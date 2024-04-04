Clients benefit from additional tools to manage trade with growing supplier networks

U.S. Bank today announced that it has teamed up with Levantor Capital to expand flexible working capital financing options for U.S. Bank clients.

U.S. Bank offers a wide range of risk management and financing solutions to help firms improve their working capital along supply chains. In recent years, firms' working capital needs have expanded in order to manage growing supplier networks across multiple jurisdictions, improve supplier resiliency and sales efficiencies.

To continue to add to its working capital toolkit for businesses, U.S. Bank will now provide its clients Levantor's sales finance solutions. This will provide additional options for trade partners to optimize payment terms, including with suppliers in jurisdictions outside the U.S. Bank network. Levantor's financing arrangements can help buyers extend payment without reworking established commercial and payment terms with their suppliers. The bank also expects some clients - especially those with complex layers of suppliers - to combine both Levantor solutions and U.S. Bank supply chain finance options to optimize their working capital and support their suppliers.

The collaboration builds upon the existing partnership between U.S. Bank and Levantor. U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust and Custody serves as agent and custodian for all Levantor's working capital solutions.

"By deepening our collaboration with Levantor, we can help our clients improve supplier relationships and more efficiently trade with partners," said Dan Son, senior vice president, Working Capital Finance at U.S. Bank. "Together, we can provide clients a larger slate of complementary working capital financing options, backed by the leading servicing capabilities of our corporate trust business."

"We are extremely pleased to broaden our relationship with U.S. Bank. They have been a key partner in enabling Levantor to deliver over US$15bn in working capital," said Mike Humphreys, Chairman and Founder at Levantor. "We are confident that our solutions will help U.S. Bank customers improve their working capital positions thereby enabling sales growth."

U.S. Bank is a trusted partner to corporate and middle market firms that do business or have part of their supply chain outside of the U.S. The bank helps these companies with tailored financing, payment and risk management solutions, including trade finance, trade services, supply chain finance and foreign exchange.

Levantor provides simple, scalable working capital to customers of global manufacturers to substantially increase their sales by providing payment terms that work for both parties. To date teams in the USA, UK and Switzerland have managed financing worth in excess of $15 billion via their innovative offerings.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $663 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."

About Levantor

Levantor injects large-scale working capital into global sales channels. Designed to be seamless, simple and to respond to increased demand immediately, to date teams in the UK, Switzerland and the USA have managed financing in excess of $15 billion due to their innovative offering and panel of 30+ banks and asset managers. Levantor has provided financing valued at over $7bn via their market-leading electronically signed negotiable instruments. Join some of the largest, most well-known companies and institutions in the world already using Levantor's platform to grow revenue and increase returns.