Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
44.25 USD   -2.36%
07:43aU.S. Bancorp's 2Q Profit Narrows
DJ
07:24aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:09aU.S. Bancorp Reports Lower Q2 Earnings While Revenue Increases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

07/15/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

• Net income of $1.5 billion and record net revenue of $6.0 billion

• Return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average common equity of 15.3%, excluding merger and integration charges

• Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.7% and strong levels of liquidity

2Q22 Key Financial Data

2Q22 Highlights

PROFITABILITY METRICS

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

Return on average assets (%)

1.06 1.09 1.44

Return on average common equity (%)

13.9 12.7 16.3

Return on tangible common equity (%) (a)

18.6 16.6 20.9

Net interest margin (%)

2.59 2.44 2.53

Efficiency ratio (%) (a)

62.1 62.8 59.0

INCOME STATEMENT (b)

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$3,464 $3,200 $3,164

Noninterest income

$2,548 $2,396 $2,619

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$1,531 $1,557 $1,982

Diluted earnings per common share

$.99 $.99 $1.28

Dividends declared per common share

$.46 $.46 $.42

BALANCE SHEET (b)

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

Average total loans

$324,187 $312,966 $294,284

Average total deposits

$456,516 $454,176 $429,210

Net charge-off ratio

.20% .21% .25%

Book value per common share (period end)

$28.13 $29.87 $31.74

Basel III standardized CET1 (c)

9.7% 9.8% 9.9%
(a) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 17
(b) Dollars in millions, except per share data
(c) CET1 = Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

•  Net revenue of $6,012 million including $3,464 million of net interest income and $2,548 million of noninterest income

•  Net income of $1,531 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.99, including merger and integration charges

•  Merger and integration-related charges of $197 million ($153 million net of tax or $(0.10) per diluted common share) related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

•  Return on average assets of 1.06% and return on average common equity of 13.9%. Excluding merger and integration-related charges, net income of $1,684 million, return on average assets of 1.16% and return on average common equity of 15.3%

•  Noninterest income growth of 6.3% linked quarter driven by payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees

•  Average total loans growth of 10.2% year-over-year and 3.6% on a linked quarter basis

•  Average total deposits growth of 6.4% year-over-year and 0.5% on a linked quarter basis

•  Net charge-off ratio of 0.20% in 2Q22 compared with 0.21% in 1Q22 and 0.25% in 2Q21

•  CET1 capital ratio of 9.7% at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.8% at March 31, 2022

CEO Commentary

"In the second quarter, we achieved record net revenue totaling $6.0 billion, supported by strong growth in both net interest income and fee revenue. We posted diluted earnings per share of $0.99 including merger and integration-related charges of $(0.10) related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Loan growth was robust, we saw good momentum in our payments businesses reflecting strong business activity and our expense growth was well managed. This quarter our return on tangible common equity was 20.5%, excluding merger and integration-related charges. Credit quality remains strong and our net charge-off ratio improved modestly in the quarter. Given strong loan growth and increased uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic outlook, we increased our loan loss reserve reflecting our through-the-cycle risk management approach. As we head into the second half of the year we face an uncertain economic environment. However, we are well positioned for the range of possible outcomes given strong liquidity and capital ratios, our diversified business mix, and our well-established risk management track record."

- Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO, U.S. Bancorp

In the Spotlight

Community Benefits Plan

U.S. Bancorp announced a $100 billion, five-year community benefits plan (CBP) as part of the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. The CBP, which will be effective once the acquisition closes, is intended to continue and expand the important work underway by both organizations to build and support equitable access to capital for the communities we serve. A majority of the commitments, 60% of the total, will support efforts in California, the state most impacted by the acquisition.

U.S. Bank Collaborates to Simplify, Accelerate Supply-Chain Financing

U.S. Bank entered into a collaboration agreement with trade-finance fintech LiquidX® to help expedite and simplify supply-chain transactions between suppliers and buyers. Suppliers and buyers will be able to connect their supply-chain systems directly to U.S. Bank and transact through LiquidX's easy-to-use platform which is expected to reduce supply-chain-finance friction and cash-flow challenges facing many companies. This collaboration will enable suppliers to be paid nearly immediately and buyers to receive extended payment terms.

Managing Finances and Operations for Small Businesses

U.S. Bank recently launched Business Essentials, a unified platform that provides a one-stop shop in a seamless digital experience. It's a holistic banking, payments, and software offering for small businesses. Business Essentials is backed by expert human support from bankers who specialize in small business. The platform makes it easy for clients to take care of their financial needs today and provides insights and support to help them make smart decisions for tomorrow.

Spanish-Language Voice Assistant

U.S. Bank is the first financial institution in the United States to offer a Spanish-speaking virtual voice assistant for banking. The Spanish-language version of our best-in-class Smart Assistant in the U.S. Bank Mobile App has the same features and functionality as the popular English-language version. This new technology demonstrates U.S. Bank's continued emphasis on putting customer experience first, by creating new digital tools that enable them to bank however, whenever and wherever is best for them.

Investor contact: Jennifer Thompson, 612.303.0778 | Media contact: Jeff Shelman, 612.303.9933

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except per-share data) Percent Change
2Q
2022 		1Q
2022 		2Q
2021 		2Q22 vs
1Q22 		2Q22 vs
2Q21 		YTD
2022 		YTD
2021 		Percent
Change

Net interest income

$3,435 $ 3,173 $ 3,137 8.3 9.5 $ 6,608 $ 6,200 6.6

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

29 27 27 7.4 7.4 56 53 5.7

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

3,464 3,200 3,164 8.3 9.5 6,664 6,253 6.6

Noninterest income

2,548 2,396 2,619 6.3 (2.7 ) 4,944 5,000 (1.1)

Total net revenue

6,012 5,596 5,783 7.4 4.0 11,608 11,253 3.2

Noninterest expense before merger and integration

3,527 3,502 3,387 .7 4.1 7,029 6,766 3.9

Merger and integration charges

197 -- -- nm nm 197 -- nm

Total noninterest expense

3,724 3,502 3,387 6.3 9.9 7,226 6,766 6.8

Income before provision and income taxes

2,288 2,094 2,396 9.3 (4.5 ) 4,382 4,487 (2.3)

Provision for credit losses

311 112 (170 ) nm nm 423 (997 ) nm

Income before taxes

1,977 1,982 2,566 (.3 ) (23.0 ) 3,959 5,484 (27.8)

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

443 424 578 4.5 (23.4 ) 867

1,211

(28.4)

Net income

1,534 1,558 1,988 (1.5 ) (22.8 ) 3,092 4,273 (27.6)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3 ) (1 ) (6 ) nm 50.0 (4 ) (11 ) 63.6

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$1,531 $ 1,557 $ 1,982 (1.7 ) (22.8 ) $ 3,088 $ 4,262 (27.5)

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders

$1,464 $ 1,466 $ 1,914 (.1 ) (23.5 ) $ 2,930 $ 4,089 (28.3)

Diluted earnings per common share

$.99 $ .99 $ 1.28 -- (22.7 ) $ 1.97 $ 2.73 (27.8)

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1,531 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was $451 million lower than the $1,982 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $26 million lower than the $1,557 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.99 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.28 in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.99 in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 included $(0.10) per diluted common share of merger and integration-related charges related to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

The decrease in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses primarily driven by strong loan growth and merger and integration-related charges linked to the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Pretax income before the provision for credit losses and excluding merger and integration-related charges increased 3.7 percent compared with a year ago. Net interest income increased 9.5 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to higher average loans and investment securities balances as well as rising interest rates and the impact of a favorable yield curve on earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in the prior year quarter. The net interest margin increased to 2.59 percent in the current quarter from 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates and higher yields on investment securities, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income decreased 2.7 percent compared with a year ago reflecting lower mortgage banking revenue as refinancing activities decline, lower other noninterest income and lower gains on the sale of securities, mostly offset by stronger payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, noninterest expense increased 4.1 percent reflecting increases in compensation expense, employee benefits expense, and marketing and business development expense. Provision for credit losses reflected a reserve build in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with a reserve release in the second quarter of 2021 driven by a combination of loan growth and economic uncertainty.

2

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net income decreased on a linked quarter basis driven by higher provision for credit losses and merger and integration-related charges, mostly offset by higher total net revenue. Net interest income increased 8.3 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis primarily due to higher average loans, the impact of rising interest rates on loans and investment securities and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by deposit pricing. The net interest margin increased on a linked quarter basis reflecting the impact of rising interest rates and reinvestment yields on investment securities, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. Noninterest income increased 6.3 percent compared with the first quarter of 2022 driven by stronger payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees and commercial products revenue, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, noninterest expense increased 0.7 percent on a linked quarter basis reflecting seasonally higher compensation expense, marketing and business development expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower employee benefits expense. Provision for credit losses reflected a reserve build in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with a reserve release in the first quarter of 2022 driven by a combination of loan growth and increased economic uncertainty, partially offset by stabilizing credit quality.

3

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
NET INTEREST INCOME
(Taxable-equivalent basis; $ in millions) Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs
1Q22 		2Q22 vs
2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Components of net interest income

Income on earning assets

$3,854 $3,445 $3,409 $409 $445 $7,299 $6,776 $523

Expense on interest-bearing liabilities

390 245 245 145 145 635 523 112

Net interest income

$3,464 $3,200 $3,164 $264 $300 $6,664 $6,253 $411

Average yields and rates paid

Earning assets yield

2.88% 2.62% 2.73% .26% .15% 2.75% 2.73% .02%

Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities

.40 .26 .28 .14 .12 .33 .29 .04

Gross interest margin

2.48% 2.36% 2.45% .12% .03% 2.42% 2.44% (.02)%

Net interest margin

2.59% 2.44% 2.53% .15% .06% 2.51% 2.52% (.01)%

Average balances

Investment securities (a)

$171,296 $174,762 $160,615 $(3,466) $10,681 $173,019 $153,109 $19,910

Loans

324,187 312,966 294,284 11,221 29,903 318,608 294,138 24,470

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

31,116 29,851 31,358 1,265 (242) 30,487 36,542 (6,055)

Earning assets

536,761 529,837 500,751 6,924 36,010 533,318 499,239 34,079

Interest-bearing liabilities

390,373 378,223 356,565 12,150 33,808 384,332 358,562 25,770
(a) Excludes unrealized gain (loss)

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in the second quarter of 2022 was $3,464 million, an increase of $300 million (9.5 percent) over the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average loans and investment securities balances in addition to rising interest rates and a favorable yield curve impacting earning assets, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP in the second quarter of 2021. Average earning assets were $36.0 billion (7.2 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021, reflecting increases of $10.7 billion (6.7 percent) in average investment securities and $29.9 billion (10.2 percent) in average total loans, while average interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased $242 million (0.8 percent). The increase in average investment securities year-over-year was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities, net of prepayments, sales and maturities.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased $264 million (8.3 percent) on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher average loans, the impact of rising interest rates in the loan and the investment portfolios and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by deposit pricing. Average earning assets were $6.9 billion (1.3 percent) higher on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase of $11.2 billion (3.6 percent) in average loans and a decrease of $3.5 billion (2.0 percent) in average investment securities, while average interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $1.3 billion (4.2 percent).

The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 2.59 percent, compared with 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.44 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates and higher yields in the investment portfolio, partially offset by deposit pricing and lower noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflected the impact of rising interest rates and reinvestment yields on investment securities, partially offset by higher deposit rates paid and lower noninterest-bearing deposits.

4

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
AVERAGE LOANS
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs
1Q22 		2Q22 vs
2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent
Change

Commercial

$115,758 $107,819 $97,713 7.4 18.5 $ 111,810 $ 97,237 15.0

Lease financing

4,899 5,003 5,261 (2.1 ) (6.9 ) 4,951 5,298 (6.5 )

Total commercial

120,657 112,822 102,974 6.9 17.2 116,761 102,535 13.9

Commercial mortgages

29,676 28,826 27,721 2.9 7.1 29,253 27,844 5.1

Construction and development

9,841 10,258 10,843 (4.1 ) (9.2 ) 10,049 10,831 (7.2 )

Total commercial real estate

39,517 39,084 38,564 1.1 2.5 39,302 38,675 1.6

Residential mortgages

80,228 77,449 73,351 3.6 9.4 78,847 74,271 6.2

Credit card

22,748 21,842 21,116 4.1 7.7 22,297 21,130 5.5

Retail leasing

6,708 7,110 7,873 (5.7 ) (14.8 ) 6,908 7,924 (12.8 )

Home equity and second mortgages

10,726 10,394 11,368 3.2 (5.6 ) 10,561 11,713 (9.8 )

Other

43,603 44,265 39,038 (1.5 ) 11.7 43,932 37,890 15.9

Total other retail

61,037 61,769 58,279 (1.2 ) 4.7 61,401 57,527 6.7

Total loans

$324,187 $312,966 $294,284 3.6 10.2 $ 318,608 $ 294,138 8.3

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $29.9 billion (10.2 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in commercial loans (18.5 percent), residential mortgages (9.4 percent) and other retail loans (11.7 percent), partially offset by lower retail leasing balances (14.8 percent) and construction and development loans (9.2 percent). The increase in commercial loans was due to higher utilization driven by working capital needs of corporate customers, slower pay-offs given higher volatility in the capital markets and core growth, partly offset by reductions related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. The increase in residential mortgages was driven by stronger on-balance sheet loan activities and slower refinance activity.

Average total loans were $11.2 billion (3.6 percent) higher than the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher commercial loans (7.4 percent) driven by continued strong new business and higher utilization, as well as higher residential mortgages (3.6 percent).

5

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
AVERAGE DEPOSITS
($ in millions) Percent Change
2Q 1Q 2Q 2Q22 vs 2Q22 vs YTD YTD Percent
2022 2022 2021 1Q22 2Q21 2022 2021 Change

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 120,827 $ 127,963 $ 125,297 (5.6 ) (3.6 ) $ 124,375 $ 121,844 2.1

Interest-bearing savings deposits

Interest checking

116,878 115,062 103,356 1.6 13.1 115,975 100,387 15.5

Money market savings

123,788 119,588 113,673 3.5 8.9 121,700 119,218 2.1

Savings accounts

68,127 66,978 62,102 1.7 9.7 67,555 60,484 11.7

Total savings deposits

308,793 301,628 279,131 2.4 10.6 305,230 280,089 9.0

Time deposits

26,896 24,585 24,782 9.4 8.5 25,747 25,862 (.4 )

Total interest-bearing deposits

335,689 326,213 303,913 2.9 10.5 330,977 305,951 8.2

Total deposits

$ 456,516 $ 454,176 $ 429,210 .5 6.4 $ 455,352 $ 427,795 6.4

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were $27.3 billion (6.4 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.5 billion (3.6 percent) driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking and Payment Services. Average total savings deposits were $29.7 billion (10.6 percent) higher year-over-year driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking and Consumer and Business Banking. Average time deposits were $2.1 billion (8.5 percent) higher than the prior year primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking, partially offset by a decrease in Consumer and Business Banking. Changes in time deposits are primarily related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding sources, based largely on relative pricing and liquidity characteristics.

Average total deposits grew $2.3 billion (0.5 percent) from the first quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, average noninterest-bearing deposits were lower by $7.1 billion (5.6 percent) driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Average total savings deposits increased $7.2 billion (2.4 percent) across all business lines. Average time deposits were $2.3 billion (9.4 percent) higher linked quarter primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking. Changes in time deposits are primarily related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding sources, based largely on relative pricing and liquidity characteristics.

6

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
NONINTEREST INCOME
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent
Change

Credit and debit card revenue

$399 $338 $396 18.0 .8 $737 $732 .7

Corporate payment products revenue

172 158 138 8.9 24.6 330 264 25.0

Merchant processing services

425 363 374 17.1 13.6 788 692 13.9

Trust and investment management fees

566 500 446 13.2 26.9 1,066 890 19.8

Deposit service charges

165 177 176 (6.8 ) (6.3 ) 342 337 1.5

Treasury management fees

169 156 160 8.3 5.6 325 307 5.9

Commercial products revenue

290 266 280 9.0 3.6 556 560 (.7 )

Mortgage banking revenue

142 200 346 (29.0 ) (59.0 ) 342 645 (47.0 )

Investment products fees

59 62 60 (4.8 ) (1.7 ) 121 115 5.2

Securities gains (losses), net

19 18 43 5.6 (55.8 ) 37 68 (45.6 )
Other 142 158 200 (10.1 ) (29.0 ) 300 390 (23.1 )
Total noninterest income $ 2,548 $ 2,396 $ 2,619 6.3 (2.7 ) $ 4,944 $ 5,000 (1.1 )

Second quarter noninterest income of $2,548 million was $71 million (2.7 percent) lower than the second quarter of 2021 reflecting lower mortgage banking revenue, other noninterest income and lower gains on the sale of securities, mostly offset by stronger payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $204 million (59.0 percent) due to lower application volumes, given declining refinance activities experienced in the mortgage industry, lower related gain on sale margins and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities. Other noninterest income decreased $58 million (29.0 percent) primarily due to lower retail leasing end-of-term residual gains, lower gain on sale of certain assets and lower tax-advantaged investment syndication revenue. Partially offsetting these decreases, payment services revenue increased $88 million (9.7 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 as corporate payment products revenue increased $34 million (24.6 percent) primarily due to higher sales volume and merchant processing services revenue increased $51 million (13.6 percent) driven by higher sales volumes and merchant fees. Trust and investment management fees increased $120 million (26.9 percent) driven by business growth, activity related to the fourth quarter of 2021 acquisition of PFM Asset Management LLC ("PFM") and lower money market fund fee waivers.

Noninterest income was $152 million (6.3 percent) higher in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2022 reflecting stronger payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees and commercial products revenue, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Payment services revenue increased $137 million (15.9 percent) as credit and debit card revenue increased $61 million (18.0 percent) driven by seasonally higher sales volume and rate, corporate payment products revenue increased $14 million (8.9 percent) primarily due to higher sales volume and merchant processing services revenue increased $62 million (17.1 percent) driven by higher sales volumes and merchant fees. Trust and investment management fees increased $66 million (13.2 percent) driven by higher fees, activity related to the acquisition of PFM, billing cycle timing and lower money market fund fee waivers, partially offset by unfavorable market conditions. Partially offsetting these increases, mortgage banking revenue decreased $58 million (29.0 percent) driven by lower application volume and related gain on sale margins, and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities.

7

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
($ in millions) Percent Change
2Q
2022 		1Q
2022 		2Q
2021 		2Q22 vs
1Q22 		2Q22 vs
2Q21 		YTD
2022 		YTD
2021 		Percent
Change

Compensation

$ 1,872 $ 1,853 $ 1,798 1.0 4.1 $ 3,725 $ 3,601 3.4

Employee benefits

374 396 337 (5.6 ) 11.0 770 721 6.8

Net occupancy and equipment

265 269 258 (1.5 ) 2.7 534 521 2.5

Professional services

111 114 108 (2.6 ) 2.8 225 206 9.2

Marketing and business development

106 80 90 32.5 17.8 186 138 34.8

Technology and communications

350 349 362 .3 (3.3 ) 699 721 (3.1 )

Postage, printing and supplies

69 72 65 (4.2 ) 6.2 141 134 5.2

Other intangibles

40 47 40 (14.9 ) -- 87 78 11.5

Other

340 322 329 5.6 3.3 662 646 2.5

Total before merger and integration

3,527 3,502 3,387 .7 4.1 7,029 6,766 3.9

Merger and integration charges

197 -- -- nm nm 197 -- nm

Total noninterest expense

$ 3,724 $ 3,502 $ 3,387 6.3 9.9 $ 7,226 $ 6,766 6.8

Second quarter noninterest expense of $3,724 million was $337 million (9.9 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 were merger and integration-related charges associated with the planned acquisition of MUFG Union Bank of $197 million. Excluding the merger and integration-related charges, second quarter noninterest expense increased $140 million (4.1 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflecting increases in compensation expense, employee benefits expense, and marketing and business development expense. Compensation expense increased $74 million (4.1 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to merit and hiring to support business growth, partially offset by lower performance-based incentives. Employee benefits expense increased $37 million (11.0 percent) driven by higher medical expenses. Marketing and business development expense increased $16 million (17.8 percent) due to increased travel and entertainment.

Noninterest expense increased $222 million (6.3 percent) on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger and integration-related charges, second quarter noninterest expense increased $25 million (0.7 percent) reflecting higher compensation expense, marketing and business development expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower employee benefits expense. Compensation expense increased $19 million (1.0 percent) driven by the impact of seasonal merit increases, one additional day in the second quarter, and higher variable compensation, partially offset by the impact of seasonally higher stock-based compensation in the first quarter. Marketing and business development expense increased $26 million (32.5 percent) due to the timing of marketing campaigns and higher travel and entertainment. Other noninterest expense increased $18 million (5.6 percent), excluding merger and integration-related charges, primarily due to higher liabilities related to future delivery exposures for merchant and airline processing. Partially offsetting these increases, employee benefits expense decreased $22 million (5.6 percent) mainly due to seasonally higher payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 resulted in a tax rate of 22.4 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.3 percent), compared with 22.5 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.7 percent) in the second quarter of 2021, and a tax rate of 21.4 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 20.3 percent) in the first quarter of 2022.

8

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
($ in millions)

2Q

2022

% (a)

1Q

2022

% (a)

4Q

2021

% (a)

3Q

2021

% (a)

2Q

2021

% (a)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610 $ 6,960

Net charge-offs Commercial

28 .10 26 .10 6 .02 13 .05 26 .11

Lease financing

2 .16 6 .49 -- -- 1 .08 1 .08

Total commercial

30 .10 32 .12 6 .02 14 .05 27 .11

Commercial mortgages

(2 ) (.03 ) -- -- (3 ) (.04 ) 1 .01 -- --

Construction and development

8 .33 (5 ) (.20 ) (1 ) (.04 ) 12 .44 -- --

Total commercial real estate

6 .06 (5 ) (.05 ) (4 ) (.04 ) 13 .13 -- --

Residential mortgages

(9 ) (.04 ) (6 ) (.03 ) (7 ) (.04 ) (10 ) (.05 ) (10 ) (.05 )

Credit card

118 2.08 112 2.08 109 1.93 111 2.01 148 2.81

Retail leasing

-- -- 1 .06 1 .05 1 .05 (1 ) (.05 )

Home equity and second mortgages

(3 ) (.11 ) (2 ) (.08 ) (2 ) (.08 ) (3 ) (.11 ) (3 ) (.11 )

Other

19 .17 30 .27 29 .27 21 .20 19 .20

Total other retail

16 .11 29 .19 28 .18 19 .13 15 .10

Total net charge-offs

161 .20 162 .21 132 .17 147 .20 180 .25

Provision for credit losses

311 112 (13 ) (163 ) (170 )

Balance, end of period

$ 6,255 $ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610

Components

Allowance for loan losses

$ 5,832 $ 5,664 $ 5,724 $ 5,792 $ 6,026

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

423 441 431 508 584

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 6,255 $ 6,105 $ 6,155 $ 6,300 $ 6,610

Gross charge-offs

$ 276 $ 280 $ 254 $ 266 $ 314

Gross recoveries

$ 115 $ 118 $ 122 $ 119 $ 134

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of

Period-end loans

1.88 1.91 1.97 2.12 2.23

Nonperforming loans

863 798 738 695 649

Nonperforming assets

812 753 701 667 624

(a)  Annualized and calculated on average loan balances

9

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Company's provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $311 million, compared with a provision of $112 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a benefit of $170 million in the second quarter of 2021. The level of the provision is driven by strong loan growth from a year ago and changing economic conditions. During 2021, factors affecting economic conditions, including passing of additional government stimulus and widespread vaccine availability in the U.S., contributed to economic improvement and related reserve releases. The consumer portfolio performance continues to be supported by strong credit quality and asset values, while select commercial portfolios continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, economic uncertainty and recession risk has been increasing due to ongoing supply chain challenges, rising inflationary concerns, market volatility, rising oil prices from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and, to a lesser extent, additional virus variants. In addition to these factors, expected loss estimates consider various factors including customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies, potential effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay. Generally, these credit quality factors continue to be relatively strong despite the changing economic outlook.

Total net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 were $161 million, compared with $162 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $180 million in the second quarter of 2021. The net charge-off ratio was 0.20 percent in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.21 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 0.25 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs decreased $1 million (0.6 percent) compared with the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs decreased $19 million (10.6 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflecting improvement in credit cards.

The allowance for credit losses was $6,255 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $6,105 million at March 31, 2022, and $6,610 million at June 30, 2021. The increase on a linked quarter basis was driven by continued strong loan growth and increased economic uncertainty, partially offset by stabilizing credit quality. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.88 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 1.91 percent at March 31, 2022, and 2.23 percent at June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 863 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 798 percent at March 31, 2022, and 649 percent at June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $770 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $811 million at March 31, 2022, and $1,059 million at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate was 0.23 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.25 percent at March 31, 2022, and 0.36 percent at June 30, 2021. The year-over-year decrease in nonperforming assets reflected decreases across all loan categories with the largest drivers in total commercial and total commercial real estate nonperforming loans, while the decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decrease in total commercial nonperforming loans. Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $423 million at June 30, 2022, compared with $450 million at March 31, 2022, and $376 million at June 30, 2021.

10

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
DELINQUENT LOAN RATIOS AS A PERCENT OF ENDING LOAN BALANCES
(Percent)

Jun 30

2022

Mar 31

2022

Dec 31

2021

Sep 30

2021

Jun 30
2021

Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due excluding nonperforming loans

Commercial

.07 .06 .04 .04 .04

Commercial real estate

.01 -- .03 .05 .01

Residential mortgages

.12 .18 .24 .15 .16

Credit card

.69 .74 .73 .66 .70

Other retail

.10 .11 .11 .11 .10

Total loans

.13 .14 .15 .13 .13

Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due including nonperforming loans

Commercial

.19 .21 .20 .25 .32

Commercial real estate

.53 .55 .76 .82 .81

Residential mortgages

.40 .45 .53 .47 .49

Credit card

.69 .74 .73 .66 .70

Other retail

.35 .37 .35 .36 .39

Total loans

.35 .38 .42 .43 .47
ASSET QUALITY (a)
($ in millions)

Jun 30

2022

Mar 31

2022

Dec 31

2021

Sep 30

2021

Jun 30

2021

Nonperforming loans

Commercial

$116 $139 $139 $179 $247

Lease financing

32 35 35 37 44

Total commercial

148 174 174 216 291

Commercial mortgages

147 178 213 215 224

Construction and development

59 38 71 81 88

Total commercial real estate

206 216 284 296 312

Residential mortgages

223 214 226 237 244

Credit card

-- -- -- -- --

Other retail

148 161 150 157 171

Total nonperforming loans

725 765 834 906 1,018

Other real estate

23 23 22 17 17

Other nonperforming assets

22 23 22 21 24

Total nonperforming assets

$770 $811 $878 $944 $1,059

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$423 $450 $472 $385 $376

Nonperforming assets to loans plus ORE (%)

.23 .25 .28 .32 .36

(a) Throughout this document, nonperforming assets and related ratios do not include accruing loans 90 days or more past due

11

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results
COMMON SHARES
(Millions)

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

4Q

2021

3Q

2021

2Q

2021

Beginning shares outstanding

1,486 1,484 1,483 1,483 1,497

Shares issued for stock incentive plans, acquisitions and other corporate purposes

-- 3 1 -- 1

Shares repurchased

-- (1 ) -- -- (15 )

Ending shares outstanding

1,486 1,486 1,484 1,483 1,483
CAPITAL POSITION
($ in millions)

Jun 30

2022

Mar 31

2022

Dec 31
2021 		Sep 30
2021 		Jun 30
2021

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

$ 48,605 $ 51,200 $ 54,918 $ 53,743 $ 53,039

Basel III Standardized Approach (a)

Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 42,944 $ 41,950 $ 41,701 $ 41,014 $ 39,691

Tier 1 capital

50,195 49,198 48,516 47,426 46,103

Total risk-based capital

58,307 57,403 56,250 54,178 53,625

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

9.7 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

11.4 11.5 11.6 11.7 11.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.2 13.4 13.4 13.4 13.4

Leverage ratio

8.6 8.6 8.6 8.7 8.5

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

5.5 6.0 6.8 6.8 6.8

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (b)

7.2 8.0 9.2 9.4 9.3

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)

9.4 9.5 9.6 9.7 9.5

(a) Amounts and ratios calculated in accordance with transitional regulatory requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology

(b) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 17

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity was $48.6 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $51.2 billion at March 31, 2022, and $53.0 billion at June 30, 2021. The Company suspended all common stock repurchases at the beginning of the third quarter of 2021, except for those done exclusively in connection with its stock-based compensation programs, due to its pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise. The Company expects to operate at a CET1 capital ratio near its target ratio of 8.5 percent at the time of closing the acquisition and increasing toward 9.0 percent after closing of the acquisition. The Company does not expect to commence repurchasing its common stock until after the acquisition closes and the CET1 ratio approximates 9.0 percent.

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements. The common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using the Basel III standardized approach was 9.7 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.8 percent at March 31, 2022, and 9.9 percent at June 30, 2021. The Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology was 9.4 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 9.5 percent at March 31, 2022, and at June 30, 2021.

12

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results

MUFG Union Bank Acquisition

In September 2021, U.S. Bancorp announced that it had entered into a definitive acquisition agreement to acquire the core regional banking franchise of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals which are not within U.S. Bancorp's control. The parties continue to make significant progress in planning for closing and integration while awaiting regulatory approvals. At this time, U.S. Bancorp continues to expect to receive U.S. regulatory approvals in time for closing to occur in the second half of 2022. However, U.S. Bancorp no longer expects that system integration will be able to occur in 2022 and currently expects it will occur in the first half of 2023.

Investor Conference Call

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us", "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations." To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-374-5140. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404-400-0571. The PIN code for all participants is 56931119#. For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Friday, July 15, 2022. To access the replay, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us", "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations."

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $591 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Forward-looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of U.S. Bancorp. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "hopes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes," "continue" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could."

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties and the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Exhibit 13 to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; civil unrest; the effects of climate change; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security, including as a result of work-from-home arrangements; failures to safeguard personal information; the impacts of international hostilities or geopolitical events; impacts of supply chain disruptions and rising inflation; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical

13

U.S. Bancorp Second Quarter 2022 Results

accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk. In addition, U.S. Bancorp's proposed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank presents risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; the risk that U.S. Bancorp's business could be disrupted as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed acquisition and diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the proposed acquisition, including the integration of MUFG Union Bank, may be more costly or difficult to complete than anticipated; delays in closing the proposed acquisition; and the failure of required governmental approvals to be obtained or any other closing conditions in the definitive purchase agreement to be satisfied.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, refer to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Corporate Risk Profile" and "Risk Factors" contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by banking regulators, the Company considers various other measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including:

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology, and

Return on tangible common equity.

These capital measures are viewed by management as useful additional methods of evaluating the Company's utilization of its capital held and the level of capital available to withstand unexpected negative market or economic conditions. Additionally, presentation of these measures allows investors, analysts and banking regulators to assess the Company's capital position relative to other financial services companies. These capital measures are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), or are not currently effective or defined in banking regulations. In addition, certain of these measures differ from currently effective capital ratios defined by banking regulations principally in that the currently effective ratios, which are subject to certain transitional provisions, temporarily exclude the impact of the 2020 adoption of accounting guidance related to impairment of financial instruments based on the current expected credit losses methodology. As a result, these capital measures disclosed by the Company may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this information helps investors assess trends in the Company's capital adequacy.

The Company also discloses net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

The adjusted return on average assets, return on average common equity and return on tangible common equity exclude merger and integration-related charges. Management uses these measures in their analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

There may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider the consolidated financial statements and other financial information contained in this press release in their entirety, and not to rely on any single financial measure. A table follows that shows the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

14

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data) June 30, June 30,
(Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021

Interest Income

Loans

$2,869 $2,677 $5,468 $5,401

Loans held for sale

54 55 114 122

Investment securities

806 618 1,523 1,135

Other interest income

96 32 138 65

Total interest income

3,825 3,382 7,243 6,723

Interest Expense

Deposits

177 82 257 167

Short-term borrowings

57 18 78 34

Long-term debt

156 145 300 322

Total interest expense

390 245 635 523

Net interest income

3,435 3,137 6,608 6,200

Provision for credit losses

311 (170 ) 423 (997 )

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

3,124 3,307 6,185 7,197

Noninterest Income

Credit and debit card revenue

399 396 737 732

Corporate payment products revenue

172 138 330 264

Merchant processing services

425 374 788 692

Trust and investment management fees

566 446 1,066 890

Deposit service charges

165 176 342 337

Treasury management fees

169 160 325 307

Commercial products revenue

290 280 556 560

Mortgage banking revenue

142 346 342 645

Investment products fees

59 60 121 115

Securities gains (losses), net

19 43 37 68

Other

142 200 300 390

Total noninterest income

2,548 2,619 4,944 5,000

Noninterest Expense

Compensation

1,872 1,798 3,725 3,601

Employee benefits

374 337 770 721

Net occupancy and equipment

265 258 534 521

Professional services

111 108 225 206

Marketing and business development

106 90 186 138

Technology and communications

350 362 699 721

Postage, printing and supplies

69 65 141 134

Other intangibles

40 40 87 78

Merger and integration charges

197 -- 197 --

Other

340 329 662 646

Total noninterest expense

3,724 3,387 7,226 6,766

Income before income taxes

1,948 2,539 3,903 5,431

Applicable income taxes

414 551 811 1,158

Net income

1,534 1,988 3,092 4,273

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3 ) (6 ) (4 ) (11 )

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$1,531 $1,982 $3,088 $4,262

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders

$1,464 $1,914 $2,930 $4,089

Earnings per common share

$.99 $1.29 $1.97 $2.73

Diluted earnings per common share

$.99 $1.28 $1.97 $2.73

Dividends declared per common share

$.46 $.42 $.92 $.84

Average common shares outstanding

1,486 1,489 1,485 1,495

Average diluted common shares outstanding

1,487 1,490 1,486 1,497

15

CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in Millions)

June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

Assets

(Unaudited ) (Unaudited )

Cash and due from banks

$39,124 $28,905 $44,573

Investment securities

Held-to-maturity

61,503 41,858 --

Available-for-sale

98,806 132,963 160,288

Loans held for sale

3,943 7,775 5,856

Loans

Commercial

125,983 112,023 103,521

Commercial real estate

39,753 39,053 38,770

Residential mortgages

82,114 76,493 73,366

Credit card

23,697 22,500 21,816

Other retail

60,822 61,959 59,439

Total loans

332,369 312,028 296,912

Less allowance for loan losses

(5,832 ) (5,724 ) (6,026 )

Net loans

326,537 306,304 290,886

Premises and equipment

3,177 3,305 3,295

Goodwill

10,157 10,262 9,911

Other intangible assets

4,487 3,738 3,363

Other assets

43,647 38,174 40,714

Total assets

$591,381 $573,284 $558,886

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$129,130 $134,901 $135,143

Interest-bearing

337,972 321,182 302,039

Total deposits

467,102 456,083 437,182

Short-term borrowings

24,963 11,796 13,413

Long-term debt

29,408 32,125 36,360

Other liabilities

20,839 17,893 18,257

Total liabilities

542,312 517,897 505,212

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock

6,808 6,371 5,968

Common stock

21 21 21

Capital surplus

8,555 8,539 8,518

Retained earnings

70,772 69,201 67,039

Less treasury stock

(27,190 ) (27,271 ) (27,305 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,361 ) (1,943 ) (1,202 )

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

48,605 54,918 53,039

Noncontrolling interests

464 469 635

Total equity

49,069 55,387 53,674

Total liabilities and equity

$591,381 $573,284 $558,886

16

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in Millions, Unaudited)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

Total equity

$49,069 $51,668 $55,387 $54,378 $53,674

Preferred stock

(6,808 ) (6,808 ) (6,371 ) (5,968 ) (5,968 )

Noncontrolling interests

(464 ) (468 ) (469 ) (635 ) (635 )

Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)

(9,204 ) (9,304 ) (9,323 ) (9,063 ) (8,987 )

Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights

(780 ) (762 ) (785 ) (618 ) (650 )

Tangible common equity (a)

31,813 34,326 38,439 38,094 37,434

Common equity tier 1 capital, determined in accordance with transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology implementation

42,944 41,950 41,701 41,014 39,691

Adjustments (2)

(1,300 ) (1,298 ) (1,733 ) (1,733 ) (1,732 )

Common equity tier 1 capital, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses
methodology (b)

41,644 40,652 39,968 39,281 37,959

Total assets

591,381 586,517 573,284 567,495 558,886

Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)

(9,204 ) (9,304 ) (9,323 ) (9,063 ) (8,987 )

Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights

(780 ) (762 ) (785 ) (618 ) (650 )

Tangible assets (c)

581,397 576,451 563,176 557,814 549,249

Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology implementation (d)

441,804 * 427,174 418,571 404,021 401,301

Adjustments (3)

(317 )* (351 ) (357 ) (684 ) (1,027 )

Risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (e)

441,487 * 426,823 418,214 403,337 400,274

Ratios*

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(c)

5.5 % 6.0 % 6.8 % 6.8 % 6.8 %

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (a)/(d)

7.2 8.0 9.2 9.4 9.3

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)/(e)

9.4 9.5 9.6 9.7 9.5
Three Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders

$1,464 $1,466 $1,582 $1,934 $1,914

Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax)

32 37 32 32 32

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization

1,496 1,503 1,614 1,966 1,946

Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangible amortization (f)

6,000 6,096 6,403 7,800 7,805

Average total equity

49,633 53,934 55,875 54,908 53,593

Average preferred stock

(6,808 ) (6,619 ) (6,865 ) (5,968 ) (5,968 )

Average noncontrolling interests

(467 ) (468 ) (633 ) (635 ) (631 )

Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)

(9,246 ) (9,320 ) (9,115 ) (9,019 ) (9,003 )

Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights

(783 ) (779 ) (656 ) (632 ) (662 )

Average tangible common equity (g)

32,329 36,748 38,606 38,654 37,329

Return on tangible common equity (f)/(g)

18.6 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 20.2 % 20.9 %

Net interest income

$3,435 $3,173 $3,123 $3,171 $3,137

Taxable-equivalent adjustment (4)

29 27 27 26 27

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis

3,464 3,200 3,150 3,197 3,164

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis

(as calculated above)

3,464 3,200 3,150 3,197 3,164

Noninterest income

2,548 2,396 2,534 2,693 2,619

Less: Securities gains (losses), net

19 18 15 20 43

Total net revenue, excluding net securities gains (losses) (h)

5,993 5,578 5,669 5,870 5,740

Noninterest expense (i)

3,724 3,502 3,533 3,429 3,387

Efficiency ratio (i)/(h)

62.1 % 62.8 % 62.3 % 58.4 % 59.0 %
*

Preliminary data. Subject to change prior to filings with applicable regulatory agencies.

(1)

Includes goodwill related to certain investments in unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory requirements.

(2)

Includes the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology net of deferred taxes.

(3)

Includes the impact of the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology.

(4)

Based on a federal income tax rate of 21 percent for those assets and liabilities whose income or expense is not included for federal income tax purposes.

17

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in Millions, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

2022

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$1,531

Less: Notable items (1)

(153 )

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding notable items

1,684

Annualized net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding notable items (a)

6,755

Average assets (b)

579,911

Return on average assets, excluding notable items (a)/(b)

1.16 %

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders

$1,464

Less: Notable items (1)

(153 )

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding notable items

1,617

Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding notable items (c)

6,486

Average common equity (d)

42,358

Return on average common equity, excluding notable items (c)/(d)

15.3 %

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders

$1,464

Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax)

32

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization

1,496

Less: Notable items (1)

(153 )

Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp, excluding intangibles amortization and notable items

1,649

Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization and notable items (e)

6,614

Average total equity

49,633

Average preferred stock

(6,808 )

Average noncontrolling interests

(467 )

Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (2)

(9,246 )

Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights

(783 )

Average tangible common equity (f)

32,329

Return on tangible common equity, excluding notable items (e)/(f)

20.5 %
(1)

Notable items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 include $153 million (after-tax) of merger and integration charges.

(2)

Includes goodwill related to certain investments in unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory requirements.

18

LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a)
($ in millions) Net Income Attributable
to U.S. Bancorp 		Percent Change Net Income Attributable
to U.S. Bancorp
Business Line

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Corporate and Commercial Banking

$377 $416 $418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) $793 $880 (9.9 )

Consumer and Business Banking

501 379 646 32.2 (22.4 ) 880 1,211 (27.3 )

Wealth Management and Investment Services

320 202 208 58.4 53.8 522 429 21.7

Payment Services

391 371 441 5.4 (11.3 ) 762 934 (18.4 )

Treasury and Corporate Support

(58 ) 189 269 nm nm 131 808 (83.8 )

Consolidated Company

$1,531 $1,557 $1,982 (1.7 ) (22.8 ) $3,088 $4,262 (27.5 )
Income Before Provision
and Taxes 		Percent Change Income Before Provision
and Taxes

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Corporate and Commercial Banking

$603 $559 $558 7.9 8.1 $1,162 $1,128 3.0

Consumer and Business Banking

593 553 793 7.2 (25.2 ) 1,146 1,507 (24.0 )

Wealth Management and Investment Services

423 278 274 52.2 54.4 701 574 22.1

Payment Services

742 625 679 18.7 9.3 1,367 1,295 5.6

Treasury and Corporate Support

(73 ) 79 92 nm nm 6 (17) nm

Consolidated Company

$2,288 $2,094 $2,396 9.3 (4.5 ) $4,382 $4,487 (2.3 )

(a) preliminary data

Lines of Business

The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2022, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.

2

CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$784 $739 $726 6.1 8.0 $1,523 $1,448 5.2

Noninterest income

272 245 265 11.0 2.6 517 533 (3.0 )

Securities gains (losses), net

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total net revenue

1,056 984 991 7.3 6.6 2,040 1,981 3.0

Noninterest expense

453 425 433 6.6 4.6 878 853 2.9

Other intangibles

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total noninterest expense

453 425 433 6.6 4.6 878 853 2.9

Income before provision and taxes

603 559 558 7.9 8.1 1,162 1,128 3.0

Provision for credit losses

100 4 -- nm nm 104 (46) nm

Income before income taxes

503 555 558 (9.4 ) (9.9 ) 1,058 1,174 (9.9 )

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

126 139 140 (9.4 ) (10.0 ) 265 294 (9.9 )

Net income

377 416 418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) 793 880 (9.9 )

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$377 $416 $418 (9.4 ) (9.8 ) $793 $880 (9.9 )

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$123,210 $115,865 $102,275 6.3 20.5 $119,557 $102,201 17.0

Other earning assets

4,161 4,676 4,409 (11.0 ) (5.6 ) 4,416 4,364 1.2

Goodwill

1,912 1,912 1,647 -- 16.1 1,912 1,647 16.1

Other intangible assets

4 4 5 -- (20.0 ) 4 5 (20.0 )

Assets

137,773 127,889 114,186 7.7 20.7 132,856 114,229 16.3

Noninterest-bearing deposits

58,266 62,353 60,696 (6.6 ) (4.0 ) 60,298 58,524 3.0

Interest-bearing deposits

93,678 86,957 70,019 7.7 33.8 90,336 70,943 27.3

Total deposits

151,944 149,310 130,715 1.8 16.2 150,634 129,467 16.3

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

13,989 13,728 13,816 1.9 1.3 13,859 14,092 (1.7 )

(a) preliminary data

Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.

Corporate and Commercial Banking generated $603 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $558 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $377 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $100 million compared with the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to loan loss provisions supporting stronger growth in loan balances in the current year linked quarter, partially offset by improving portfolio credit quality in the current year. Total net revenue was $65 million (6.6 percent) higher due to an increase of $58 million (8.0 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $7 million (2.6 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan and interest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and unfavorable changes in deposit rates. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to stronger treasury management fees driven by core growth and increased federal government volume. Total noninterest expense increased $20 million (4.6 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to higher FDIC insurance expense and higher compensation expense primarily due to merit, variable compensation and hiring to support business growth, partially offset by lower performance-based incentives related to capital markets activity.

3

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$1,617 $1,512 $1,534 6.9 5.4 $3,129 $3,035 3.1

Noninterest income

395 461 634 (14.3 ) (37.7 ) 856 1,203 (28.8 )

Securities gains (losses), net

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total net revenue

2,012 1,973 2,168 2.0 (7.2 ) 3,985 4,238 (6.0 )

Noninterest expense

1,416 1,417 1,372 (.1 ) 3.2 2,833 2,725 4.0

Other intangibles

3 3 3 -- -- 6 6 --

Total noninterest expense

1,419 1,420 1,375 (.1 ) 3.2 2,839 2,731 4.0

Income before provision and taxes

593 553 793 7.2 (25.2 ) 1,146 1,507 (24.0 )

Provision for credit losses

(75 ) 47 (68) nm (10.3 ) (28 ) (108) 74.1

Income before income taxes

668 506 861 32.0 (22.4 ) 1,174 1,615 (27.3 )

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

167 127 215 31.5 (22.3 ) 294 404 (27.2 )

Net income

501 379 646 32.2 (22.4 ) 880 1,211 (27.3 )

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$501 $379 $646 32.2 (22.4 ) $880 $1,211 (27.3 )

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$141,135 $140,828 $140,826 .2 .2 $140,984 $141,170 (.1 )

Other earning assets

2,579 4,381 8,018 (41.1 ) (67.8 ) 3,475 9,092 (61.8 )

Goodwill

3,244 3,261 3,476 (.5 ) (6.7 ) 3,252 3,476 (6.4 )

Other intangible assets

3,634 3,176 2,828 14.4 28.5 3,406 2,661 28.0

Assets

156,132 157,411 161,695 (.8 ) (3.4 ) 156,770 162,803 (3.7 )

Noninterest-bearing deposits

31,642 31,975 33,702 (1.0 ) (6.1 ) 31,807 33,244 (4.3 )

Interest-bearing deposits

168,486 166,059 158,164 1.5 6.5 167,279 154,450 8.3

Total deposits

200,128 198,034 191,866 1.1 4.3 199,086 187,694 6.1

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

12,366 12,255 12,337 .9 .2 12,311 12,407 (.8 )

(a) preliminary data

Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking.

Consumer and Business Banking generated $593 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $793 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $501 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses decreased $7 million (10.3 percent) due to balance reductions and stronger improvements in credit quality in the current quarter compared with the prior year linked quarter. Total net revenue was lower by $156 million (7.2 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $239 million (37.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $83 million (5.4 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected strong growth in average interest-bearing deposits and favorable funding mix, partially offset by lower spreads on loans and lower loan fees driven by the impact of loan forgiveness related to PPP in the second quarter of 2021. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower application volumes, given declining refinance activities, lower related gain on sale margins and lower performing loan sales, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities. Total noninterest expense increased $44 million (3.2 percent) primarily due to increases in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities, partially offset by lower compensation expense reflecting lower revenue-related compensation due to mortgage production net of higher salaries as a result of merit and core business growth.

4

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$352 $275 $246 28.0 43.1 $627 $514 22.0

Noninterest income

652 596 549 9.4 18.8 1,248 1,080 15.6

Securities gains (losses), net

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total net revenue

1,004 871 795 15.3 26.3 1,875 1,594 17.6

Noninterest expense

578 583 517 (.9 ) 11.8 1,161 1,013 14.6

Other intangibles

3 10 4 (70.0 ) (25.0 ) 13 7 85.7

Total noninterest expense

581 593 521 (2.0 ) 11.5 1,174 1,020 15.1

Income before provision and taxes

423 278 274 52.2 54.4 701 574 22.1

Provision for credit losses

(4 ) 8 (4) nm -- 4 1 nm

Income before income taxes

427 270 278 58.1 53.6 697 573 21.6

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

107 68 70 57.4 52.9 175 144 21.5

Net income

320 202 208 58.4 53.8 522 429 21.7

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$320 $202 $208 58.4 53.8 $522 $429 21.7

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$22,320 $20,713 $17,442 7.8 28.0 $21,521 $17,147 25.5

Other earning assets

251 259 237 (3.1 ) 5.9 255 258 (1.2 )

Goodwill

1,718 1,761 1,618 (2.4 ) 6.2 1,739 1,618 7.5

Other intangible assets

300 265 84 13.2 nm 283 63 nm

Assets

25,786 24,455 20,470 5.4 26.0 25,124 20,297 23.8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

25,019 27,402 23,288 (8.7 ) 7.4 26,204 22,339 17.3

Interest-bearing deposits

71,759 70,281 73,347 2.1 (2.2 ) 71,024 78,489 (9.5 )

Total deposits

96,778 97,683 96,635 (.9 ) .1 97,228 100,828 (3.6 )

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

3,618 3,595 3,089 .6 17.1 3,607 3,062 17.8

(a) preliminary data

Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.

Wealth Management and Investment Services generated $423 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $274 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $320 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was unchanged compared with the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $209 million (26.3 percent) year-over-year reflecting an increase of $106 million (43.1 percent) in net interest income and an increase of $103 million (18.8 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to favorable funding mix, higher average noninterest-bearing deposits and higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to lower money market fund fee waivers, the impact of the PFM acquisition and core business growth in trust and investment management fees. Total noninterest expense increased $60 million (11.5 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, the PFM acquisition, core business growth and performance-based incentives, as well as higher net shared services expense driven by investment in support of business growth.

5

PAYMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$619 $622 $595 (.5 ) 4.0 $1,241 $1,224 1.4

Noninterest income

994 858 913 15.9 8.9 1,852 1,698 9.1

Securities gains (losses), net

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total net revenue

1,613 1,480 1,508 9.0 7.0 3,093 2,922 5.9

Noninterest expense

837 821 796 1.9 5.2 1,658 1,562 6.1

Other intangibles

34 34 33 -- 3.0 68 65 4.6

Total noninterest expense

871 855 829 1.9 5.1 1,726 1,627 6.1

Income before provision and taxes

742 625 679 18.7 9.3 1,367 1,295 5.6

Provision for credit losses

221 130 91 70.0 nm 351 50 nm

Income before income taxes

521 495 588 5.3 (11.4 ) 1,016 1,245 (18.4 )

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

130 124 147 4.8 (11.6 ) 254 311 (18.3 )

Net income

391 371 441 5.4 (11.3 ) 762 934 (18.4 )

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$391 $371 $441 5.4 (11.3 ) $762 $934 (18.4 )

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$33,854 $31,740 $30,030 6.7 12.7 $32,802 $29,831 10.0

Other earning assets

1,023 1,023 5 -- nm 1,023 5 nm

Goodwill

3,318 3,325 3,176 (.2 ) 4.5 3,322 3,175 4.6

Other intangible assets

438 464 518 (5.6 ) (15.4 ) 450 530 (15.1 )

Assets

41,054 38,540 35,618 6.5 15.3 39,803 35,356 12.6

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,396 3,673 5,030 (7.5 ) (32.5 ) 3,534 5,146 (31.3 )

Interest-bearing deposits

167 160 141 4.4 18.4 164 137 19.7

Total deposits

3,563 3,833 5,171 (7.0 ) (31.1 ) 3,698 5,283 (30.0 )

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

8,115 8,019 7,413 1.2 9.5 8,067 7,535 7.1

(a) preliminary data

Payment Services includes consumer and business credit cards, stored-value cards, debit cards, corporate, government and purchasing card services, consumer lines of credit and merchant processing.

Payment Services generated $742 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $679 million in the second quarter of 2021, and contributed $391 million of the Company's net income in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $130 million primarily due to stronger growth in loan balances in the current year linked quarter and relatively stable credit quality in the current period compared with a stronger reduction in delinquencies in the prior year quarter. Total net revenue increased $105 million (7.0 percent) due to higher net interest income of $24 million (4.0 percent) and higher total noninterest income of $81 million (8.9 percent). Net interest income increased primarily due to higher loan balances and loan fees, partially offset by lower loan yields driven by declining customer revolve rates. Total noninterest income increased year-over-year mainly due to continued strengthening of consumer and business spending across most sectors. As a result, there was strong growth in merchant processing services revenue driven by higher sales volume and higher merchant fees, partially offset by higher rebates, as well as solid growth in corporate payment products revenue driven by improving business spending across all product groups. Strong sales also drove an increase in credit and debit card revenue, mostly offset by declining prepaid processing fees as the beneficial impact of government stimulus programs dissipated year-over-year. Total noninterest expense increased $42 million (5.1 percent) reflecting higher net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development, in addition to higher compensation expense due to merit, core business growth and variable compensation.

6

TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT (a)
($ in millions) Percent Change

2Q

2022

1Q

2022

2Q

2021

2Q22 vs

1Q22

2Q22 vs

2Q21

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Percent

Change

Condensed Income Statement

Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)

$92 $52 $63 76.9 46.0 $144 $32 nm

Noninterest income

216 218 215 (.9 ) .5 434 418 3.8

Securities gains (losses), net

19 18 43 5.6 (55.8 ) 37 68 (45.6 )

Total net revenue

327 288 321 13.5 1.9 615 518 18.7

Noninterest expense

400 209 229 91.4 74.7 609 535 13.8

Other intangibles

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Total noninterest expense

400 209 229 91.4 74.7 609 535 13.8

Income (loss) before provision and taxes

(73 ) 79 92 nm nm 6 (17) nm

Provision for credit losses

69 (77 ) (189) nm nm (8 ) (894) 99.1

Income (loss) before income taxes

(142 ) 156 281 nm nm 14 877 (98.4 )

Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment

(87 ) (34 ) 6 nm nm (121 ) 58 nm

Net income (loss)

(55 ) 190 275 nm nm 135 819 (83.5 )

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3 ) (1 ) (6) nm 50.0 (4 ) (11) 63.6

Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Bancorp

$(58 ) $189 $269 nm nm $131 $808 (83.8 )

Average Balance Sheet Data

Loans

$3,668 $3,820 $3,711 (4.0 ) (1.2 ) $3,744 $3,789 (1.2 )

Other earning assets

204,560 206,532 193,798 (1.0 ) 5.6 205,541 191,382 7.4

Goodwill

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Other intangible assets

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Assets

219,166 229,107 219,396 (4.3 ) (.1 ) 224,110 217,372 3.1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,504 2,560 2,581 (2.2 ) (3.0 ) 2,532 2,591 (2.3 )

Interest-bearing deposits

1,599 2,756 2,242 (42.0 ) (28.7 ) 2,174 1,932 12.5

Total deposits

4,103 5,316 4,823 (22.8 ) (14.9 ) 4,706 4,523 4.0

Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity

11,078 15,869 16,307 (30.2 ) (32.1 ) 13,460 15,750 (14.5 )

(a) preliminary data

Treasury and Corporate Support includes the Company's investment portfolios, funding, capital management, interest rate risk management, income taxes not allocated to the business lines, including most investments in tax-advantaged projects, and the residual aggregate of those expenses associated with corporate activities that are managed on a consolidated basis.

Treasury and Corporate Support generated a $73 million loss before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $92 million of income before provision and taxes in the second quarter of 2021, and recorded a net loss of $58 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses increased $258 million reflecting the increase in allowance for credit losses due to increasing economic uncertainty in the current quarter relative to the reduction in the allowance for credit losses associated with improving economic conditions in the second quarter of 2021. Total net revenue was higher by $6 million (1.9 percent) due to an increase of $29 million (46.0 percent) in net interest income, mostly offset by a decrease of $23 million (8.9 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income increased primarily due to higher investment portfolio and cash balances. The decrease in total noninterest income was primarily due to lower securities gains and lower gains on the disposition of assets, partially offset by higher commercial products revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $171 million (74.7 percent) primarily due to merger and integration-related charges related to the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank and higher compensation expense reflecting merit, hiring to support business growth and core business growth net of lower variable compensation, partially offset by lower net shared services costs. Income taxes are assessed to each line of business at a managerial tax rate of 25.0 percent with the residual tax expense or benefit to arrive at the consolidated effective tax rate included in Treasury and Corporate Support.

7

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about US BANCORP
07:43aU.S. Bancorp's 2Q Profit Narrows
DJ
07:24aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:09aU.S. Bancorp Reports Lower Q2 Earnings While Revenue Increases
MT
06:46aU.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/12Citigroup Adjusts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $53, Reiterates Neutral Ratin..
MT
07/12UBS Lowers U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $50 From $57, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07/12Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp's Price Target to $54 From $66, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
07/12Wall Street Sees Mixed Open as PepsiCo Kickstarts Q2 Earnings Season
MT
07/12US Futures Lower as PepsiCo Kickstarts Q2 Earnings Season
MT
07/11JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Bank of U.S. Bancorp to $56.50 From $61, Maintains Ov..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 551 M - -
Net income 2022 6 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 65 744 M 65 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,25 $
Average target price 55,25 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-19.32%65 744
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838