    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
47.46 USD   +1.67%
US Bancorp : U.S. Bank expands Commercial Real Estate presence into Florida

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Pat Ramge leads new team and Kim Abreu joins as senior vice president.

MINNEAPOLIS (July 19, 2022) - U.S. Bank announced today that its commercial real estate (CRE) team has expanded into Florida as it continues to grow its East Coast presence.

The Florida CRE team will be led by Pat Ramge, who joined U.S. Bank as Florida CRE market manager after a decade leading Wells Fargo's CRE business in the state. Ramge has more than three decades experience in the banking industry.

Kim Abreu joins the team as a senior vice president. Abreu arrives from Bank of America, where she worked for nearly 30 years, most recently as senior relationship manager responsible for Bank of America's CRE platform for Florida-based real estate clients.

"We're very optimistic that the current environment in Florida and our track record of delivering tailored solutions for clients will allow us to build a significant presence in this market, one of the hottest for commercial real estate in the country," said Sadhvi Subramanian, who leads CRE for U.S. Bank in the East region. "Pat and Kim are proven commercial real estate lenders in Florida with deep market expertise and strong relationships that will allow us to hit the ground running."

U.S. Bank has steadily expanded its CRE lending in the Eastern U.S. in recent years. Subramanian, recently named one of Washington, D.C.'s Most Powerful Real Estate Players by the Commercial Observer, joined U.S. Bank in late 2021. The East Region at U.S. Bank includes Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carlina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

U.S. Bank serves CRE clients in more than 30 U.S. markets with a focus on office, multifamily, industrial, lodging, single family housing and retail segments. The bank's CRE team - a skilled group of relationship managers, underwriters, loan administrators and product specialists - provides a comprehensive set of financial solutions to public and private commercial real estate developers and investors.

# # #

Contact:

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications

todd.deutsch@usbank.com | 612.303.4148

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
