Partially offsetting these increases, employee benefits expense decreased $22 million (5.6 percent) mainly due to seasonally higher payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2022. Provision for Income Taxes The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 resulted in a tax rate of 22.4 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.3 percent), compared with 22.5 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.7 percent) in the second quarter of 2021, and a tax rate of 21.4 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 20.3 percent) in the first quarter of 2022. 8 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ($ in millions) 2Q 2022 % (a) 1Q 2022 % (a) 4Q 2021 % (a) 3Q 2021 % (a) 2Q 2021 % (a) Balance, beginning of period $ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610 $ 6,960 Net charge-offs Commercial 28 .10 26 .10 6 .02 13 .05 26 .11 Lease financing 2 .16 6 .49 -- -- 1 .08 1 .08 Total commercial 30 .10 32 .12 6 .02 14 .05 27 .11 Commercial mortgages (2 ) (.03 ) -- -- (3 ) (.04 ) 1 .01 -- -- Construction and development 8 .33 (5 ) (.20 ) (1 ) (.04 ) 12 .44 -- -- Total commercial real estate 6 .06 (5 ) (.05 ) (4 ) (.04 ) 13 .13 -- -- Residential mortgages (9 ) (.04 ) (6 ) (.03 ) (7 ) (.04 ) (10 ) (.05 ) (10 ) (.05 ) Credit card 118 2.08 112 2.08 109 1.93 111 2.01 148 2.81 Retail leasing -- -- 1 .06 1 .05 1 .05 (1 ) (.05 ) Home equity and second mortgages (3 ) (.11 ) (2 ) (.08 ) (2 ) (.08 ) (3 ) (.11 ) (3 ) (.11 ) Other 19 .17 30 .27 29 .27 21 .20 19 .20 Total other retail 16 .11 29 .19 28 .18 19 .13 15 .10 Total net charge-offs 161 .20 162 .21 132 .17 147 .20 180 .25 Provision for credit losses 311 112 (13 ) (163 ) (170 ) Balance, end of period $ 6,255 $ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610 Components Allowance for loan losses $ 5,832 $ 5,664 $ 5,724 $ 5,792 $ 6,026 Liability for unfunded credit commitments 423 441 431 508 584 Total allowance for credit losses $ 6,255 $ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610 Gross charge-offs $ 276 $ 280 $ 254 $ 266 $ 314 Gross recoveries $ 115 $ 118 $ 122 $ 119 $ 134 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Period-end loans 1.88 1.91 1.97 2.12 2.23 Nonperforming loans 863 798 738 695 649 Nonperforming assets 812 753 701 667 624 (a) Annualized and calculated on average loan balances 9 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results The Company's provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $311 million, compared with a provision of $112 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $170 million in the second quarter of 2021. The level of the provision is driven by strong loan growth from a year ago and changing economic conditions. During 2021, factors affecting economic conditions, including passing of additional government stimulus and widespread vaccine availability in the U.S., contributed to economic improvement and related reserve releases. The consumer portfolio performance continues to be supported by strong credit quality and asset values, while select commercial portfolios continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, economic uncertainty and recession risk has been increasing due to ongoing supply chain challenges, rising inflationary concerns, market volatility, rising oil prices from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and, to a lesser extent, additional virus variants. In addition to these factors, expected loss estimates consider various factors including customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies, potential effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay. Generally, these credit quality factors continue to be relatively strong despite the changing economic outlook. Total net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 were $161 million, compared with $162 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $180 million in the second quarter of 2021. The net charge-off ratio was 0.20 percent in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.21 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 0.25 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs decreased $1 million (0.6 percent) compared with the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs decreased $19 million (10.6 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflecting improvement in credit cards. The allowance for credit losses was $6,255 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $6,105 million at March 31, 2022, and $6,610 million at June 30, 2021. The increase on a linked quarter basis was driven by continued strong loan growth and increased economic uncertainty, partially offset by stabilizing credit quality. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.88 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 1.91 percent at March 31, 2022, and 2.23 percent at June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 863 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 798 percent at March 31, 2022, and 649 percent at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $770 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $811 million at March 31, 2022, and $1,059 million at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate was 0.23 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.25 percent at March 31, 2022, and 0.36 percent at June 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in nonperforming assets reflected decreases across all loan categories with the largest drivers in total commercial and total commercial real estate nonperforming loans, while the decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in total commercial nonperforming loans. Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $423 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $450 million at March 31, 2022, and $376 million at June 30, 2021. 10 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results DELINQUENT LOAN RATIOS AS A PERCENT OF ENDING LOAN BALANCES (Percent) Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Dec 31 2021 Sep 30 2021 Jun 30

2021 Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due excluding nonperforming loans Commercial .07 .06 .04 .04 .04 Commercial real estate .01 -- .03 .05 .01 Residential mortgages .12 .18 .24 .15 .16 Credit card .69 .74 .73 .66 .70 Other retail .10 .11 .11 .11 .10 Total loans .13 .14 .15 .13 .13 Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due including nonperforming loans Commercial .19 .21 .20 .25 .32 Commercial real estate .53 .55 .76 .82 .81 Residential mortgages .40 .45 .53 .47 .49 Credit card .69 .74 .73 .66 .70 Other retail .35 .37 .35 .36 .39 Total loans .35 .38 .42 .43 .47 ASSET QUALITY (a) ($ in millions) Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Dec 31 2021 Sep 30 2021 Jun 30 2021 Nonperforming loans Commercial $116 $139 $139 $179 $247 Lease financing 32 35 35 37 44 Total commercial 148 174 174 216 291 Commercial mortgages 147 178 213 215 224 Construction and development 59 38 71 81 88 Total commercial real estate 206 216 284 296 312 Residential mortgages 223 214 226 237 244 Credit card -- -- -- -- -- Other retail 148 161 150 157 171 Total nonperforming loans 725 765 834 906 1,018 Other real estate 23 23 22 17 17 Other nonperforming assets 22 23 22 21 24 Total nonperforming assets $770 $811 $878 $944 $1,059 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $423 $450 $472 $385 $376 Nonperforming assets to loans plus ORE (%) .23 .25 .28 .32 .36 (a) Throughout this document, nonperforming assets and related ratios do not include accruing loans 90 days or more past due 11 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results COMMON SHARES (Millions) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Beginning shares outstanding 1,486 1,484 1,483 1,483 1,497 Shares issued for stock incentive plans, acquisitions and other corporate purposes -- 3 1 -- 1 Shares repurchased -- (1 ) -- -- (15 ) Ending shares outstanding 1,486 1,486 1,484 1,483 1,483 CAPITAL POSITION ($ in millions) Jun 30 2022 Mar 31 2022 Dec 31

2021 Sep 30

2021 Jun 30

2021 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity $ 48,605 $ 51,200 $ 54,918 $ 53,743 $ 53,039 Basel III Standardized Approach (a) Common equity tier 1 capital $ 42,944 $ 41,950 $ 41,701 $ 41,014 $ 39,691 Tier 1 capital 50,195 49,198 48,516 47,426 46,103 Total risk-based capital 58,307 57,403 56,250 54,178 53,625 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.7 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 11.5 11.6 11.7 11.5 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.2 13.4 13.4 13.4 13.4 Leverage ratio 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.7 8.5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.5 6.0 6.8 6.8 6.8 Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (b) 7.2 8.0 9.2 9.4 9.3 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b) 9.4 9.5 9.6 9.7 9.5 (a) Amounts and ratios calculated in accordance with transitional regulatory requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology (b) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 17 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity was $48.6 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $51.2 billion at March 31, 2022, and $53.0 billion at June 30, 2021. The Company suspended all common stock repurchases at the beginning of the third quarter of 2021, except for those done exclusively in connection with its stock-based compensation programs, due to its pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise. The Company expects to operate at a CET1 capital ratio near its target ratio of 8.5 percent at the time of closing the acquisition and increasing toward 9.0 percent after closing of the acquisition. The Company does not expect to commence repurchasing its common stock until after the acquisition closes and the CET1 ratio approximates 9.0 percent. All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements. The common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using the Basel III standardized approach was 9.7 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.8 percent at March 31, 2022, and 9.9 percent at June 30, 2021. The Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology was 9.4 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.5 percent at March 31, 2022, and at June 30, 2021. 12 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results MUFG Union Bank Acquisition In September 2021, U.S. Bancorp announced that it had entered into a definitive acquisition agreement to acquire the core regional banking franchise of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals which are not within U.S. Bancorp's control. The parties continue to make significant progress in planning for closing and integration while awaiting regulatory approvals. At this time, U.S. Bancorp continues to expect to receive U.S. regulatory approvals in time for closing to occur in the second half of 2022. However, U.S. Bancorp no longer expects that system integration will be able to occur in 2022 and currently expects it will occur in the first half of 2023. Investor Conference Call On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us", "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations." To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-374-5140. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404-400-0571. The PIN code for all participants is 56931119#. For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Friday, July 15, 2022. To access the replay, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us", "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations." About U.S. Bancorp U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $591 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about. Forward-looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of U.S. Bancorp. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "hopes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes," "continue" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties and the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Exhibit 13 to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; civil unrest; the effects of climate change; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security, including as a result of work-from-home arrangements; failures to safeguard personal information; the impacts of international hostilities or geopolitical events; impacts of supply chain disruptions and rising inflation; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical 13 U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk. In addition, U.S. Bancorp's proposed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank presents risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; the risk that U.S. Bancorp's business could be disrupted as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed acquisition and diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the proposed acquisition, including the integration of MUFG Union Bank, may be more costly or difficult to complete than anticipated; delays in closing the proposed acquisition; and the failure of required governmental approvals to be obtained or any other closing conditions in the definitive purchase agreement to be satisfied. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, refer to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Corporate Risk Profile" and "Risk Factors" contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to capital ratios defined by banking regulators, the Company considers various other measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including: • Tangible common equity to tangible assets • Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets • Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology, and • Return on tangible common equity. These capital measures are viewed by management as useful additional methods of evaluating the Company's utilization of its capital held and the level of capital available to withstand unexpected negative market or economic conditions. Additionally, presentation of these measures allows investors, analysts and banking regulators to assess the Company's capital position relative to other financial services companies. These capital measures are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), or are not currently effective or defined in banking regulations. In addition, certain of these measures differ from currently effective capital ratios defined by banking regulations principally in that the currently effective ratios, which are subject to certain transitional provisions, temporarily exclude the impact of the 2020 adoption of accounting guidance related to impairment of financial instruments based on the current expected credit losses methodology. As a result, these capital measures disclosed by the Company may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this information helps investors assess trends in the Company's capital adequacy. The Company also discloses net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis. The adjusted return on average assets, return on average common equity and return on tangible common equity exclude merger and integration-related charges. Management uses these measures in their analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods. There may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider the consolidated financial statements and other financial information contained in this press release in their entirety, and not to rely on any single financial measure. A table follows that shows the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. 14 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data) June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Loans $2,869 $2,677 $5,468 $5,401 Loans held for sale 54 55 114 122 Investment securities 806 618 1,523 1,135 Other interest income 96 32 138 65 Total interest income 3,825 3,382 7,243 6,723 Interest Expense Deposits 177 82 257 167 Short-term borrowings 57 18 78 34 Long-term debt 156 145 300 322 Total interest expense 390 245 635 523 Net interest income 3,435 3,137 6,608 6,200 Provision for credit losses 311 (170 ) 423 (997 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,124 3,307 6,185 7,197 Noninterest Income Credit and debit card revenue 399 396 737 732 Corporate payment products revenue 172 138 330 264 Merchant processing services 425 374 788 692 Trust and investment management fees 566 446 1,066 890 Deposit service charges 165 176 342 337 Treasury management fees 169 160 325 307 Commercial products revenue 290 280 556 560 Mortgage banking revenue 142 346 342 645 Investment products fees 59 60 121 115 Securities gains (losses), net 19 43 37 68 Other 142 200 300 390 Total noninterest income 2,548 2,619 4,944 5,000 Noninterest Expense Compensation 1,872 1,798 3,725 3,601 Employee benefits 374 337 770 721 Net occupancy and equipment 265 258 534 521 Professional services 111 108 225 206 Marketing and business development 106 90 186 138 Technology and communications 350 362 699 721 Postage, printing and supplies 69 65 141 134 Other intangibles 40 40 87 78 Merger and integration charges 197 -- 197 -- Other 340 329 662 646 Total noninterest expense 3,724 3,387 7,226 6,766 Income before income taxes 1,948 2,539 3,903 5,431 Applicable income taxes 414 551 811 1,158 Net income 1,534 1,988 3,092 4,273 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (6 ) (4 ) (11 ) Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $1,531 $1,982 $3,088 $4,262 Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders $1,464 $1,914 $2,930 $4,089 Earnings per common share $.99 $1.29 $1.97 $2.73 Diluted earnings per common share $.99 $1.28 $1.97 $2.73 Dividends declared per common share $.46 $.42 $.92 $.84 Average common shares outstanding 1,486 1,489 1,485 1,495 Average diluted common shares outstanding 1,487 1,490 1,486 1,497 15 CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in Millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets (Unaudited ) (Unaudited ) Cash and due from banks $39,124 $28,905 $44,573 Investment securities Held-to-maturity 61,503 41,858 -- Available-for-sale 98,806 132,963 160,288 Loans held for sale 3,943 7,775 5,856 Loans Commercial 125,983 112,023 103,521 Commercial real estate 39,753 39,053 38,770 Residential mortgages 82,114 76,493 73,366 Credit card 23,697 22,500 21,816 Other retail 60,822 61,959 59,439 Total loans 332,369 312,028 296,912 Less allowance for loan losses (5,832 ) (5,724 ) (6,026 ) Net loans 326,537 306,304 290,886 Premises and equipment 3,177 3,305 3,295 Goodwill 10,157 10,262 9,911 Other intangible assets 4,487 3,738 3,363 Other assets 43,647 38,174 40,714 Total assets $591,381 $573,284 $558,886 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $129,130 $134,901 $135,143 Interest-bearing 337,972 321,182 302,039 Total deposits 467,102 456,083 437,182 Short-term borrowings 24,963 11,796 13,413 Long-term debt 29,408 32,125 36,360 Other liabilities 20,839 17,893 18,257 Total liabilities 542,312 517,897 505,212 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock 6,808 6,371 5,968 Common stock 21 21 21 Capital surplus 8,555 8,539 8,518 Retained earnings 70,772 69,201 67,039 Less treasury stock (27,190 ) (27,271 ) (27,305 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,361 ) (1,943 ) (1,202 ) Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 48,605 54,918 53,039 Noncontrolling interests 464 469 635 Total equity 49,069 55,387 53,674 Total liabilities and equity $591,381 $573,284 $558,886 16 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in Millions, Unaudited) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total equity $49,069 $51,668 $55,387 $54,378 $53,674 Preferred stock (6,808 ) (6,808 ) (6,371 ) (5,968 ) (5,968 ) Noncontrolling interests (464 ) (468 ) (469 ) (635 ) (635 ) Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1) (9,204 ) (9,304 ) (9,323 ) (9,063 ) (8,987 ) Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights (780 ) (762 ) (785 ) (618 ) (650 ) Tangible common equity (a) 31,813 34,326 38,439 38,094 37,434 Common equity tier 1 capital, determined in accordance with transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology implementation 42,944 41,950 41,701 41,014 39,691 Adjustments (2) (1,300 ) (1,298 ) (1,733 ) (1,733 ) (1,732 ) Common equity tier 1 capital, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses

methodology (b) 41,644 40,652 39,968 39,281 37,959 Total assets 591,381 586,517 573,284 567,495 558,886 Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1) (9,204 ) (9,304 ) (9,323 ) (9,063 ) (8,987 ) Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights (780 ) (762 ) (785 ) (618 ) (650 ) Tangible assets (c) 581,397 576,451 563,176 557,814 549,249 Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology implementation (d) 441,804 * 427,174 418,571 404,021 401,301 Adjustments (3) (317 )* (351 ) (357 ) (684 ) (1,027 ) Risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (e) 441,487 * 426,823 418,214 403,337 400,274 Ratios* Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(c) 5.5 % 6.0 % 6.8 % 6.8 % 6.8 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (a)/(d) 7.2 8.0 9.2 9.4 9.3 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)/(e) 9.4 9.5 9.6 9.7 9.5 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders $1,464 $1,466 $1,582 $1,934 $1,914 Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax) 32 37 32 32 32 Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization 1,496 1,503 1,614 1,966 1,946 Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangible amortization (f) 6,000 6,096 6,403 7,800 7,805 Average total equity 49,633 53,934 55,875 54,908 53,593 Average preferred stock (6,808 ) (6,619 ) (6,865 ) (5,968 ) (5,968 ) Average noncontrolling interests (467 ) (468 ) (633 ) (635 ) (631 ) Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1) (9,246 ) (9,320 ) (9,115 ) (9,019 ) (9,003 ) Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights (783 ) (779 ) (656 ) (632 ) (662 ) Average tangible common equity (g) 32,329 36,748 38,606 38,654 37,329 Return on tangible common equity (f)/(g) 18.6 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 20.2 % 20.9 % Net interest income $3,435 $3,173 $3,123 $3,171 $3,137 Taxable-equivalent adjustment (4) 29 27 27 26 27 Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis 3,464 3,200 3,150 3,197 3,164 Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis (as calculated above) 3,464 3,200 3,150 3,197 3,164 Noninterest income 2,548 2,396 2,534 2,693 2,619 Less: Securities gains (losses), net 19 18 15 20 43 Total net revenue, excluding net securities gains (losses) (h) 5,993 5,578 5,669 5,870 5,740 Noninterest expense (i) 3,724 3,502 3,533 3,429 3,387 Efficiency ratio (i)/(h) 62.1 % 62.8 % 62.3 % 58.4 % 59.0 % * Preliminary data. Subject to change prior to filings with applicable regulatory agencies. (1) Includes goodwill related to certain investments in unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory requirements. (2) Includes the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology net of deferred taxes. (3) Includes the impact of the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology. (4) Based on a federal income tax rate of 21 percent for those assets and liabilities whose income or expense is not included for federal income tax purposes. 17 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in Millions, Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $1,531 Less: Notable items (1) (153 ) Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding notable items 1,684 Annualized net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding notable items (a) 6,755 Average assets (b) 579,911 Return on average assets, excluding notable items (a)/(b) 1.16 % Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders $1,464 Less: Notable items (1) (153 ) Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding notable items 1,617 Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding notable items (c) 6,486 Average common equity (d) 42,358 Return on average common equity, excluding notable items (c)/(d) 15.3 % Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders $1,464 Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax) 32 Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization 1,496 Less: Notable items (1) (153 ) Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding intangibles amortization and notable items 1,649 Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization and notable items (e) 6,614 Average total equity 49,633 Average preferred stock (6,808 ) Average noncontrolling interests (467 ) Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (2) (9,246 ) Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights (783 ) Average tangible common equity (f) 32,329 Return on tangible common equity, excluding notable items (e)/(f) 20.5 % (1) Notable items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 include $153 million (after-tax) of merger and integration charges. (2) Includes goodwill related to certain investments in unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory requirements. 18 LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a) ($ in millions) Net Income Attributable

to U.S. Bancorp Percent Change Net Income Attributable

to U.S. Bancorp Business Line 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Corporate and Commercial Banking $377 $416 $418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) $793 $880 (9.9 ) Consumer and Business Banking 501 379 646 32.2 (22.4 ) 880 1,211 (27.3 ) Wealth Management and Investment Services 320 202 208 58.4 53.8 522 429 21.7 Payment Services 391 371 441 5.4 (11.3 ) 762 934 (18.4 ) Treasury and Corporate Support (58 ) 189 269 nm nm 131 808 (83.8 ) Consolidated Company $1,531 $1,557 $1,982 (1.7 ) (22.8 ) $3,088 $4,262 (27.5 ) Income Before Provision

and Taxes Percent Change Income Before Provision

and Taxes 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Corporate and Commercial Banking $603 $559 $558 7.9 8.1 $1,162 $1,128 3.0 Consumer and Business Banking 593 553 793 7.2 (25.2 ) 1,146 1,507 (24.0 ) Wealth Management and Investment Services 423 278 274 52.2 54.4 701 574 22.1 Payment Services 742 625 679 18.7 9.3 1,367 1,295 5.6 Treasury and Corporate Support (73 ) 79 92 nm nm 6 (17) nm Consolidated Company $2,288 $2,094 $2,396 9.3 (4.5 ) $4,382 $4,487 (2.3 ) (a) preliminary data Lines of Business The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2022, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis. 2 CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $784 $739 $726 6.1 8.0 $1,523 $1,448 5.2 Noninterest income 272 245 265 11.0 2.6 517 533 (3.0 ) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 1,056 984 991 7.3 6.6 2,040 1,981 3.0 Noninterest expense 453 425 433 6.6 4.6 878 853 2.9 Other intangibles -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total noninterest expense 453 425 433 6.6 4.6 878 853 2.9 Income before provision and taxes 603 559 558 7.9 8.1 1,162 1,128 3.0 Provision for credit losses 100 4 -- nm nm 104 (46) nm Income before income taxes 503 555 558 (9.4 ) (9.9 ) 1,058 1,174 (9.9 ) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 126 139 140 (9.4 ) (10.0 ) 265 294 (9.9 ) Net income 377 416 418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) 793 880 (9.9 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $377 $416 $418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) $793 $880 (9.9 ) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $123,210 $115,865 $102,275 6.3 20.5 $119,557 $102,201 17.0 Other earning assets 4,161 4,676 4,409 (11.0 ) (5.6 ) 4,416 4,364 1.2 Goodwill 1,912 1,912 1,647 -- 16.1 1,912 1,647 16.1 Other intangible assets 4 4 5 -- (20.0 ) 4 5 (20.0 ) Assets 137,773 127,889 114,186 7.7 20.7 132,856 114,229 16.3 Noninterest-bearing deposits 58,266 62,353 60,696 (6.6 ) (4.0 ) 60,298 58,524 3.0 Interest-bearing deposits 93,678 86,957 70,019 7.7 33.8 90,336 70,943 27.3 Total deposits 151,944 149,310 130,715 1.8 16.2 150,634 129,467 16.3 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 13,989 13,728 13,816 1.9 1.3 13,859 14,092 (1.7 ) (a) preliminary data Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients. Corporate and Commercial Banking generated $603 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $558 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $377 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $100 million compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to loan loss provisions supporting stronger growth in loan balances in the current year linked quarter, partially offset by improving portfolio credit quality in the current year. Total net revenue was $65 million (6.6 percent) higher due to an increase of $58 million (8.0 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $7 million (2.6 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan and interest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and unfavorable changes in deposit rates. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to stronger treasury management fees driven by core growth and increased federal government volume. Total noninterest expense increased $20 million (4.6 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense and higher compensation expense primarily due to merit, variable compensation and hiring to support business growth, partially offset by lower performance-based incentives related to capital markets activity. 3 CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $1,617 $1,512 $1,534 6.9 5.4 $3,129 $3,035 3.1 Noninterest income 395 461 634 (14.3 ) (37.7 ) 856 1,203 (28.8 ) Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 2,012 1,973 2,168 2.0 (7.2 ) 3,985 4,238 (6.0 ) Noninterest expense 1,416 1,417 1,372 (.1 ) 3.2 2,833 2,725 4.0 Other intangibles 3 3 3 -- -- 6 6 -- Total noninterest expense 1,419 1,420 1,375 (.1 ) 3.2 2,839 2,731 4.0 Income before provision and taxes 593 553 793 7.2 (25.2 ) 1,146 1,507 (24.0 ) Provision for credit losses (75 ) 47 (68) nm (10.3 ) (28 ) (108) 74.1 Income before income taxes 668 506 861 32.0 (22.4 ) 1,174 1,615 (27.3 ) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 167 127 215 31.5 (22.3 ) 294 404 (27.2 ) Net income 501 379 646 32.2 (22.4 ) 880 1,211 (27.3 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $501 $379 $646 32.2 (22.4 ) $880 $1,211 (27.3 ) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $141,135 $140,828 $140,826 .2 .2 $140,984 $141,170 (.1 ) Other earning assets 2,579 4,381 8,018 (41.1 ) (67.8 ) 3,475 9,092 (61.8 ) Goodwill 3,244 3,261 3,476 (.5 ) (6.7 ) 3,252 3,476 (6.4 ) Other intangible assets 3,634 3,176 2,828 14.4 28.5 3,406 2,661 28.0 Assets 156,132 157,411 161,695 (.8 ) (3.4 ) 156,770 162,803 (3.7 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,642 31,975 33,702 (1.0 ) (6.1 ) 31,807 33,244 (4.3 ) Interest-bearing deposits 168,486 166,059 158,164 1.5 6.5 167,279 154,450 8.3 Total deposits 200,128 198,034 191,866 1.1 4.3 199,086 187,694 6.1 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 12,366 12,255 12,337 .9 .2 12,311 12,407 (.8 ) (a) preliminary data Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking. Consumer and Business Banking generated $593 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $793 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $501 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses decreased $7 million (10.3 percent) due to balance reductions and stronger improvements in credit quality in the current quarter compared with the prior year linked quarter. Total net revenue was lower by $156 million (7.2 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $239 million (37.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $83 million (5.4 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected strong growth in average interest-bearing deposits and favorable funding mix, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP in the second quarter of 2021. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower application volumes, given declining refinance activities, lower related gain on sale margins and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities. Total noninterest expense increased $44 million (3.2 percent) primarily due to increases in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities, partially offset by lower compensation expense reflecting lower revenue-related compensation due to mortgage production net of higher salaries as a result of merit and core business growth. 4 WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $352 $275 $246 28.0 43.1 $627 $514 22.0 Noninterest income 652 596 549 9.4 18.8 1,248 1,080 15.6 Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 1,004 871 795 15.3 26.3 1,875 1,594 17.6 Noninterest expense 578 583 517 (.9 ) 11.8 1,161 1,013 14.6 Other intangibles 3 10 4 (70.0 ) (25.0 ) 13 7 85.7 Total noninterest expense 581 593 521 (2.0 ) 11.5 1,174 1,020 15.1 Income before provision and taxes 423 278 274 52.2 54.4 701 574 22.1 Provision for credit losses (4 ) 8 (4) nm -- 4 1 nm Income before income taxes 427 270 278 58.1 53.6 697 573 21.6 Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 107 68 70 57.4 52.9 175 144 21.5 Net income 320 202 208 58.4 53.8 522 429 21.7 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $320 $202 $208 58.4 53.8 $522 $429 21.7 Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $22,320 $20,713 $17,442 7.8 28.0 $21,521 $17,147 25.5 Other earning assets 251 259 237 (3.1 ) 5.9 255 258 (1.2 ) Goodwill 1,718 1,761 1,618 (2.4 ) 6.2 1,739 1,618 7.5 Other intangible assets 300 265 84 13.2 nm 283 63 nm Assets 25,786 24,455 20,470 5.4 26.0 25,124 20,297 23.8 Noninterest-bearing deposits 25,019 27,402 23,288 (8.7 ) 7.4 26,204 22,339 17.3 Interest-bearing deposits 71,759 70,281 73,347 2.1 (2.2 ) 71,024 78,489 (9.5 ) Total deposits 96,778 97,683 96,635 (.9 ) .1 97,228 100,828 (3.6 ) Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 3,618 3,595 3,089 .6 17.1 3,607 3,062 17.8 (a) preliminary data Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services. Wealth Management and Investment Services generated $423 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $274 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $320 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was unchanged compared with the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $209 million (26.3 percent) year-over-year reflecting an increase of $106 million (43.1 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $103 million (18.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to favorable funding mix, higher average noninterest-bearing deposits and higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to lower money market fund fee waivers, the impact of the PFM acquisition and core business growth in trust and investment management fees. Total noninterest expense increased $60 million (11.5 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, the PFM acquisition, core business growth and performance-based incentives, as well as higher net shared services expense driven by investment in support of business growth. 5 PAYMENT SERVICES (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $619 $622 $595 (.5 ) 4.0 $1,241 $1,224 1.4 Noninterest income 994 858 913 15.9 8.9 1,852 1,698 9.1 Securities gains (losses), net -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total net revenue 1,613 1,480 1,508 9.0 7.0 3,093 2,922 5.9 Noninterest expense 837 821 796 1.9 5.2 1,658 1,562 6.1 Other intangibles 34 34 33 -- 3.0 68 65 4.6 Total noninterest expense 871 855 829 1.9 5.1 1,726 1,627 6.1 Income before provision and taxes 742 625 679 18.7 9.3 1,367 1,295 5.6 Provision for credit losses 221 130 91 70.0 nm 351 50 nm Income before income taxes 521 495 588 5.3 (11.4 ) 1,016 1,245 (18.4 ) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment 130 124 147 4.8 (11.6 ) 254 311 (18.3 ) Net income 391 371 441 5.4 (11.3 ) 762 934 (18.4 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp $391 $371 $441 5.4 (11.3 ) $762 $934 (18.4 ) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $33,854 $31,740 $30,030 6.7 12.7 $32,802 $29,831 10.0 Other earning assets 1,023 1,023 5 -- nm 1,023 5 nm Goodwill 3,318 3,325 3,176 (.2 ) 4.5 3,322 3,175 4.6 Other intangible assets 438 464 518 (5.6 ) (15.4 ) 450 530 (15.1 ) Assets 41,054 38,540 35,618 6.5 15.3 39,803 35,356 12.6 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,396 3,673 5,030 (7.5 ) (32.5 ) 3,534 5,146 (31.3 ) Interest-bearing deposits 167 160 141 4.4 18.4 164 137 19.7 Total deposits 3,563 3,833 5,171 (7.0 ) (31.1 ) 3,698 5,283 (30.0 ) Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 8,115 8,019 7,413 1.2 9.5 8,067 7,535 7.1 (a) preliminary data Payment Services includes consumer and business credit cards, stored-value cards, debit cards, corporate, government and purchasing card services, consumer lines of credit and merchant processing. Payment Services generated $742 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $679 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $391 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $130 million primarily due to stronger growth in loan balances in the current year linked quarter and relatively stable credit quality in the current period compared with a stronger reduction in delinquencies in the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $105 million (7.0 percent) due to higher net interest income of $24 million (4.0 percent) and higher total noninterest income of $81 million (8.9 percent). Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan balances and loan fees, partially offset by lower loan yields driven by declining customer revolve rates. Total noninterest income increased year-over-year mainly due to continued strengthening of consumer and business spending across most sectors. As a result, there was strong growth in merchant processing services revenue driven by higher sales volume and higher merchant fees, partially offset by higher rebates, as well as solid growth in corporate payment products revenue driven by improving business spending across all product groups. Strong sales also drove an increase in credit and debit card revenue, mostly offset by declining prepaid processing fees as the beneficial impact of government stimulus programs dissipated year-over-year. Total noninterest expense increased $42 million (5.1 percent) reflecting higher net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development, in addition to higher compensation expense due to merit, core business growth and variable compensation. 6 TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT (a) ($ in millions) Percent Change 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 2Q22 vs 1Q22 2Q22 vs 2Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Condensed Income Statement Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) $92 $52 $63 76.9 46.0 $144 $32 nm Noninterest income 216 218 215 (.9 ) .5 434 418 3.8 Securities gains (losses), net 19 18 43 5.6 (55.8 ) 37 68 (45.6 ) Total net revenue 327 288 321 13.5 1.9 615 518 18.7 Noninterest expense 400 209 229 91.4 74.7 609 535 13.8 Other intangibles -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total noninterest expense 400 209 229 91.4 74.7 609 535 13.8 Income (loss) before provision and taxes (73 ) 79 92 nm nm 6 (17) nm Provision for credit losses 69 (77 ) (189) nm nm (8 ) (894) 99.1 Income (loss) before income taxes (142 ) 156 281 nm nm 14 877 (98.4 ) Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment (87 ) (34 ) 6 nm nm (121 ) 58 nm Net income (loss) (55 ) 190 275 nm nm 135 819 (83.5 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) (1 ) (6) nm 50.0 (4 ) (11) 63.6 Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Bancorp $(58 ) $189 $269 nm nm $131 $808 (83.8 ) Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $3,668 $3,820 $3,711 (4.0 ) (1.2 ) $3,744 $3,789 (1.2 ) Other earning assets 204,560 206,532 193,798 (1.0 ) 5.6 205,541 191,382 7.4 Goodwill -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Other intangible assets -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Assets 219,166 229,107 219,396 (4.3 ) (.1 ) 224,110 217,372 3.1 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,504 2,560 2,581 (2.2 ) (3.0 ) 2,532 2,591 (2.3 ) Interest-bearing deposits 1,599 2,756 2,242 (42.0 ) (28.7 ) 2,174 1,932 12.5 Total deposits 4,103 5,316 4,823 (22.8 ) (14.9 ) 4,706 4,523 4.0 Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity 11,078 15,869 16,307 (30.2 ) (32.1 ) 13,460 15,750 (14.5 ) (a) preliminary data Treasury and Corporate Support includes the Company's investment portfolios, funding, capital management, interest rate risk management, income taxes not allocated to the business lines, including most investments in tax-advantaged projects, and the residual aggregate of those expenses associated with corporate activities that are managed on a consolidated basis. Treasury and Corporate Support generated a $73 million loss before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $92 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2021, and recorded a net loss of $58 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $258 million reflecting the increase in allowance for credit losses due to increasing economic uncertainty in the current quarter relative to the reduction in the allowance for credit losses associated with improving economic conditions in the second quarter of 2021. Total net revenue was higher by $6 million (1.9 percent) due to an increase of $29 million (46.0 percent) in net interest income, mostly offset by a decrease of $23 million (8.9 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher investment portfolio and cash balances. The decrease in total noninterest income was primarily due to lower securities gains and lower gains on the disposition of assets, partially offset by higher commercial products revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $171 million (74.7 percent) primarily due to merger and integration-related charges related to the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank and higher compensation expense reflecting merit, hiring to support business growth and core business growth net of lower variable compensation, partially offset by lower net shared services costs. Income taxes are assessed to each line of business at a managerial tax rate of 25.0 percent with the residual tax expense or benefit to arrive at the consolidated effective tax rate included in Treasury and Corporate Support. 7 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer U.S. Bancorp published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:23:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about US BANCORP 07:43a U.S. Bancorp's 2Q Profit Narrows DJ 07:24a US BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K PU 07:09a U.S. Bancorp Reports Lower Q2 Earnings While Revenue Increases MT 06:46a U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results BU 07/12 Citigroup Adjusts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $53, Reiterates Neutral Ratin.. MT 07/12 UBS Lowers U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $57, Keeps Neutral Rating MT 07/12 Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $54 From $66, Keeps Equalweight Rati.. MT 07/12 Wall Street Sees Mixed Open as PepsiCo Kickstarts Q2 Earnings Season MT 07/12 US Futures Lower as PepsiCo Kickstarts Q2 Earnings Season MT 07/11 JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Bank of U.S. Bancorp to $56.50 From $61, Maintains Ov.. MT Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP 07/12 Citigroup Adjusts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $53, Reiterates Neutral Ratin.. MT 07/12 UBS Lowers U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $57, Keeps Neutral Rating MT 07/12 Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $54 From $66, Keeps Equalweight Rati.. MT