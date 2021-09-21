Log in
    ECOL   US91734M1036

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
  Report
US Ecology : Expands Environmental Solutions Offered to the Hospitality Industry

09/21/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
It may have been a while since you last checked into a hotel, but when you did, you may recall being greeted with the option presented in the bathroom to leave towels on the floor to be replaced or hang them to reuse and help reduce the hotel's water consumption and save the environment.

While the hospitality industry has spent a great deal of resources implementing initiatives that achieve greater sustainability to meet the demands of a more environmentally focused traveler like the towel reuse program, one area of sustainability plans fall short: hazardous waste management.

That's why, during the lull in travel due to COVID-19, one international hotel conglomerate took the opportunity to comply with shifting regulatory pressures and implement a hazardous waste management program to increase sustainability and achieve greater compliance with by partnering with US Ecology.

Using our hazardous waste solutions for pick-up, transportation, management and recycling as well as our national footprint of service centers, TSDF's and secure disposal sites, our team of professionals customized and implemented the first ever program for the hotel conglomerate to safely manage a variety of hazardous and state-regulated wastes. Starting with servicing one of the dozens of brands the hotel conglomerate operates, US Ecology is now successfully managing a variety of waste previously negatively impacting human health and the environment, including:

• Sterno cans: generated from food services/catering offered

• Paint waste: leftover from maintenance crew providing touchups or remodeling within the hotels

• Toiletry amenities: mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and mouthwash

• Universal waste: lightbulbs and TV remote batteries

• Pool and spa chemicals

• Electronic waste: old phones, TVs, hair dryers, in-room mini refrigerators and more

As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to expand its regulatory framework to new industries not previously scrutinized or heavily regulated, it is more important than ever for the hospitality industry to take proactive steps to safely manage waste, protect staff and guests and improve sustainability before receiving significant fines or damage to their brand reputation. As US Ecology's teams continue to help the hotels achieve operational efficiencies with service and training, the hotel conglomerate looks to roll out our customized environmental solutions to other states and hotel brands.

Companies in the hospitality industry can better protect their brand and gain popularity amongst travelers and stakeholders with a continued commitment to achieving greater sustainability through implementing disciplined environmental solutions for waste previously destined for trash. Choosing to partner with US Ecology for our 70 years of experience, variety of innovative recycling and technology solutions and unequaled service helps ensure peace of mind and compliance for this hotel now that their hazardous waste is no longer a threat to the environment.

US Ecology continues to service the hospitality industry and keep travelers safe during the pandemic with our COVID decontamination and cleaning services for retailers, hotels and cruise ships as well as our ethanol recycling solutions for hand sanitizer. Our unwavering commitment to being the premier provider of environmental and emergency response solutions allows us to help all companies, including those in the hospitality industry, get back to business more quickly and safely, all while achieving greater sustainability and ensuring compliance with everchanging regulations.

To learn more about hospitality solutions like hazardous waste management, COVID decontamination or ethanol recovery, or to learn how US Ecology can help you more safely and compliantly manage waste, contact Jeff Scott, Director of Retail at jeff.scott@usecology.com or by calling (800) 592-5489.

Disclaimer

US Ecology Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 17:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
