  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  US Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
60.42 USD   -1.11%
02:12aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank again named ‘Best Regional Bank' by Newsweek
PU
09/29US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/24US BANCORP : SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
US Bancorp : U.S. Bank again named ‘Best Regional Bank' by Newsweek

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Publication also recognized U.S. Bank as "Best Big Bank" in 12 states.

For the second consecutive year, Newsweek named U.S. Bank the Best Regional Bank in America, citing the bank's highly rated mobile app and strong performance across the Midwest and West.

The publication also recognized U.S. Bank as the "Best Big Bank" in 12 states:

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

North Dakota

Ohio

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

U.S. Bank was recognized as the "Best Big Bank" in more states than any other bank in the report, and those 12 states make up nearly half of the U.S. Bank retail footprint across the U.S. Newsweek also named U.S. Bank the "Best Bank" in seven of the nation's 25 largest metro areas: Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and San Diego. U.S. Bank has a retail presence in only 12 of those 25 largest metro markets.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our bankers coming together as One U.S. Bank and their dedication to putting the customer first," said Tim Welsh, vice chair of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank. "Customers have an incredible amount of choice, and to earn this recognition in such a high percentage of locations where we have a retail presence speaks volumes about how our team truly lives out our purpose of powering human potential."

Newsweek's report highlighted how more customers are embracing online banking due to COVID-19. U.S. Bank customers now complete 80 percent of all transactions and nearly two-thirds of all loans through the bank's website or app, which received a 4.75 out of 5 rating on Newsweek's mobile app score. Industry benchmarking firm Keynova Group recently named U.S. Bank both the top mobile app and No. 1 overall in mobile banking, including our mobile app and mobile web, in its Q3 2021 Mobile Banker Scorecard.

"Over the past 18 months, COVID has upended all aspects of American life, including how we bank," Newsweek noted in its September issue. "And that, in turn, has shifted what we look for in the place where we park our money and which institutions serve us best."

Newsweek published its second-annual bank rankings in partnership with LendingTree, an online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services. The rankings were based on a subjective assessment of checking and savings accounts as well as digital banking tools from 2,625 FDIC-insured institutions.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
