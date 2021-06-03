US Bancorp : U.S. Bank launches industry-leading video banking options for customers

No matter how sophisticated digital tools become, there are times when customers just need to talk to a human being.

Which is why we're excited to announce new industry leading digital tools that make that easier than ever.

U.S. Bank has launched an enhancement to our popular cobrowse feature: live video of the banker - a first in the industry. Cobrowse allows customers to share their screen with a banker so they can view and navigate online and mobile banking together, particularly helpful for those times when you need spur-of-the-moment guidance.



And now, branch bankers can appear on one-way video while cobrowsing so customers can see who is helping them - enhancing the interaction and making it feel more personal. Customers have also told us being able to see who they are talking to on video is reassuring and gives a greater sense of security.

Our cobrowse feature is unique: Out of the top 15 banks in the United States, we are the only bank offering screensharing with our local branch bankers and the only one where customers can see their banker on video while screensharing.

Cobrowse became extremely popular with customers during the pandemic, resulting in more than a half million sessions taking place in 2020. And it's only accelerated since then - we nearly surpassed that in just the first three months of 2021 alone and are on pace for more than 2 million sessions this year. There's no software or widget necessary - the customer simply verifies with a dynamic and secure code to grant access.

U.S. Bank has also just launched virtual appointments with our bankers. Using the same two-way video streaming technology that has become an everyday part of our lives over the past year, it allows bankers and customers to have the same face-to-face interaction they would in their local branch - from the comfort and convenience of wherever a customer wants.

U.S. Bank has rolled out this capability across our branch network. No matter where customers are or how they want to connect, U.S. Bank is by their side.

It's an upgrade to our widely used appointment scheduling feature. With a few clicks or taps using our U.S. Bank Mobile App or website, customers can choose whether they want an in-person, phone or virtual appointment. Customers booked more than 1 million appointments in 2020 (in-person and phone) and we are on track to double that in 2021.

Do-it-together options

These latest features are a giant step forward in enhancing our do-it-together tools that combine the power of digital and human experiences to meet customers' needs in the way that works best for them.

In our pilots over the past few months, customers and bankers have used them to:

Enroll in online banking

Download and set up the U.S. Bank Mobile App

Set up direct deposit, bill pay, autopay and Zelle

Discuss options and opening new deposit, credit card, lending and business accounts

Order new debit cards and reset pin numbers

Switch the Mobile App language setting to Spanish

And so many more - all while being greeted by a friendly neighborhood face.

"I am so proud we continue to innovate and serve our customers in new ways," said Tim Welsh, U.S. Bank vice chair for consumer and business banking. "Customers continue to show that they value being able to talk to a human being about their banking needs, and what better way to do that than to use the amazing digital tools U.S. Bank is creating. They loved these tools during our pilots because they're convenient, efficient and secure - without losing the personal one-on-one connection. We love the idea that our customers can still see the welcoming faces of their local bankers, without even needing to leave their home or business."