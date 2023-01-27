Advanced search
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
01/26 04:00:01 pm EST
48.70 USD   -0.92%
US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Mobile App continues to win accolades, add new features

01/27/2023 | 02:25am EST
The best in mobile banking

The study joins a host of other accolades that demonstrate U.S. Bank's mobile banking leadership. For the third time in a row, the U.S. Bank Mobile App was ranked No. 1 in Keynova Group's Mobile Banking Scorecard. Javelin named U.S. Bank an Overall Leader in Mobile Banking, including a Category Leader in five of six categories, and a leader for another two categories in Online Banking. Additionally, Deque gave the bank a Native Mobility Accessibility Award for its commitment to ensuring the U.S. Bank mobile app is easy to use for people with disabilities.

"These recognitions are validation that we're achieving what we set out to do with the app: creating an intuitive, seamless experience for our customers that delivers tools and insights that help them bank when and how they want," said Dominic Venturo, U.S. Bank chief digital officer.

Reaching your goals

The Goals Portal, available on the mobile app and online banking, combines behavioral science with a digital experience to give customers a personalized experience to achieve their major life goals. So far, more than 330,000 customers have planned for or achieved more than 400,000 meaningful goals and outcomes in their lives.

"Banking is about more than moving your money around," said Ankit Bhatt, chief digital officer for consumer segment at U.S. Bank. "It's about understanding how to use your money in ways that help you achieve your goals, and our Goals feature gives customers an amazing, personalized experience to do just that."

Better every month

At the same time, Bhatt said, U.S. Bank has been working to make its existing best-in-class features even better. For example, by monitoring the customer queries through Smart Assistant, the team has been able to gain insights into how to improve other tools. Since Smart Assistant debuted in mid-2020, the feature has answered more than 16 million queries from customers - in fact, there are now more active mobile app customers who have used Smart Assistant than those who haven't.

And the bank's cobrowse feature, which enables U.S. Bank employees to remotely see what a customer sees when using digital tools, ramped up in the early days of the pandemic and has become an essential tool with more than 6 million cobrowse sessions completed. In the summer of 2021, U.S. Bank added live video of the banker to the experience, which has also proved to be tremendously popular with bankers and customers alike.

The best part of the U.S. Bank Mobile App? New features are added every month.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
