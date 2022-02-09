Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. US Ecology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOL   US91734M1036

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECOL Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of US Ecology, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

02/09/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash is fair to US Ecology shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages US Ecology shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether US Ecology and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for US Ecology shareholders; (2) determine whether Republic Services is underpaying for US Ecology; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for US Ecology shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of US Ecology shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors worldwide who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about US ECOLOGY, INC.
12:53pTop Midday Gainers
MT
12:48pRepublic Services to Buy US Ecology in $2.2 Billion Deal, Eyeing Product Offering Expan..
MT
09:25aWall Street Expecting Another Round of Gains on Bullish Sentiment From Earnings
MT
09:13aRepublic Services to Acquire US Ecology for $2.2 Billion in Cash
MT
09:00aWaste disposal firm Republic Services to buy rival US Ecology in $2.2 bln deal
RE
08:44aRepublic Services to buy US Ecology in $2.2 bln deal
RE
08:36aRepublic Services to Acquire US Ecology, a Leading Environmental Solutions Company
PR
08:08aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
03:46aRepublic Services Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Acquire US Ecology
MT
01/20US ECOLOGY : receives appreciation award for outstanding performance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US ECOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 979 M - -
Net income 2021 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 82,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 881 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart US ECOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Ecology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US ECOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,17 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Feeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric L. Gerratt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frank Russo Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon G. Bell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew P. Marshall Executive VP-Regulatory Compliance & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US ECOLOGY, INC.-11.80%881
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-10.55%31 758
SUEZ0.10%14 480
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-15.20%10 721
STERICYCLE, INC.-1.12%5 417
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.67%4 247