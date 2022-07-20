US Bancorp : U.S. Bank expands Commercial Real Estate presence into Florida

Pat Ramge leads new team and Kim Abreu joins as senior vice president.

MINNEAPOLIS (July 19, 2022) - U.S. Bank announced today that its commercial real estate (CRE) team has expanded into Florida as it continues to grow its East Coast presence.

The Florida CRE team will be led by Pat Ramge, who joined U.S. Bank as Florida CRE market manager after a decade leading Wells Fargo's CRE business in the state. Ramge has more than three decades experience in the banking industry.

Kim Abreu joins the team as a senior vice president. Abreu arrives from Bank of America, where she worked for nearly 30 years, most recently as senior relationship manager responsible for Bank of America's CRE platform for Florida-based real estate clients.

"We're very optimistic that the current environment in Florida and our track record of delivering tailored solutions for clients will allow us to build a significant presence in this market, one of the hottest for commercial real estate in the country," said Sadhvi Subramanian, who leads CRE for U.S. Bank in the East region. "Pat and Kim are proven commercial real estate lenders in Florida with deep market expertise and strong relationships that will allow us to hit the ground running."

U.S. Bank has steadily expanded its CRE lending in the Eastern U.S. in recent years. Subramanian, recently named one of Washington, D.C.'s Most Powerful Real Estate Players by the Commercial Observer, joined U.S. Bank in late 2021. The East Region at U.S. Bank includes Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carlina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

U.S. Bank serves CRE clients in more than 30 U.S. markets with a focus on office, multifamily, industrial, lodging, single family housing and retail segments. The bank's CRE team - a skilled group of relationship managers, underwriters, loan administrators and product specialists - provides a comprehensive set of financial solutions to public and private commercial real estate developers and investors.

