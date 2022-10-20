Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
41.26 USD   -3.60%
02:30aUs Bancorp : How can you put your money to work in a way that reflects your values?
PU
02:30aU.s. Bank : Truck freight shipments, spending contract in third quarter
PU
02:30aUs Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives full regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisition
PU
US Bancorp : U.S. Bancorp receives full regulatory approval for MUFG Union Bank acquisition

10/20/2022 | 02:30am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (October 19, 2022) - U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) and that the transaction is expected to close on December 1.

MUFG received approval from the Japanese Financial Services Agency on October 19, 2022. The transaction was previously approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The December 1 expected closing date remains subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions set forth in the agreement between the banks.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the customers and employees of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bank," said U.S. Bank chairman, president and CEO Andy Cecere.

With the acquisition, U.S. Bank will gain more than 1 million loyal consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to significant loans and deposits. The combination will improve U.S. Bank's deposit position in California from 10th to 5th.

In May, U.S. Bank announced a five-year, $100 billion community benefits plan as part of the MUFG Union Bank acquisition that will support the ability of low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color to access capital and build wealth. Sixty percent of the total commitments will support work in California, the state most impacted by the acquisition.

After closing, U.S. Bank will provide MUFG Union Bank customers with information regarding the conversion of their accounts. Until conversion in the first half of 2023, customers will continue to be served by their respective branches, website and mobile apps.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

U.S. Bancorp contacts:

Investor contact: George Andersen, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
george.andersen@usbank.com, 612.303.3620

Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com, 612.303.9933, @usbank_news

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of U.S. Bancorp. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "hopes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes," "continue" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could."

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties and the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Exhibit 13 to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; civil unrest; the effects of climate change; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security, including as a result of work-from-home arrangements; failures to safeguard personal information; the impacts of international hostilities or geopolitical events; impacts of supply chain disruptions and rising inflation; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk. In addition, U.S. Bancorp's proposed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank presents risks and uncertainties, including, among others: the risk that the cost savings, any revenue synergies and other anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; the risk that U.S. Bancorp's business could be disrupted as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed acquisition and diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the proposed acquisition, including the integration of MUFG Union Bank, may be more costly or difficult to complete than anticipated; delays in closing the proposed acquisition; and the failure of any closing conditions in the definitive purchase agreement to be satisfied.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, refer to U.S. Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Corporate Risk Profile" and "Risk Factors" contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp's results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:28:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
