Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : U.S. Bank honored for innovating to meet client payment needs with Instant Card

11/20/2021 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Impact Award in Product Development awarded to the company by the Aite Group.

As employers across the U.S. sent employees home to work in the spring of 2020, U.S. Bank started to hear from corporate credit card clients who had a challenge. The businesses needed to quickly provide many of their newly remote employees a way to make purchases - like home office equipment - without using their personal credit cards. At the same time, many on-site employees needed to procure PPE and cleaning supplies.

To meet these client payment needs, U.S. Bank accelerated development and in June 2020 launched U.S. Bank Instant Card. The virtual corporate credit card provides a fast, efficient way for employees, contractors and external consultants to make authorized purchases and support business continuity. After the employer sets card restrictions and expiration dates to protect against fraud and misuse, the card is pushed directly to the user's mobile phone for immediate use.

For jumping into action and creating an "innovative, timely solution that met its clients' essential payment needs," U.S. Bank was recently awarded the 2021 Impact Innovation Award in Product Development by the Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm. The annual Impact Innovation Awards celebrate "innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo."

In the Impact Brief presented with the award, the Aite Group wrote, "Covid may have acted as the catalyst for change, highlighting the importance of technology modernization for financial institutions. U.S. Bank answered the call."

The Impact Brief added that Instant Card has, "experienced a high level of adoption since its introduction, with creative use cases including distribution of emergency funds to foster care parents, funds for utility field workers, food and shelter for emergency firefighters, travel and other financial support for university students, and travel support" for job candidates.

"We are driven every day to deliver our clients innovative payment solutions, like Instant Card, that help them operate more efficiently while providing them convenience and control," said Bradley Matthews, senior vice president in Corporate Payment and Treasury Solutions at U.S. Bank. "We're honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to help more clients utilize this solution. The impactful use cases for Instant Card continue to grow."

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about US BANCORP
01:24aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank honored for innovating to meet client payment needs with Instant Ca..
PU
11/19S&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Amid Better-Than-Expected..
MT
11/17US BANCORP : U.S. Bancorp to acquire TravelBank, an expense and travel management solution
PU
11/16Financial Stocks Scratching Out Small Gains on Tuesday
MT
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Merck, Increases Holdings of Chevron
MT
11/16Financial Stocks Rising But Lagging Gains for Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
11/16U.S. Bancorp Agrees to Buy Fintech Platform TravelBank
DJ
11/16U.S. Bancorp to Buy TravelBank for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/16U.S. Bancorp to Acquire TravelBank, an All-in-One Expense and Travel Management Solutio..
BU
11/16US BANCORP : U.S. Bank announces $150,000 grant to African-American Credit Union Coalition
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 828 M - -
Net income 2021 7 667 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 85 394 M 85 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 57,59 $
Average target price 66,21 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP25.89%85 394
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.07%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.34%194 657