US Bancorp : U.S. Bank named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
The Ethisphere Institute recognizes U.S. Bank for the eighth consecutive year.

For the eighth consecutive year, U.S. Bank has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"Our employees have gone above and beyond to support our communities and customers." said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "They work hard to earn and keep our customers' trust, and this honor belongs to them."

Ethisphere recognized 136 honorees that span 22 countries and 45 industries. U.S. Bank is one of five honorees in the banking category.

"Acting with integrity is who we are as a company," said Katie Lawler, global chief ethics officer. "Our commitment to the communities we serve and the care our employees show for each other inspires me."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on Ethisphere's Ethics Quotient® framework. It includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process captures and codifies the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year, the question also gauged how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to U.S. Bank for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

###

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $573 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com

About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Leamon, U.S. Bank

651.435.7460, cheryl.leamon@usbank.com

Anne Walker, Ethisphere

Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
