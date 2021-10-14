US Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
• Net income of $2.0 billion and net revenue of $5.9 billion
• Return on average assets of 1.45%and return on average common equity of 15.9%
• Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.2% and strong levels of liquidity
3Q21 Key Financial Data
3Q21 Highlights
PROFITABILITY METRICS
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
• Net income of $2,028 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.30
• Return on average assets of 1.45% and return on average common equity of 15.9%
• Net revenue of $5,890 million, including $3,197 million of net interest income and $2,693 million of noninterest income
• Positive operating leverage on a linked quarter basis driven by 2.8% linked quarter noninterest income growth
• Payments revenue increased 3.6%
• Trust and investment management fees increased 2.9%
• Average total earning assets growth of 3.5% year-over-year
• Average total deposits growth of 6.4% year-over-year
• Allowance for credit losses declined $310 million during the quarter given improving economic outlook and credit trends
• CET1 capital ratio increased to 10.2% at September 30, 2021, compared with 9.4% at September 30, 2020
Return on average assets (%)
1.45
1.44
1.17
Return on average common equity (%)
15.9
16.3
12.8
Return on tangible common equity (%) (a)
20.2
20.9
16.6
Net interest margin (%)
2.53
2.53
2.67
Efficiency ratio (%) (a)
58.4
59.0
56.6
INCOME STATEMENT (b)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$3,197
$3,164
$3,252
Noninterest income
$2,693
$2,619
$2,712
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$2,028
$1,982
$1,580
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.30
$1.28
$.99
Dividends declared per common share
$.46
$.42
$.42
BALANCE SHEET (b)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Average total loans
$296,739
$294,284
$311,018
Average total deposits
$431,487
$429,210
$405,523
Net charge-off ratio
.20%
.25%
.66%
Book value per common share (period end)
$32.22
$31.74
$30.93
Basel III standardized CET1 (c)
10.2%
9.9%
9.4%
(a) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 16
(b) Dollars in millions, except per share data
(c) CET1 = Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
CEO Commentary
"In the third quarter we generated net revenue of $5.9 billion, net income of $2.0 billion, and a return on tangible common equity of over 20%. Our results were supported by continued momentum across our fee businesses, a pick-up in loan growth, and improvement in our efficiency ratio. Credit quality was once again better than expected and for the third straight quarter our net charge-off ratio hit a record low level. We continue to supplement our organic growth by utilizing excess capital for strategically sound, financially attractive acquisitions. During the quarter we acquired Bento Technologies, which expands the capabilities of our payments ecosystem, and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise. These acquisitions provide strategic and secular growth opportunities that will allow U.S. Bank to continue to deliver industry leading results for years to come. I want to thank all our employees for their continued hard work and dedication to serving all of our stakeholders."
- Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO, U.S. Bancorp
In the Spotlight
U.S. Bancorp to acquire MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise for approximately $8 billion, including $5.5 billion in cash and approximately 44 million shares of U.S. Bancorp common stock. The acquisition would add more than 1 million consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to approximately $58 billion in loans and $90 billion in deposits. The acquisition will provide benefits for both customers and the communities served by the combined organization through improved technology, expanded products and customer choice. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
Award-winning Mobile App
The U.S. Bank Mobile App was ranked first among banking apps by industry benchmarking firm Keynova in its 3Q 2021 scorecard. The firm evaluates the top 17 banks on more than 200 criteria across four main categories: functionality, ease of use, privacy and security, and quality and availability.
U.S. Bank to launch fleet industry Voyager Mastercard
U.S. Bank and Mastercard have partnered on a new card for fleet-related expenses. The new U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard will build on U.S. Bank's existing Voyager card, which allows customers to pay for fuel, fleet maintenance and other expenses at more than 320,000 merchant locations. Now customers can use a single card to pay for fleet-related expenses at any merchant that accepts Mastercard, providing unprecedented flexibility to support fleet operations and productivity on two major networks.
U.S. Bank Acquires Small Business Payments Software Company
In September, U.S. Bank acquired Bento Technologies, known as Bento for Business, a fintech company based in Chicago and San Francisco that provides payment and expense management services to small and mid-size businesses. The acquisition is part of U.S. Bank's vision to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses.
Investor contact: Jennifer Thompson, 612.303.0778 | Media contact: Jeff Shelman, 612.422.1423
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except per-share data)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Net interest income
$3,171
$3,137
$3,227
1.1
(1.7)
$9,371
$9,650
(2.9
)
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
26
27
25
(3.7
)
4.0
79
73
8.2
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
3,197
3,164
3,252
1.0
(1.7)
9,450
9,723
(2.8
)
Noninterest income
2,693
2,619
2,712
2.8
(.7)
7,693
7,851
(2.0
)
Total net revenue
5,890
5,783
5,964
1.9
(1.2)
17,143
17,574
(2.5
)
Noninterest expense
3,429
3,387
3,371
1.2
1.7
10,195
10,005
1.9
Income before provision and income taxes
2,461
2,396
2,593
2.7
(5.1)
6,948
7,569
(8.2
)
Provision for credit losses
(163
)
(170
)
635
4.1
nm
(1,160
)
3,365
nm
Income before taxes
2,624
2,566
1,958
2.3
34.0
8,108
4,204
92.9
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
590
578
372
2.1
58.6
1,801
744
nm
Net income
2,034
1,988
1,586
2.3
28.2
6,307
3,460
82.3
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
(6
)
(6
)
--
--
(17
)
(20
)
15.0
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$2,028
$1,982
$1,580
2.3
28.4
$6,290
$3,440
82.8
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,934
$1,914
$1,494
1.0
29.5
$6,023
$3,196
88.5
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.30
$1.28
$.99
1.6
31.3
$4.04
$2.11
91.5
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $2,028 million for the third quarter of 2021, which was $448 million higher than the $1,580 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $46 million higher than the $1,982 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.30 in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $0.99 in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.28 in the second quarter of 2021.
The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily due to lower provision for credit losses driven by a reserve release, a result of continued improvement in the global economy, as well as strong credit and collateral performance. This compares with a reserve build during 2020 related to acquired loans. Net interest income decreased 1.7 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to changes in loan portfolio composition and lower average loan balances primarily driven by commercial loan paydowns by corporate customers accessing the capital markets and the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program, partially offset by the benefit of deposit and funding mix in addition to higher loan fees related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The net interest margin declined from 2.67 percent a year ago to 2.53 percent in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the impact of declining interest rates on loan yields, the mix of earning assets and lower reinvestment yields in the investment portfolio, partially offset by the net benefit of funding composition and higher loan fees. Noninterest income decreased 0.7 percent compared with a year ago driven by lower mortgage banking revenue, commercial products revenue related to slower capital markets activities and other noninterest income, mostly offset by improvements in payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees, deposit service charges, treasury management fees and investment products fees. Noninterest expense increased 1.7 percent reflecting increases in compensation expense, primarily related to performance-based incentive compensation, as well as higher professional services expense, marketing and business development expense and technology and communications expense, partially offset by lower net occupancy and equipment expense and other noninterest expense.
Net income increased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to 1.9 percent growth in total net revenue including growth in net interest income and stronger noninterest income. Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 1.0 percent primarily due to higher loan fees mainly related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, lower premium amortization in the investment portfolio, and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by lower loan yields and earning asset mix. The net interest margin was flat on a linked quarter basis primarily reflecting favorable funding and deposit mix as well as higher loan fees, partially offset by lower loan yields in addition to earning asset composition. Noninterest income increased 2.8 percent compared with the second quarter of 2021 driven by increases in payment services revenue, trust and investment management fees, deposit service charges and mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower securities gains and other noninterest income. Noninterest expense increased 1.2 percent on a linked quarter basis reflecting higher compensation expense and professional services expense, partly offset by lower other noninterest expense.
2
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
NET INTEREST INCOME
(Taxable-equivalent basis; $ in millions)
Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Change
Components of net interest income
Income on earning assets
$3,435
$3,409
$3,598
$26
$(163)
$10,211
$11,437
$(1,226)
Expense on interest-bearing liabilities
238
245
346
(7)
(108)
761
1,714
(953)
Net interest income
$3,197
$3,164
$3,252
$33
$(55)
$9,450
$9,723
$(273)
Average yields and rates paid
Earning assets yield
2.72%
2.73%
2.95%
(.01)%
(.23)%
2.72%
3.21%
(.49)%
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
.27
.28
.39
(.01)
(.12)
.28
.63
(.35)
Gross interest margin
2.45%
2.45%
2.56%
--%
(.11)%
2.44%
2.58%
(.14)%
Net interest margin
2.53%
2.53%
2.67%
--%
(.14)%
2.52%
2.73%
(.21)%
Average balances
Investment securities (a)
$151,755
$160,615
$128,565
$(8,860)
$23,190
$152,653
$123,444
$29,209
Loans
296,739
294,284
311,018
2,455
(14,279)
295,014
308,935
(13,921)
Earning assets
503,325
500,751
486,104
2,574
17,221
500,616
476,018
24,598
Interest-bearing liabilities
353,129
356,565
357,739
(3,436)
(4,610)
356,731
363,585
(6,854)
(a) Excludes unrealized gain (loss)
Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in the third quarter of 2021 was $3,197 million, a decrease of $55 million (1.7 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to loan mix and lower average loan volumes primarily driven by corporate loan paydowns by corporate customers accessing the capital markets and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, partially offset by favorable deposit and funding mix and higher loan fees related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. Average earning assets were $17.2 billion (3.5 percent) higher than the third quarter of 2020, reflecting an increase of $23.2 billion (18.0 percent) in average investment securities and an increase of $8.9 billion (23.0 percent) in average other earning assets, primarily driven by higher cash balances, while average total loans decreased $14.3 billion (4.6 percent) due to continued paydowns by corporate customers.
Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased $33 million (1.0 percent) on a linked quarter basis primarily due to higher loan fees primarily related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, lower premium amortization in the investment portfolio, and one more day in the quarter, partially offset by lower loan yields and earning asset mix. Average earning assets were $2.6 billion (0.5 percent) higher on a linked quarter basis, reflecting increases of $2.5 billion (0.8 percent) in average loans and an increase of $9.4 billion (24.6 percent) in average other earning assets, driven by higher cash balances, partially offset by a decrease of $8.9 billion (5.5 percent) in average investment securities.
The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 2.53 percent, compared with 2.67 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of declining interest rates on loan yields, the mix of earning assets and lower reinvestment yields in the investment portfolio, partially offset by the net benefit of funding composition and higher loan fees. Net interest margin was flat on a linked quarter basis reflecting favorable funding and deposit mix as well as higher loan fees, partially offset by lower loan yields in addition to earning asset composition.
The increase in average investment securities year-over-year was due to purchases of mortgage-backed, U.S. Treasury and state and political securities, net of prepayments and maturities, while the decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by repayments and maturities.
3
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
AVERAGE LOANS
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Commercial
$96,673
$97,713
$109,899
(1.1
)
(12.0)
$97,047
$110,886
(12.5)
Lease financing
5,159
5,261
5,590
(1.9
)
(7.7
)
5,251
5,615
(6.5)
Total commercial
101,832
102,974
115,489
(1.1
)
(11.8
)
102,298
116,501
(12.2)
Commercial mortgages
28,080
27,721
29,849
1.3
(5.9
)
27,923
29,855
(6.5)
Construction and development
10,841
10,843
11,080
--
(2.2
)
10,834
10,844
(.1)
Total commercial real estate
38,921
38,564
40,929
.9
(4.9
)
38,757
40,699
(4.8)
Residential mortgages
74,104
73,351
75,786
1.0
(2.2
)
74,215
72,612
2.2
Credit card
21,905
21,116
22,052
3.7
(.7
)
21,391
22,465
(4.8)
Retail leasing
7,643
7,873
8,438
(2.9
)
(9.4
)
7,829
8,441
(7.3)
Home equity and second mortgages
10,936
11,368
13,551
(3.8
)
(19.3
)
11,451
14,256
(19.7)
Other
41,398
39,038
34,773
6.0
19.1
39,073
33,961
15.1
Total other retail
59,977
58,279
56,762
2.9
5.7
58,353
56,658
3.0
Total loans
$296,739
$294,284
$311,018
.8
(4.6
)
$295,014
$308,935
(4.5)
Average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 were $14.3 billion (4.6 percent) lower than the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower total commercial loans (11.8 percent) driven by continued paydowns by corporate customers that accessed the capital markets last year and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, lower home equity and second mortgages (19.3 percent) as more customers chose to refinance their existing first lien residential mortgage balances during the prior year due to the low interest rate environment, lower total commercial real estate loans (4.9 percent) as a result of paydowns and lower residential mortgages (2.2 percent) driven by paydowns. These decreases were partially offset by strong growth in other retail loans (19.1 percent) driven by growth in installment loans due to strong auto and recreational vehicle lending.
Average total loans were $2.5 billion (0.8 percent) higher than the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by higher other retail loans (6.0 percent) driven by growth in installment loans, higher credit card loans (3.7 percent) due to higher sales volumes as well as account growth and higher residential mortgages (1.0 percent) due to higher closings, partially offset by lower total commercial loans (1.1 percent) primarily due to paydowns of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans by corporate customers.
4
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
AVERAGE DEPOSITS
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q21 vs
3Q21 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2021
2021
2020
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Change
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
129,018
$
125,297
$
109,375
3.0
18.0
$
124,262
$
92,935
33.7
Interest-bearing savings deposits
Interest checking
103,036
103,356
84,494
(.3
)
21.9
101,280
81,890
23.7
Money market savings
112,543
113,673
124,115
(1.0
)
(9.3
)
116,968
125,247
(6.6
)
Savings accounts
63,387
62,102
53,499
2.1
18.5
61,462
50,937
20.7
Total savings deposits
278,966
279,131
262,108
(.1
)
6.4
279,710
258,074
8.4
Time deposits
23,503
24,782
34,040
(5.2
)
(31.0
)
25,067
39,589
(36.7
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
302,469
303,913
296,148
(.5
)
2.1
304,777
297,663
2.4
Total deposits
$
431,487
$
429,210
$
405,523
.5
6.4
$
429,039
$
390,598
9.8
Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 were $26.0 billion (6.4 percent) higher than the third quarter of 2020, including approximately $7 billion related to the acquisition of deposit balances from State Farm Bank in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $19.6 billion (18.0 percent) primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Investment Services, partially offset by a decrease in Payments Services. Average total savings deposits were $16.9 billion (6.4 percent) higher year-over-year driven by Consumer and Business Banking, partially offset by a decrease in Corporate and Commercial Banking. Average time deposits were $10.5 billion (31.0 percent) lower than the prior year quarter primarily within Corporate and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Changes in time deposits are primarily related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding sources, based largely on relative pricing and liquidity characteristics.
Average total deposits increased $2.3 billion (0.5 percent) from the second quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $3.7 billion (3.0 percent) driven by Corporate and Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Average total savings deposits were flat compared with the second quarter of 2021 as decreases in Wealth Management and Investment Services and Corporate and Commercial Banking were offset by an increase in Consumer and Business Banking. Average time deposits, which are managed based on funding needs, relative pricing and liquidity characteristics, were $1.3 billion (5.2 percent) lower on a linked quarter basis, with decreases across most business lines.
The growth in average noninterest-bearing deposits and total average savings deposits year-over-year was primarily a result of actions by the federal government to increase liquidity in the financial system and government stimulus programs.
5
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
NONINTEREST INCOME
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q21 vs
3Q21 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2021
2021
2020
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Change
Credit and debit card revenue
$393
$396
$388
(.8)
1.3
$1,125
$976
15.3
Corporate payment products revenue
156
138
125
13.0
24.8
420
371
13.2
Merchant processing services
392
374
347
4.8
13.0
1,084
950
14.1
Trust and investment management fees
459
446
434
2.9
5.8
1,349
1,295
4.2
Deposit service charges
194
176
170
10.2
14.1
531
512
3.7
Treasury management fees
155
160
145
(3.1
)
6.9
462
425
8.7
Commercial products revenue
277
280
303
(1.1
)
(8.6
)
837
904
(7.4
)
Mortgage banking revenue
418
346
553
20.8
(24.4
)
1,063
1,596
(33.4
)
Investment products fees
62
60
48
3.3
29.2
177
142
24.6
Securities gains (losses), net
20
43
12
(53.5
)
66.7
88
143
(38.5
)
Other
167
200
187
(16.5
)
(10.7
)
557
537
3.7
Total noninterest income
$
2,693
$
2,619
$
2,712
2.8
(.7
)
$
7,693
$
7,851
(2.0
)
Third quarter noninterest income of $2,693 million was $19 million (0.7 percent) lower than the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $135 million (24.4 percent) driven by lower production volume and related gain on sale margins, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities, as well as gains on higher GNMA loan sales. Commercial products revenue decreased $26 million (8.6 percent) primarily due to lower capital markets activity and trading revenue, partially offset by higher syndication revenue and fees. Other noninterest income decreased $20 million (10.7 percent) primarily due to the third quarter of 2020 impact of higher equity investment income and transition services agreement revenue associated with the sale of the Company's ATM third-party servicing business, partially offset by certain asset impairments as a result of branch optimization and higher retail leasing end of term residual gains in the third quarter of 2021. Mostly offsetting these decreases, payments services revenue increased $81 million (9.4 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020. During 2020, payment services revenue had been adversely affected by the impact of the pandemic on consumer and business spending, particularly related to travel and entertainment activities. However, spending has continued to strengthen across most sectors driven by government stimulus, local jurisdictions reducing restrictions and consumer behaviors normalizing. The components of payment services revenue included higher credit and debit card revenue of $5 million (1.3 percent) driven by higher net interchange revenue related to sales volume as well as stronger transaction and cash advance fees, partially offset by lower prepaid card processing activities as government stimulus dissipates and higher investment in customer acquisition. In addition, corporate payment products revenue increased $31 million (24.8 percent) reflecting improving business spending, and merchant processing services revenue increased $45 million (13.0 percent) driven by higher sales volume as well as higher merchant and equipment fees. Trust and investment management fees increased $25 million (5.8 percent) driven by business growth and favorable market conditions. Deposit service charges increased $24 million (14.1 percent) primarily due to customer activity and ATM processing revenue. Treasury management fees increased $10 million (6.9 percent) due to core growth driven by the COVID-19 economic recovery, partially offset by lower IRS volumes due to the extension of the 2019 tax filing deadline to the third quarter of 2020. Investment products fees increased $14 million (29.2 percent) primarily driven by favorable market conditions and core growth.
Noninterest income was $74 million (2.8 percent) higher in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2021. Payment services revenue increased $33 million (3.6 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 as the global economy continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within payment services, corporate payment products revenue increased $18 million (13.0 percent) driven by improving business spending and merchant processing services increased $18 million (4.8 percent) driven by higher merchant and equipment fees as well as higher sales volume. Credit card revenue declined slightly due to lower prepaid card fees and higher investment in customer acquisition. Trust and investment management fees increased $13 million (2.9 percent) driven by favorable market conditions, lower fee waivers and core growth. Deposit service charges increased $18 million (10.2 percent) primarily due to seasonally higher customer activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $72 million (20.8 percent) driven by higher production volume and related gain on sale margins as well as higher loan sales, partially offset by a slightly unfavorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities.
6
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Compensation
$
1,847
$
1,798
$
1,687
2.7
9.5
$5,448
$4,992
9.1
Employee benefits
336
337
335
(.3
)
.3
1,057
1,001
5.6
Net occupancy and equipment
259
258
276
.4
(6.2
)
780
823
(5.2
)
Professional services
126
108
102
16.7
23.5
332
307
8.1
Marketing and business development
99
90
72
10.0
37.5
237
213
11.3
Technology and communications
361
362
334
(.3
)
8.1
1,082
932
16.1
Postage, printing and supplies
69
65
70
6.2
(1.4
)
203
214
(5.1
)
Other intangibles
41
40
44
2.5
(6.8
)
119
129
(7.8
)
Other
291
329
451
(11.6
)
(35.5
)
937
1,394
(32.8
)
Total noninterest expense
$
3,429
$
3,387
$
3,371
1.2
1.7
$
10,195
$
10,005
1.9
Third quarter noninterest expense of $3,429 million was $58 million (1.7 percent) higher than the third quarter of 2020 reflecting increases in compensation expense, professional services expense, marketing and business development expense and technology and communications expense, partially offset by lower net occupancy and equipment expense and other noninterest expense. Compensation expense increased $160 million (9.5 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 due to performance-based incentives, merit, and revenue-related compensation driven by business production. Professional services expense increased $24 million (23.5 percent) primarily due to an increase in business investment and related initiatives in the third quarter of 2021. Marketing and business development expense increased $27 million (37.5 percent) due to the timing of marketing campaigns supporting business development and lower marketing activities during the pandemic. Technology and communications expense increased $27 million (8.1 percent) primarily due to higher capital expenditures supporting business technology investments. These increases were partially offset by lower net occupancy and equipment expense of $17 million (6.2 percent) primarily related to optimization initiatives and lower other noninterest expense of $160 million (35.5 percent) primarily due to higher COVID-19 related accruals in the third quarter of 2020, including recognizing liabilities related to future delivery exposures for merchant and airline processing. In addition, the decline reflects the timing of lower amortization related to tax-advantaged investments which were scaled back in 2020 during the pandemic. In 2021, investment levels in tax-advantaged projects are normalizing which will benefit future tax rates while increasing amortization.
Noninterest expense increased $42 million (1.2 percent) on a linked quarter basis largely driven by an increase of $49 million (2.7 percent) in compensation expense due to performance-based incentives, revenue-related compensation driven by business production, and one extra day in the quarter. Professional services expense increased $18 million (16.7 percent) primarily due to an increase in initiatives in the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting these increases, other noninterest expense decreased $38 million (11.6 percent) primarily due to lower accruals related to future delivery exposures for merchant and airline processing. On a linked quarter basis, we expect amortization of tax-advantaged investments to seasonally increase approximately $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2021 resulted in a tax rate of 22.5 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.7 percent), compared with 19.0 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 18.0 percent) in the third quarter of 2020, and a tax rate of 22.5 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 21.7 percent) in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the tax rate year-over-year was due to the marginal impact of providing taxes on higher pretax earnings in the third quarter of 2021.
7
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
($ in millions)
3Q
2021
% (a)
2Q
2021
% (a)
1Q
2021
% (a)
4Q
2020
% (a)
3Q
2020
% (a)
Balance, beginning of period
$6,610
$6,960
$8,010
$8,010
$7,890
Net charge-offs
Commercial
13
.05
26
.11
52
.22
142
.56
167
.60
Lease financing
1
.08
1
.08
4
.30
8
.57
11
.78
Total commercial
14
.05
27
.11
56
.22
150
.56
178
.61
Commercial mortgages
1
.01
--
--
(12
)
(.17
)
82
1.12
85
1.13
Construction and development
12
.44
--
--
5
.19
2
.07
(2
)
(.07
)
Total commercial real estate
13
.13
--
--
(7
)
(.07
)
84
.83
83
.81
Residential mortgages
(10
)
(.05
)
(10
)
(.05
)
(5
)
(.03
)
(7
)
(.04
)
(3
)
(.02
)
Credit card
111
2.01
148
2.81
144
2.76
165
2.99
201
3.63
Retail leasing
1
.05
(1
)
(.05
)
1
.05
9
.43
20
.94
Home equity and second mortgages
(3
)
(.11
)
(3
)
(.11
)
(2
)
(.07
)
(3
)
(.09
)
(2
)
(.06
)
Other
21
.20
19
.20
36
.40
43
.48
38
.43
Total other retail
19
.13
15
.10
35
.25
49
.34
56
.39
Total net charge-offs
147
.20
180
.25
223
.31
441
.58
515
.66
Provision for credit losses
(163
)
(170
)
(827
)
441
635
Balance, end of period
$6,300
$6,610
$6,960
$8,010
$8,010
Components
Allowance for loan losses
$5,792
$6,026
$6,343
$7,314
$7,407
Liability for unfunded credit commitments
508
584
617
696
603
Total allowance for credit losses
$6,300
$6,610
$6,960
$8,010
$8,010
Gross charge-offs
$266
$314
$374
$556
$611
Gross recoveries
$119
$134
$151
$115
$96
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Period-end loans
2.12
2.23
2.36
2.69
2.61
Nonperforming loans
695
649
617
654
678
Nonperforming assets
667
624
579
617
631
(a) Annualized and calculated on average loan balances
8
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
The Company's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was a benefit of $163 million, which was $7 million higher than the prior quarter and $798 million lower than the third quarter of 2020. During 2021, factors affecting economic conditions, including passing of additional government stimulus, widespread vaccine availability in the U.S. and reduced levels of new virus cases, have contributed to an economic recovery. However, economic uncertainty remains associated with rising inflationary concerns, additional virus variants and lack of a clear path to government funding. In addition to these factors, expected loss estimates consider various factors including customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and potential effects of diminishing liquidity without support of mortgage forbearance and direct federal stimulus. Currently, consumer credit trends continue to perform better than expected, while select commercial portfolios continue to be monitored for structural shifts associated with the pandemic.
Total net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 were $147 million, compared with $180 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $515 million in the third quarter of 2020. The net charge-off ratio was 0.20 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 0.25 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.66 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs decreased $33 million (18.3 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2021 associated with improving economic conditions, borrower liquidity and strong asset prices in the market that support repayment and recovery on problem loans. Net charge-offs decreased $368 million (71.5 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting improvement across all loan categories.
The allowance for credit losses was $6,300 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $6,610 million at June 30, 2021, and $8,010 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was driven by continued strong credit and collateral performance and incremental improvement in the economy, partially offset by increased economic uncertainty compared with the reserve build during 2020 driven by the concerns associated with the economic impact of COVID-19. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 2.12 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 2.23 percent at June 30, 2021, and 2.61 percent at September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 695 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 649 percent at June 30, 2021, and 678 percent at September 30, 2020.
Nonperforming assets were $944 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $1,059 million at June 30, 2021, and $1,270 million at September 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate was 0.32 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.36 percent at June 30, 2021, and 0.41 percent at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year and linked quarter decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to decreases in total commercial nonperforming loans and commercial mortgage nonperforming loans. Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $385 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $376 million at June 30, 2021, and $461 million at September 30, 2020. The Company expects credit quality to return to more normalized levels over time as the economy rebounds and consumer spending resumes. However, some manageable levels of elevated nonperforming assets in certain industries and loan categories impacted by the pandemic may experience longer recovery periods.
9
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
DELINQUENT LOAN RATIOS AS A PERCENT OF ENDING LOAN BALANCES
(Percent)
Sep 30
2021
Jun 30
2021
Mar 31
2021
Dec 31
2020
Sep 30
2020
Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due excluding nonperforming loans
Commercial
.04
.04
.06
.05
.06
Commercial real estate
.05
.01
.01
.01
--
Residential mortgages
.15
.16
.19
.18
.15
Credit card
.66
.70
.95
.88
.91
Other retail
.11
.10
.12
.15
.14
Total loans
.13
.13
.16
.16
.15
Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due including nonperforming loans
Commercial
.25
.32
.39
.42
.48
Commercial real estate
.82
.81
.94
1.15
.82
Residential mortgages
.47
.49
.54
.50
.46
Credit card
.66
.70
.95
.88
.91
Other retail
.36
.39
.42
.42
.40
Total loans
.43
.47
.54
.57
.53
ASSET QUALITY (a)
($ in millions)
Sep 30
2021
Jun 30
2021
Mar 31
2021
Dec 31
2020
Sep 30
2020
Nonperforming loans
Commercial
$179
$247
$298
$321
$403
Lease financing
37
44
49
54
56
Total commercial
216
291
347
375
459
Commercial mortgages
215
224
266
411
323
Construction and development
81
88
90
39
7
Total commercial real estate
296
312
356
450
330
Residential mortgages
237
244
253
245
240
Credit card
--
--
--
--
--
Other retail
157
171
172
154
152
Total nonperforming loans
906
1,018
1,128
1,224
1,181
Other real estate
17
17
19
24
35
Other nonperforming assets
21
24
55
50
54
Total nonperforming assets
$944
$1,059
$1,202
$1,298
$1,270
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$385
$376
$476
$477
$461
Nonperforming assets to loans plus ORE (%)
.32
.36
.41
.44
.41
(a) Throughout this document, nonperforming assets and related ratios do not include accruing loans 90 days or more past due
10
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
COMMON SHARES
(Millions)
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
1Q
2021
4Q
2020
3Q
2020
Beginning shares outstanding
1,483
1,497
1,507
1,506
1,506
Shares issued for stock incentive plans, acquisitions and other corporate purposes
--
1
3
1
--
Shares repurchased
--
(15
)
(13
)
--
--
Ending shares outstanding
1,483
1,483
1,497
1,507
1,506
CAPITAL POSITION
($ in millions)
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
$
53,743
$
53,039
$
51,678
$
53,095
$
52,565
Basel III Standardized Approach (a)
Common equity tier 1 capital
$
41,014
$
39,691
$
39,103
$
38,045
$
37,485
Tier 1 capital
47,426
46,103
45,517
44,474
43,916
Total risk-based capital
54,178
53,625
53,625
52,602
52,086
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.9
%
9.7
%
9.4
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.7
11.5
11.5
11.3
11.0
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.4
13.4
13.5
13.4
13.1
Leverage ratio
8.7
8.5
8.4
8.3
8.3
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
6.8
6.8
6.6
6.9
7.0
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (b)
9.4
9.3
9.1
9.5
9.3
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)
9.7
9.5
9.5
9.3
9.0
(a) Amounts and ratios calculated in accordance with transitional regulatory requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology
(b) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 16
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity was $53.7 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $53.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and $52.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The capital restrictions instituted by the Federal Reserve in the third quarter of 2020 in response to the economic uncertainty from the pandemic expired on June 30, 2021. Based on the results of the 2021 Annual Stress Test, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 9.5 percent increase to its third quarter dividend payable in October 2021. The Company suspended share repurchases at the beginning of the third quarter due to its recently announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise. The Company does not expect to commence repurchasing shares again until after the acquisition closes in order to build capital prior to the acquisition. The Company expects to operate at a CET1 capital ratio between our target ratio and 9.0 percent after closing of the acquisition.
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements. The common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using the Basel III standardized approach was 10.2 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 9.9 percent at June 30, 2021, and 9.4 percent at September 30, 2020. The Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology was 9.7 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 9.5 percent at June 30, 2021, and 9.0 percent at September 30, 2020.
11
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
Investor Conference Call
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com and click on "About Us," "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations." To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 7689764. For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 14 and will be accessible until Thursday, October 21 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 7689764.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $567 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.
Forward-looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of U.S. Bancorp. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting U.S. Bancorp, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; civil unrest; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security, including as a result of work-from-home arrangements; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk. In addition, U.S. Bancorp's proposed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank presents risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; the possibility that the proposed acquisition, including the integration of MUFG Union Bank, may be more costly or difficult to complete than anticipated; delays in closing the proposed acquisition; and the failure of required governmental approvals to be obtained or any other closing conditions in the definitive purchase agreement to be satisfied.
12
U.S. Bancorp Third Quarter 2021 Results
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, refer to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Corporate Risk Profile" and "Risk Factors" contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by banking regulators, the Company considers various other measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy, including:
•
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
•
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
•
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology, and
•
Return on tangible common equity.
These capital measures are viewed by management as useful additional methods of evaluating the Company's utilization of its capital held and the level of capital available to withstand unexpected negative market or economic conditions. Additionally, presentation of these measures allows investors, analysts and banking regulators to assess the Company's capital position relative to other financial services companies. These capital measures are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), or are not currently effective or defined in banking regulations. In addition, certain of these measures differ from currently effective capital ratios defined by banking regulations principally in that the currently effective ratios, which are subject to certain transitional provisions, temporarily exclude the impact of the 2020 adoption of accounting guidance related to impairment of financial instruments based on the current expected credit losses methodology. As a result, these capital measures disclosed by the Company may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this information helps investors assess trends in the Company's capital adequacy.
The Company also discloses net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.
There may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider the consolidated financial statements and other financial information contained in this press release in their entirety, and not to rely on any single financial measure. A table follows that shows the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
13
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans
$2,711
$2,892
$8,112
$9,152
Loans held for sale
54
61
176
157
Investment securities
606
586
1,741
1,908
Other interest income
38
34
103
144
Total interest income
3,409
3,573
10,132
11,361
Interest Expense
Deposits
78
130
245
849
Short-term borrowings
18
19
52
124
Long-term debt
142
197
464
738
Total interest expense
238
346
761
1,711
Net interest income
3,171
3,227
9,371
9,650
Provision for credit losses
(163
)
635
(1,160
)
3,365
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
3,334
2,592
10,531
6,285
Noninterest Income
Credit and debit card revenue
393
388
1,125
976
Corporate payment products revenue
156
125
420
371
Merchant processing services
392
347
1,084
950
Trust and investment management fees
459
434
1,349
1,295
Deposit service charges
194
170
531
512
Treasury management fees
155
145
462
425
Commercial products revenue
277
303
837
904
Mortgage banking revenue
418
553
1,063
1,596
Investment products fees
62
48
177
142
Securities gains (losses), net
20
12
88
143
Other
167
187
557
537
Total noninterest income
2,693
2,712
7,693
7,851
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
1,847
1,687
5,448
4,992
Employee benefits
336
335
1,057
1,001
Net occupancy and equipment
259
276
780
823
Professional services
126
102
332
307
Marketing and business development
99
72
237
213
Technology and communications
361
334
1,082
932
Postage, printing and supplies
69
70
203
214
Other intangibles
41
44
119
129
Other
291
451
937
1,394
Total noninterest expense
3,429
3,371
10,195
10,005
Income before income taxes
2,598
1,933
8,029
4,131
Applicable income taxes
564
347
1,722
671
Net income
2,034
1,586
6,307
3,460
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
(6
)
(17
)
(20
)
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$2,028
$1,580
$6,290
$3,440
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,934
$1,494
$6,023
$3,196
Earnings per common share
$1.30
$.99
$4.04
$2.12
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.30
$.99
$4.04
$2.11
Dividends declared per common share
$.46
$.42
$1.30
$1.26
Average common shares outstanding
1,483
1,506
1,491
1,510
Average diluted common shares outstanding
1,484
1,507
1,492
1,511
14
CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in Millions)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Assets
(Unaudited
)
(Unaudited
)
Cash and due from banks
$63,904
$62,580
$44,047
Available-for-sale investment securities
149,376
136,840
134,032
Loans held for sale
6,191
8,761
7,618
Loans
Commercial
101,013
102,871
110,764
Commercial real estate
38,808
39,311
40,380
Residential mortgages
74,954
76,155
76,789
Credit card
22,137
22,346
21,898
Other retail
60,696
57,024
57,154
Total loans
297,608
297,707
306,985
Less allowance for loan losses
(5,792
)
(7,314
)
(7,407
)
Net loans
291,816
290,393
299,578
Premises and equipment
3,262
3,468
3,516
Goodwill
9,996
9,918
9,889
Other intangible assets
3,528
2,864
2,654
Other assets
39,422
39,081
39,121
Total assets
$567,495
$553,905
$540,455
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
135,549
$118,089
$114,583
Interest-bearing
307,353
311,681
298,634
Total deposits
442,902
429,770
413,217
Short-term borrowings
16,088
11,766
13,723
Long-term debt
35,671
41,297
42,443
Other liabilities
18,456
17,347
17,877
Total liabilities
513,117
500,180
487,260
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
5,968
5,983
5,984
Common stock
21
21
21
Capital surplus
8,550
8,511
8,516
Retained earnings
68,297
64,188
63,391
Less treasury stock
(27,301
)
(25,930
)
(25,959
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,792
)
322
612
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
53,743
53,095
52,565
Noncontrolling interests
635
630
630
Total equity
54,378
53,725
53,195
Total liabilities and equity
$567,495
$553,905
$540,455
15
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in Millions, Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Total equity
$54,378
$53,674
$52,308
$53,725
$53,195
Preferred stock
(5,968
)
(5,968
)
(5,968
)
(5,983
)
(5,984
)
Noncontrolling interests
(635
)
(635
)
(630
)
(630
)
(630
)
Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
(9,063
)
(8,987
)
(8,992
)
(9,014
)
(8,992
)
Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
(618
)
(650
)
(675
)
(654
)
(676
)
Tangible common equity (a)
38,094
37,434
36,043
37,444
36,913
Common equity tier 1 capital, determined in accordance with transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses methodology implementation
41,014
39,691
39,103
38,045
37,485
Adjustments (2)
(1,733
)
(1,732
)
(1,732
)
(1,733
)
(1,733
)
Common equity tier 1 capital, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)
39,281
37,959
37,371
36,312
35,752
Total assets
567,495
558,886
553,375
553,905
540,455
Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
(9,063
)
(8,987
)
(8,992
)
(9,014
)
(8,992
)
Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
(618
)
(650
)
(675
)
(654
)
(676
)
Tangible assets (c)
557,814
549,249
543,708
544,237
530,787
Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory capital requirements effective for the Company (d)
404,021*
401,301
396,351
393,648
397,657
Adjustments (3)
(684)*
(1,027
)
(1,440
)
(1,471
)
(1,449
)
Risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses
methodology (e)
403,337*
400,274
394,911
392,177
396,208
Ratios*
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(c)
6.8
%
6.8
%
6.6
%
6.9
%
7.0
%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (a)/(d)
9.4
9.3
9.1
9.5
9.3
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, reflecting the full implementation of the current expected credit losses methodology (b)/(e)
9.7
9.5
9.5
9.3
9.0
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,934
$1,914
$2,175
$1,425
$1,494
Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax)
32
32
30
37
35
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization
1,966
1,946
2,205
1,462
1,529
Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders, excluding intangible amortization (f)
7,800
7,805
8,943
5,816
6,083
Average total equity
54,908
53,593
53,359
53,801
53,046
Average preferred stock
(5,968
)
(5,968
)
(6,213
)
(6,217
)
(5,984
)
Average noncontrolling interests
(635
)
(631
)
(630
)
(630
)
(630
)
Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
(9,019
)
(9,003
)
(9,010
)
(9,003
)
(8,975
)
Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
(632
)
(662
)
(649
)
(673
)
(711
)
Average tangible common equity (g)
38,654
37,329
36,857
37,278
36,746
Return on tangible common equity (f)/(g)
20.2
%
20.9
%
24.3
%
15.6
%
16.6
%
Net interest income
$3,171
$3,137
$3,063
$3,175
$3,227
Taxable-equivalent adjustment (4)
26
27
26
26
25
Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis
3,197
3,164
3,089
3,201
3,252
Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis (as calculated above)
3,197
3,164
3,089
3,201
3,252
Noninterest income
2,693
2,619
2,381
2,550
2,712
Less: Securities gains (losses), net
20
43
25
34
12
Total net revenue, excluding net securities gains (losses) (h)
5,870
5,740
5,445
5,717
5,952
Noninterest expense (i)
3,429
3,387
3,379
3,364
3,371
Efficiency ratio (i)/(h)
58.4
%
59.0
%
62.1
%
58.8
%
56.6
%
*
Preliminary data. Subject to change prior to filings with applicable regulatory agencies.
(1)
Includes goodwill related to certain investments in unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory requirements.
(2)
Includes the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology net of deferred taxes.
(3)
Includes the impact of the estimated increase in the allowance for credit losses related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology.
(4)
Based on a federal income tax rate of 21 percent for those assets and liabilities whose income or expense is not included for federal income tax purposes.
16
LINE OF BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (a)
($ in millions)
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
to U.S. Bancorp
Percent Change
to U.S. Bancorp
Business Line
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Corporate and Commercial Banking
$403
$429
$447
(6.1
)
(9.8
)
$1,291
$1,230
5.0
Consumer and Business Banking
628
632
649
(.6
)
(3.2
)
1,833
1,747
4.9
Wealth Management and Investment Services
196
198
227
(1.0
)
(13.7
)
618
737
(16.1
)
Payment Services
409
442
322
(7.5
)
27.0
1,341
1,010
32.8
Treasury and Corporate Support
392
281
(65)
39.5
nm
1,207
(1,284
)
nm
Consolidated Company
$2,028
$1,982
$1,580
2.3
28.4
$6,290
$3,440
82.8
(a) preliminary data
Lines of Business
The Company's major lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. These operating segments are components of the Company about which financial information is prepared and is evaluated regularly by management in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. Business line results are derived from the Company's business unit profitability reporting systems by specifically attributing managed balance sheet assets, deposits and other liabilities and their related income or expense. Designations, assignments and allocations change from time to time as management systems are enhanced, methods of evaluating performance or product lines change or business segments are realigned to better respond to the Company's diverse customer base. During 2021, certain organization and methodology changes were made and, accordingly, prior period results were restated and presented on a comparable basis.
2
CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$717
$734
$852
(2.3
)
(15.8
)
$2,172
$2,623
(17.2
)
Noninterest income
253
265
267
(4.5
)
(5.2
)
786
899
(12.6
)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
970
999
1,119
(2.9
)
(13.3
)
2,958
3,522
(16.0
)
Noninterest expense
418
425
428
(1.6
)
(2.3
)
1,257
1,310
(4.0
)
Other intangibles
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total noninterest expense
418
425
428
(1.6
)
(2.3
)
1,257
1,310
(4.0
)
Income before provision and taxes
552
574
691
(3.8
)
(20.1
)
1,701
2,212
(23.1
)
Provision for credit losses
15
2
95
nm
(84.2
)
(20
)
572
nm
Income before income taxes
537
572
596
(6.1
)
(9.9
)
1,721
1,640
4.9
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
134
143
149
(6.3
)
(10.1
)
430
410
4.9
Net income
403
429
447
(6.1
)
(9.8
)
1,291
1,230
5.0
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$403
$429
$447
(6.1
)
(9.8
)
$1,291
$1,230
5.0
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$102,431
$102,024
$115,547
.4
(11.4
)
$102,117
$118,686
(14.0
)
Other earning assets
4,722
4,409
4,110
7.1
14.9
4,485
4,170
7.6
Goodwill
1,650
1,647
1,647
.2
.2
1,648
1,647
.1
Other intangible assets
5
5
6
--
(16.7
)
5
6
(16.7
)
Assets
114,629
113,904
128,369
.6
(10.7
)
114,182
131,106
(12.9
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
62,642
60,554
48,058
3.4
30.3
59,841
41,091
45.6
Interest-bearing deposits
68,917
69,626
87,558
(1.0
)
(21.3
)
69,999
90,581
(22.7
)
Total deposits
131,559
130,180
135,616
1.1
(3.0
)
129,840
131,672
(1.4
)
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
13,772
13,824
15,051
(.4
)
(8.5
)
13,995
15,201
(7.9
)
(a) preliminary data
Corporate and Commercial Banking offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institution, non-profit and public sector clients.
Corporate and Commercial Banking contributed $403 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $447 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was $149 million (13.3 percent) lower due to a decrease of $135 million (15.8 percent) in net interest income and a decrease of $14 million (5.2 percent) in total noninterest income. Net interest income decreased primarily due to lower average loan and deposit balances as well as the impact of declining interest rates on the margin benefit from deposits, partially offset by favorable deposit mix with higher noninterest-bearing balances and slightly higher loan spreads. Average loans declined 11.4 percent as significant liquidity draws during the pandemic were paid down during the past several quarters. Total noninterest income decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower capital markets activity and trading revenue, partially offset by continued stronger treasury management fees due to core growth driven by the economic recovery. Total noninterest expense decreased $10 million (2.3 percent) compared with a year ago primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, lower production incentives, and higher capitalized loan costs, partially offset by an increase in net shared services expense driven by investment in infrastructure and technology development. The provision for credit losses decreased $80 million (84.2 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation driven by improving portfolio credit quality in the current quarter, compared with deteriorating credit quality in the third quarter of 2020.
3
CONSUMER AND BUSINESS BANKING (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$1,551
$1,537
$1,474
.9
5.2
$4,603
$4,239
8.6
Noninterest income
715
634
848
12.8
(15.7
)
1,918
2,433
(21.2
)
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
2,266
2,171
2,322
4.4
(2.4
)
6,521
6,672
(2.3
)
Noninterest expense
1,450
1,394
1,383
4.0
4.8
4,210
4,061
3.7
Other intangibles
3
3
4
--
(25.0
)
9
12
(25.0
)
Total noninterest expense
1,453
1,397
1,387
4.0
4.8
4,219
4,073
3.6
Income before provision and taxes
813
774
935
5.0
(13.0
)
2,302
2,599
(11.4
)
Provision for credit losses
(25
)
(69
)
69
63.8
nm
(143
)
269
nm
Income before income taxes
838
843
866
(.6
)
(3.2
)
2,445
2,330
4.9
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
210
211
217
(.5
)
(3.2
)
612
583
5.0
Net income
628
632
649
(.6
)
(3.2
)
1,833
1,747
4.9
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$628
$632
$649
(.6
)
(3.2
)
$1,833
$1,747
4.9
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$140,833
$141,081
$145,229
(.2
)
(3.0
)
$141,220
$139,981
.9
Other earning assets
7,645
8,022
8,195
(4.7
)
(6.7
)
8,606
6,578
30.8
Goodwill
3,506
3,475
3,475
.9
.9
3,485
3,508
(.7
)
Other intangible assets
2,754
2,827
1,942
(2.6
)
41.8
2,692
2,095
28.5
Assets
160,882
161,948
164,246
(.7
)
(2.0
)
162,316
157,177
3.3
Noninterest-bearing deposits
34,416
33,882
34,288
1.6
.4
33,734
29,397
14.8
Interest-bearing deposits
160,271
158,792
133,095
.9
20.4
156,821
126,934
23.5
Total deposits
194,687
192,674
167,383
1.0
16.3
190,555
156,331
21.9
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
12,277
12,359
13,562
(.7
)
(9.5
)
12,378
12,797
(3.3
)
(a) preliminary data
Consumer and Business Banking delivers products and services through banking offices, telephone servicing and sales, on-line services, direct mail, ATM processing and mobile devices. It encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending, as well as mortgage banking.
Consumer and Business Banking contributed $628 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $649 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $56 million (2.4 percent) due to a decrease in total noninterest income of $133 million (15.7 percent), partially offset by an increase of $77 million (5.2 percent) in net interest income. Net interest income reflected continued strong growth in deposit balances as well as favorable deposit mix, favorable loan spreads driven by growth in installment loans, and higher loan fees driven by PPP loan forgiveness. This was partially offset by lower deposit spreads. Total noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue reflecting lower production volume and related gain on sale margins as refinancing activities decline, partially offset by the favorable net impact of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities, as well as gains on higher GNMA loan sales. Retail product fees were stronger driven by retail leasing end of term residual gains and deposit service charges increased as a result of customer activity and ATM processing revenue. Total noninterest expense increased $66 million (4.8 percent) primarily due to an increase in net shared services expense due to investments in digital capabilities and higher compensation expense from merit, business hiring related to mortgage forbearance loss mitigation and revenue-related compensation driven by business production. The provision for credit losses decreased $94 million due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation primarily reflecting lower delinquency rates in consumer portfolios and a reduction in end of period outstanding balances in the third quarter of 2021 compared with growth in the third quarter of 2020.
4
WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$225
$230
$301
(2.2
)
(25.2
)
$721
$964
(25.2
)
Noninterest income
558
549
505
1.6
10.5
1,638
1,507
8.7
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
783
779
806
.5
(2.9
)
2,359
2,471
(4.5
)
Noninterest expense
507
507
489
--
3.7
1,499
1,445
3.7
Other intangibles
4
4
3
--
33.3
10
9
11.1
Total noninterest expense
511
511
492
--
3.9
1,509
1,454
3.8
Income before provision and taxes
272
268
314
1.5
(13.4
)
850
1,017
(16.4
)
Provision for credit losses
11
4
11
nm
--
26
34
(23.5
)
Income before income taxes
261
264
303
(1.1
)
(13.9
)
824
983
(16.2
)
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
65
66
76
(1.5
)
(14.5
)
206
246
(16.3
)
Net income
196
198
227
(1.0
)
(13.7
)
618
737
(16.1
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$196
$198
$227
(1.0
)
(13.7
)
$618
$737
(16.1
)
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$18,454
$17,436
$15,616
5.8
18.2
$17,584
$15,151
16.1
Other earning assets
225
237
288
(5.1
)
(21.9
)
247
285
(13.3
)
Goodwill
1,618
1,618
1,618
--
--
1,618
1,617
.1
Other intangible assets
80
84
37
(4.8
)
nm
69
40
72.5
Assets
21,566
20,396
18,708
5.7
15.3
20,676
18,324
12.8
Noninterest-bearing deposits
24,453
23,249
17,719
5.2
38.0
23,024
16,285
41.4
Interest-bearing deposits
71,841
73,107
73,857
(1.7
)
(2.7
)
76,098
76,736
(.8
)
Total deposits
96,294
96,356
91,576
(.1
)
5.2
99,122
93,021
6.6
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
3,172
3,089
2,968
2.7
6.9
3,099
2,924
6.0
(a) preliminary data
Wealth Management and Investment Services provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fund servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.
Wealth Management and Investment Services contributed $196 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $227 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was lower by $23 million (2.9 percent) year-over-year reflecting a decrease in net interest income of $76 million (25.2 percent), partially offset by an increase of $53 million (10.5 percent) in noninterest income. Net interest income decreased year-over-year primarily due to the declining margin benefit of deposits given lower interest rates, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing deposits and favorable deposit mix as well as higher average loan balances. Total noninterest income increased primarily due to core business growth in trust and investment management fees and investment products fees both driven by favorable market conditions, partially offset by higher fee waivers related to money market funds. Total noninterest expense increased $19 million (3.9 percent) compared with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher compensation expense as a result of merit, performance-based incentives related to investment sales volumes and core business growth and an increase in net shared services expense, partially offset by lower other noninterest expense due to the allocation to the business line of previously reserved legal matters in the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was flat to the third quarter of 2020 reflecting stable credit quality in the current quarter, compared with credit quality deterioration in the third quarter of 2020 offset by stronger balance growth in the current period compared with the prior year quarter.
5
PAYMENT SERVICES (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$616
$596
$643
3.4
(4.2
)
$1,841
$1,910
(3.6
)
Noninterest income
946
913
867
3.6
9.1
2,644
2,319
14.0
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net revenue
1,562
1,509
1,510
3.5
3.4
4,485
4,229
6.1
Noninterest expense
817
796
797
2.6
2.5
2,381
2,296
3.7
Other intangibles
34
33
37
3.0
(8.1
)
100
108
(7.4
)
Total noninterest expense
851
829
834
2.7
2.0
2,481
2,404
3.2
Income before provision and taxes
711
680
676
4.6
5.2
2,004
1,825
9.8
Provision for credit losses
166
91
246
82.4
(32.5
)
216
477
(54.7
)
Income before income taxes
545
589
430
(7.5
)
26.7
1,788
1,348
32.6
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
136
147
108
(7.5
)
25.9
447
338
32.2
Net income
409
442
322
(7.5
)
27.0
1,341
1,010
32.8
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$409
$442
$322
(7.5
)
27.0
$1,341
$1,010
32.8
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$31,378
$30,030
$31,168
4.5
.7
$30,353
$31,725
(4.3
)
Other earning assets
5
5
5
--
--
5
5
--
Goodwill
3,168
3,177
3,123
(.3
)
1.4
3,174
3,027
4.9
Other intangible assets
496
519
602
(4.4
)
(17.6
)
519
584
(11.1
)
Assets
37,173
35,620
36,191
4.4
2.7
35,972
36,497
(1.4
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,913
5,030
6,886
(2.3
)
(28.7
)
5,068
3,852
31.6
Interest-bearing deposits
150
141
124
6.4
21.0
141
119
18.5
Total deposits
5,063
5,171
7,010
(2.1
)
(27.8
)
5,209
3,971
31.2
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
7,561
7,413
7,716
2.0
(2.0
)
7,544
7,269
3.8
(a) preliminary data
Payment Services includes consumer and business credit cards, stored-value cards, debit cards, corporate, government and purchasing card services, consumer lines of credit and merchant processing.
Payment Services contributed $409 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $322 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue increased $52 million (3.4 percent) primarily due to higher noninterest income of $79 million (9.1 percent), partially offset by lower net interest income of $27 million (4.2 percent). Net interest income decreased primarily due to loan mix, higher credit card payment rates, slightly lower loan yields and lower deposit balances driven by lower prepaid card processing activities as government stimulus dissipates. Total noninterest income increased year-over-year mainly due to continued strengthening of consumer and business spending across most sectors driven by government stimulus, local jurisdictions reducing restrictions and consumer behaviors normalizing. As a result, there was strong growth in merchant processing services revenue driven by higher sales volume and higher merchant fees and equipment income, partially offset by higher rebates. There was also solid growth in corporate payment products revenue driven by improving business spending across all product groups. Total noninterest expense increased $17 million (2.0 percent) reflecting the timing of marketing campaigns and higher net shared services expense, partially offset by higher incremental costs related to the prepaid card business in the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses decreased $80 million (32.5 percent) primarily due to a favorable change in the reserve allocation primarily driven by a combination of slower loan balance growth and improved credit quality relative to the third quarter of 2020.
6
TREASURY AND CORPORATE SUPPORT (a)
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2021
2Q
2021
3Q
2020
3Q21 vs
2Q21
3Q21 vs
3Q20
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Percent
Change
Condensed Income Statement
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$88
$67
$(18)
31.3
nm
$113
$(13
)
nm
Noninterest income
201
215
213
(6.5
)
(5.6
)
619
550
12.5
Securities gains (losses), net
20
43
12
(53.5
)
66.7
88
143
(38.5
)
Total net revenue
309
325
207
(4.9
)
49.3
820
680
20.6
Noninterest expense
196
225
230
(12.9
)
(14.8
)
729
764
(4.6
)
Other intangibles
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total noninterest expense
196
225
230
(12.9
)
(14.8
)
729
764
(4.6
)
Income (loss) before provision and taxes
113
100
(23)
13.0
nm
91
(84
)
nm
Provision for credit losses
(330
)
(198
)
214
(66.7
)
nm
(1,239
)
2,013
nm
Income (loss) before income taxes
443
298
(237)
48.7
nm
1,330
(2,097
)
nm
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
45
11
(178)
nm
nm
106
(833
)
nm
Net income (loss)
398
287
(59)
38.7
nm
1,224
(1,264
)
nm
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
(6
)
(6)
--
--
(17
)
(20
)
15.0
Net income (loss) attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$392
$281
$(65)
39.5
nm
$1,207
$(1,284
)
nm
Average Balance Sheet Data
Loans
$3,643
$3,713
$3,458
(1.9
)
5.3
$3,740
$3,392
10.3
Other earning assets
193,989
193,794
162,488
.1
19.4
192,259
156,045
23.2
Goodwill
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Other intangible assets
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Assets
219,196
219,497
189,388
(.1
)
15.7
218,053
182,276
19.6
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,594
2,582
2,424
.5
7.0
2,595
2,310
12.3
Interest-bearing deposits
1,290
2,247
1,514
(42.6
)
(14.8
)
1,718
3,293
(47.8
)
Total deposits
3,884
4,829
3,938
(19.6
)
(1.4
)
4,313
5,603
(23.0
)
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
17,491
16,277
13,119
7.5
33.3
16,311
13,745
18.7
(a) preliminary data
Treasury and Corporate Support includes the Company's investment portfolios, funding, capital management, interest rate risk management, income taxes not allocated to the business lines, including most investments in tax-advantaged projects, and the residual aggregate of those expenses associated with corporate activities that are managed on a consolidated basis.
Treasury and Corporate Support contributed $392 million of the Company's net income in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a $65 million net loss in the third quarter of 2020. Total net revenue was higher by $102 million (49.3 percent) year-over-year due to an increase of $106 million in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $4 million (1.8 percent). Net interest income increased primarily due to favorable funding and deposit mix and lower premium amortization in the investment portfolio compared with a year ago. Total noninterest income decreased slightly reflecting lower other noninterest income driven by lower equity investment income in the third quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense decreased $34 million (14.8 percent) primarily due to lower COVID-19 related accruals compared with the third quarter of 2020, including recognizing liabilities related to future delivery exposures for merchant and airline processing, lower net shared services expense and lower amortization related to tax-advantaged investments which were scaled back in 2020 during the pandemic. These decreases were partially offset by higher compensation expense as a result of merit and performance-based incentives. The provision for credit losses decreased $544 million reflecting the residual impact of changes in the allowance for credit losses being impacted by deteriorating economic conditions in the third quarter of 2020 compared with improving conditions in the current year quarter. Income taxes are assessed to each line of business at a managerial tax rate of 25.0 percent with the residual tax expense or benefit to arrive at the consolidated effective tax rate included in Treasury and Corporate Support.