ECOL Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of US Ecology, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 per share in cash is fair to US Ecology shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether US Ecology and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for US Ecology shareholders; (2) determine whether Republic Services is underpaying for US Ecology; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for US Ecology shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of US Ecology shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

