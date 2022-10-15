Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
42.76 USD   +3.36%
02:13aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives U.S. regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisition
PU
10/14US Stocks Retreat as Inflation Concerns Intensify, Data Indicates Underlying Retail Sales Strength
MT
10/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Dropping Late in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives U.S. regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisition

10/15/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MINNEAPOLIS (October 14, 2022) - U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has received all required U.S. regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), including approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. MUFG Union Bank received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The transaction remains subject to approval from Japanese regulators.
The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions set forth in the agreement between the banks.

"We are pleased to have received U.S. regulatory approval," said U.S. Bank chairman, president and CEO Andy Cecere. "We believe that this acquisition is good for customers, good for the communities that MUFG Union Bank has served and good for employees. It allows us to make investments to serve customers and enhance competition on the West Coast. We share many common values with MUFG Union Bank and we look forward to having their employees and customers join the U.S. Bancorp family."

With the acquisition, U.S. Bank will gain more than 1 million loyal consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to significant loans and deposits. The combination will improve U.S. Bank's deposit position in California from 10th to 5th.

In May, U.S. Bank announced a five-year, $100 billion community benefits plan as part of the MUFG Union Bank acquisition that will support the ability of low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color to access capital and build wealth. Sixty percent of the total commitments will support work in California, the state most impacted by the acquisition.

After closing, U.S. Bank will provide MUFG Union Bank customers with information regarding the conversion of their accounts. Until conversion, customers will continue to be served by their respective branches, website and mobile apps.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

U.S. Bancorp contacts:

Investor contact: George Andersen, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
george.andersen@usbank.com, 612.303.3620

Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com, 612.303.9933, @usbank_news

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 06:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about US BANCORP
02:13aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives U.S. regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisitio..
PU
10/14US Stocks Retreat as Inflation Concerns Intensify, Data Indicates Underlying Retail Sal..
MT
10/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Dropping Late in Friday Trading
MT
10/14Sector Update: Financial
MT
10/14U.S. Bancorp Gets US Regulatory Nod to Buy MUFG Union Bank's Core Regional Franchise
MT
10/14U.S. Bancorp Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
BU
10/14Federal Reserve Approves Application by US Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank and Natio..
MT
10/14Transcript : U.S. Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 14, 2022
CI
10/14U.S. Bancorp 3Q Revenue Rises, Earnings Top Expectations
DJ
10/14Stocks Signal Stronger Session as Wall Street Eyes Earnings, Retail Sales; Asia, Europe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 168 M - -
Net income 2022 5 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 63 532 M 63 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,76 $
Average target price 52,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-26.35%63 532
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.93%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.77%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423