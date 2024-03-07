17-year U.S. Bank veteran will lead team that ranks among top in industry

For MINNEAPOLIS (March 6, 2024) - U.S. Bank today named Bill Mulvihill as head of its Loan Capital Markets division. Mulvihill joined U.S. Bank in 2006 and most recently led loan syndications for the bank's corporate and commercial clients.

Bill Mulvihill

Mulvihill replaces Jeff Stuart, who is retiring after 15 years at U.S. Bank. Stuart helped successfully build several of the capital markets businesses U.S. Bank clients utilize today to raise funds and manage risk. In his time with U.S. Bank, Stuart led the bank's industry position in syndicated loan rankings from No. 23 to the Top 5. In 2023, U.S. Bank ranked in the Top 5 for leading loan syndications overall, as well as for the investment grade and middle market loan syndication rankings specifically.1



"By delivering solutions tailored to the specific needs of each company and institution we serve, our loan capital markets division has grown considerably and delivered tremendous value to our clients," said Jimmy Whang, U.S. Bank's head of global capital markets. "With Bill's determined focus on the success of our clients and track record building high-performing teams, we are well positioned to continue our loan capital markets momentum."



Mulvihill began his career working on the staff of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. After joining U.S. Bank, Mulvihill helped build U.S. Bank's successful Sports Finance Group, which provides a wide range of financing to major professional sports leagues and teams.



The U.S. Bank Loan Capital Markets division helps bank clients raise capital efficiently and effectively through loan syndications. Dedicated specialists are located across the U.S., including Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and St. Louis. Areas of focus include large corporate, middle market and commercial real estate, as well as a number of specialized industry sectors.



# # #

Contact:

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications

todd.deutsch@usbank.com | 612.303.4148

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $663 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."

1 Based on number of deals. Source: LSEG LPC 2023.