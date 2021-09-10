China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday
after U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi
Jinping's "candid" conversation, with Hong Kong shares gaining
after a rebound in tech companies.
The CSI300 index rose 1.0% to 5,020.24 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.4% to 3,709.05.
The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 26,139.24. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.0% to 9,370.19.
** Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for the first time since
February, and both discussed the need to avoid letting
competition between the world's two largest economies veer into
conflict, a senior U.S. official said.
** The official said the tone of their conversation was both
"familiar" and "candid", and Chinese state media described it as
"a broad, candid, in-depth and strategic conversation."
** The semiconductors sub-index led the gains
in China market, jumping 5.2%.
** A sub-index tracking brokerages rose 1.9% to
its highest in nearly eight months amid China's plan to set up a
new bourse in Beijing. Banks gained 2.6%.
** The energy sub-index slumped 3.9%, after
China's state reserves administration said it would release
crude oil reserves to the market via a public auction, to ease
the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index
rebounded 2.6% after falling the most in six weeks in the
previous session.
** Tech giants Meituan, Alibaba Group
and Tencent Holdings added 5.2%, 3.7% and 1.7%,
respectively.
** The Hang Seng Finance Index and the Hang Seng
Commerce & Industry Index advanced 1.4% and 2%,
respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)