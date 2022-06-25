Log in
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
47.52 USD   +3.94%
US Bancorp : U.S. Bank invests in revitalization of Los Angeles' Crenshaw District

06/25/2022 | 01:46am EDT
The project is made possible by $30 million in New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) allocation, which generated an $8.9 million equity investment from U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), the community investment and tax credit division of U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bank is one of four allocatees through its community development entity - USBCDE, LLC - and acted as both NMTC allocatee and investor for the project. Other allocatee partners include Lendistry, Building America and Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

"U.S. Bank is committed to supporting projects that drive racial equity, and we're excited about this unique opportunity to back the Crenshaw community while also spotlighting Black artists and Black history," said Laura Vowell, business development director with USBCDC. "It's why we're not only supporting Destination Crenshaw as an NMTC investor, but also bringing NMTC allocation through our own community development entity. We wholeheartedly believe in the vital importance of this project in helping to bridge the racial wealth gap."

The bank's community development entity has made a strategic commitment to specifically direct its NMTC allocation to projects that support racial equity, and the bank's investment in Destination Crenshaw also supports U.S. Bank Access Commitment.

Destination Crenshaw was conceived to celebrate and revitalize the Crenshaw District as the major commercial corridor from Hyde Park to Leimert Park. As a Black community with deep roots and a bright future, the arrival of the K Linelight rail and the new football stadium in neighboring Inglewood have brought fears of gentrification. This place-keeping project celebrates being "unapologetically and authentically Black" in the most artistic and inclusive ways, amidst the transit construction and impending demographic changes.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 05:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 948 M - -
Net income 2022 5 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 70 602 M 70 602 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 68 796
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,52 $
Average target price 59,73 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP-18.60%70 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.06%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.47%152 592