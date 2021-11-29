Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  US Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USCU   CA91735T1075

US COPPER CORP.

(USCU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/29 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
05:51pUS COPPER : Certification of Interim Filings - CFO
PU
05:51pUS COPPER : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
PU
05:51pUS COPPER : Q3 - September 30, 2021
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

US Copper : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO

11/29/2021 | 05:51pm EST
FORM 52-109FV2

CERTIFICATION OF INTERIM FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Stephen Dunn, President and Chief Executive Officer of US Copper Corp., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together the interim filings) of US Copper Corp. (the issuer) for the interim period ending September 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: November 29, 2021

  1. Stephen DunnStephen Dunn
    President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate.

Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

US Copper Corp. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about US COPPER CORP.
05:51pUS COPPER : Certification of Interim Filings - CFO
05:51pUS COPPER : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
05:51pUS COPPER : Q3 - September 30, 2021
11/16Us copper announces final two holes from superior drill program
11/15US Copper Announces Final Two Holes from Superior Drill Program
10/18US COPPER : Announces positive drill results from superior
10/18US Copper Corp Announces Positive Results from Superior Drill Program
09/14US COPPER : Provides update on superior drill program
09/14US Copper Provides Update on Superior Drill Program
08/30Us Copper Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,54 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2020 1,57 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 8,77 M 8,80 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart US COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Dunn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richey Morrow Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Neville Fairbairn Independent Director
George P. Cole Independent Director
Martin Vydra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US COPPER CORP.-4.76%9
BHP GROUP-9.10%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087