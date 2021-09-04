US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Mobile App ranked No. 1 overall

The U.S. Bank Mobile App is now ranked first among banking apps.

In its Q3 2021 Mobile Banker Scorecard, the industry benchmarking firm Keynova Group named U.S. Bank as not only the top mobile app, but also No. 1 overall (mobile app + mobile web). The firm evaluated the top 17 banks in the United States on more than 200 criteria across four main categories: functionality, ease of use, privacy and security, and quality and availability.



U.S. Bank's rise to the top spot was 'propelled by the release of key upgrades,' according to the Scorecard, bringing it up from No. 2 for mobile app and No. 3 overall in the previous Scorecard, thanks to 'a bevy of new capabilities, including intelligent insights and new virtual assistant (VA) skills.' In the past 12 months, U.S. Bank has delivered more than 120 new features across the mobile app and online banking, giving customers more opportunities to bank when, where and how they want - in a branch or on their device.



'This recognition reflects several years of strong investment and focus, and that we have the right digital strategy for creating amazing experiences for our customers,' said Dominic Venturo, chief digital officer at U.S. Bank. 'When we launched our new mobile app in 2019, we set our sights on leading the industry. We want to give our customers the very best tools to manage their money, and we're proud to say that we're No. 1. And the best part is, we're not done. We're constantly adding new features that make it even better.'



The No. 1 ranking from Keynova Group comes on the heels of numerous recent accolades for the U.S. Bank Mobile App, including a No. 1 ranking from Business Insider Intelligence for customer service, a No. 1 ranking from Cornerstone Advisors for Mobile Check Deposit, and the No. 1 digital mortgage tools in the industry according to Kiplinger. Best of all, we've heard it from our customers too - with more than a million five-star reviews in the app stores.



'We set a bold aspiration with the U.S. Bank Mobile App, so that we could power the potential of our customers in new and exciting ways,' said Tim Welsh, U.S. Bank vice chair for consumer and business banking. 'When we combine these best-in-class digital tools with the expertise and guidance of our amazing bankers, we are able to offer services truly unlike any other bank. It makes me incredibly excited to unlock the dreams that our customers have and help them in ways that truly matter to them.'

Personalized financial guidance

Keynova Group highlighted personalization as an important trend in its report, noting that 'leading banks are personalizing the mobile experience with financial guidance that harnesses data into actionable insights to help their customers.'



Indeed, U.S. Bank has been leading in this area, with automated savings and budgeting tools such as Pay Yourself First that help customers set and reach their goals, as well as serving up more than two billion personalized insights in the U.S. Bank Mobile App, which proactively give guidance and alerts to assist customers in their financial health.



The bank also recently launched new personalized digital tools that give high-touch customer service with a local banker, through both virtual appointments and cobrowsing with video - which is a first in the industry and available not only via mobile app but also online banking.



And, as the report noted, we've expanded the skillset of our best-in-class Smart Assistant since launching it in the U.S. Bank Mobile App one year ago. Smart Assistant is one of just two banking virtual assistants to receive Corporate Insights' coveted 'Excellent' rating.



The Scorecard also noted that the U.S. Bank Mobile App surged to No. 1 in account opening, thanks to improved digital applications - which now take as little as five minutes or less.



'When you use the U.S. Bank Mobile App, it is a seamless, intuitive experience,' said Ankit Bhatt, chief digital officer for consumer segment at U.S. Bank. 'It is full of so many amazing features, but yet it's so easy to navigate - and that's by design. You have a world of banking possibilities, guidance, insights and help at your fingertips.'

