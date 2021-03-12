US Bancorp : PDF of rules of conduct

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Rules of Conduct

April 20, 2021

The following Rules of Conduct will guide our 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders of U.S. Bancorp.

1. To vote or submit questions, you should login as a shareholder by entering the control number you received with your proxy materials. You may submit questions beginning two weeks before the meeting date.

2. To allow us to answer questions from as many shareholders as possible, we will limit each shareholder to one question. • Please ensure your questions are succinct and cover only one topic. • Please identify yourself where indicated in the question form.

3. Questions from multiple shareholders on the same topic may be answered together. We will not address any questions that, among other things: • do not relate to our business or to matters being voted upon at this Annual Meeting; • relate to personal grievances or matters not of general concern to all shareholders; • relate to specific products or services; • are repeat questions that have already been answered; or • are not suitable for the conduct of the meeting.

4. If you voted shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, there is no need to vote those shares during the Annual Meeting, unless you wish to revoke or change your vote.

5. If you encounter any technical difficulties during the Annual Meeting, please call the technical support number that is posted on the Annual Meeting login page.

6. Recording of the Annual Meeting is prohibited.

7. We will end the Annual Meeting no later than 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

Thank you for your cooperation and for joining our Annual Meeting.