  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  US Ecology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ECOL   US91734M1036

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
47.95 USD    0.00%
03/31Republic Services, US Ecology Say Waiting Period for Planned Merger Expired; Deal Expected to Close in Q2
MT
03/31US ECOLOGY : Republic Services and US Ecology Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for the Acquisition of US Ecology - Form 8-K
PU
03/31US ECOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
US ECOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of US Ecology, Inc. - ECOL

04/08/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of US Ecology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ECOL) to Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of US Ecology will receive only $48.00 in cash for each share of US Ecology that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ecol/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 062 M - -
Net income 2022 21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,5x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 1 503 M 1 503 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,95 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Feeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric L. Gerratt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frank Russo Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon G. Bell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew P. Marshall Executive VP-Regulatory Compliance & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US ECOLOGY, INC.50.13%1 503
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.5.89%37 107
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-12.77%11 196
STERICYCLE, INC.-2.95%5 320
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-1.60%4 744
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.2.44%4 563