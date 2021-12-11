Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USB   US9029733048

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Bancorp : With Card as a Service, U.S. Bank sparks more innovation in digital payments

12/11/2021 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Solution helps businesses instantly provide virtual corporate cards to customers, employees and contractors.

Getting stuck at the airport due to flight delays is a hassle on multiple levels. A new solution from U.S. Bank, however, can help airlines take one worry off the shoulders of stranded travelers.

Using the U.S. Bank Card as a Service (CaaS) solution, an airline can send a time-restricted virtual corporate card from its app to a passenger stuck at the airport. The airline can push the card from their app to the passenger's mobile wallet and use the card to pay for a hotel or meals. When the passenger gets on the flight, the card is deactivated. This is just one example of several ways CaaS can help businesses leverage their own platforms to distribute virtual corporate cards for customers, employees, and contractors.

Throughout the pandemic, companies have turned to U.S. Bank to provide their employees quick access to virtual corporate cards through the U.S. Bank Instant Card™ app, which helped newly remote staff make purchases needed to keep operations running. The newly developed CaaS product promises to create many new opportunities for businesses to provide digital, experience-specific payments more efficiently, saving them time and money. Businesses seamlessly integrate a collection of U.S. Bank-created Application Programming Interfaces - commonly known as APIs - into their own user experience to create and manage virtual cards.

"With the value virtual corporate cards have created for our clients over the last year and a half, we wanted to give clients tools to find new ways to integrate this solution into their own platforms," said Bradley Matthews, senior vice president in Corporate Payment and Treasury Solutions at U.S. Bank. "Card as a Service helps businesses easily provide their employees, contractors, or customers with funds to make needed purchases. They can do so with confidence knowing that the funds will be spent appropriately thanks to the controls and instant transparency provided."

CaaS has extensive controls - like those to limit the types of purchases, spend amounts, and duration of use - that make fraud or misuse nearly impossible.

U.S. Bank is working closely with clients in various industries to quickly expand the number of ways CaaS can be used to simplify payment processes while retaining important controls. For example:

  • A company can create virtual cards that are available when employees log into their travel management system, allowing the employee to book travel without thinking about the payment process, and focus on finding a flight at the right time and price.
  • A company can distribute cards to contractors in the field who need supplies or services with greater control over spending all within the security and ease of their spend management portal.

U.S. Bank recently hosted a Hackathon, where participants had less than 24 hours to build an app or experience using CaaS. The winner was University of Texas student Anjali Sridharan, who created a solution using CaaS to solve the difficulty in coordinating grant funding for research projects. In addition to efficiently providing virtual corporate cards to those needing to make related purchases in real time, the solution would provide the leader of the research project with a real-time view of spending and allow them to put in place spend limits and controls on the types of purchases allowed.

"We're focused on providing the tools to make digital payments simple and easy for businesses and organizations, so they can focus on what they do best. We look forward to working with our clients to expand the number of innovative uses and applications that Card as a Service can support," said Matthews.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 06:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about US BANCORP
01:26aUS BANCORP : With Card as a Service, U.S. Bank sparks more innovation in digital payments
PU
12/10UBS Gives Largest US Banks a Buy Rating as 'Golden Age for Banks' Approaches
MT
12/10US Bancorp to Redeem Medium-Term Notes, US Bank National Association Unit to Redeem Sen..
MT
12/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brace for a rate hike
12/10U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption ..
BU
12/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, Walt Disney
12/10UBS Starts US Bancorp at Buy With $70 Price Target
MT
12/10US BANCORP : Innovative program builds diverse talent pipeline for U.S. Bank, other compan..
PU
12/09US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Mobile App receives user experience recognition from Forrester
PU
12/08US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 818 M - -
Net income 2021 7 660 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 85 661 M 85 661 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 68 108
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57,77 $
Average target price 66,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Katherine B. Quinn Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US BANCORP24.00%85 661
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126