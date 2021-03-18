US Ecology : View the Presentation - pdf, 3.4MB,

Log in
US Ecology, Inc.    ECOL

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
US Ecology : View the Presentation

03/18/2021
Safe Harbor

Forward looking statements

These slides (and the accompanying oral discussion) contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs and expectations of US Ecology, Inc. (the "Company," "US Ecology," "we" or "us), are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar expressions. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our financial and operating results, strategic objectives and means to achieve those objectives, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, repurchases of its stock under approved stock repurchase plans, the amount and timing of interest expense, the likelihood of our success in expanding our business, financing plans, budgets, working capital needs and sources of liquidity.

Forward looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn are based on currently available information. Important assumptions include, among others, those regarding demand for the Company's services, expansion of service offerings geographically or through new or expanded service lines, the timing and cost of planned capital expenditures, competitive conditions and general economic conditions. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Forward looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Such factors may include developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, the integration of the operations of NRC Group Holdings Corp. ("NRC"), the loss or failure to renew significant contracts, competition in our markets, adverse economic conditions, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations, potential liability in connection with providing oil spill response services and waste disposal services, the effect of existing or future laws and regulations related to greenhouse gases and climate change, the effect of our failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-bribery laws, the effect of compliance with laws and regulations, an accident at one of our facilities, incidents arising out of the handling of dangerous substances, our failure to maintain an acceptable safety record, our ability to perform under required contracts, limitations on our available cash flow as a result of our indebtedness, liabilities arising from our participation in multi-employer pension plans, the effect of changes in the method of determining the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or the replacement thereto, risks associated with our international operations, the impact of changes to U.S. tariff and import and export regulations, fluctuations in commodity markets related to our business, a change in NRC's classification as an Oil Spill Removal Organization, cyber security threats, unanticipated changes in tax rules and regulations, the loss of key personnel, a deterioration in our labor relations or labor disputes, our reliance on third-party contractors to provide emergency response services, our access to insurance, surety bonds and other financial assurances, our litigation risk not covered by insurance, the replacement of non-recurring event projects, our ability to permit and contract for timely construction of new or expanded disposal space, renewals of our operating permits or lease agreements with regulatory bodies, our access to cost-effective transportation services, lawsuits, our implementation of new technologies, fluctuations in foreign currency markets and foreign affairs, our integration of acquired businesses, our ability to pay dividends or repurchase stock, anti-takeover regulations, stock market volatility, the failure of the warrants to be in the money or their expiration worthless and risks related to our compliance with maritime regulations (including the Jones Act).

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance. .

Leading North American environmental services company

Highly regulated industry with high barriers to entry

Full-service waste solutions provider managing hazardous, radioactive and other specialty waste

Vertically integrated business model encompassing waste solutions and complementary field services

Facility service network addresses every major industrial zone

Trusted environmental solutions to meet customers' environmental, regulatory and sustainability needs

Strong growth through organic initiatives, market position and acquisitions

2020 Statistics:

3B pounds of specialty

waste managed at our

facilities

34 permitted waste facilities supported by 88 service centers in North America

Over 12.8K emergency and spill responses

Over 50K customer locations managing logistics and compliance for waste

Disclaimer

US Ecology Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 968 M - -
Net income 2021 26,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 97,6%
Technical analysis trends US ECOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,00 $
Last Close Price 44,24 $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey R. Feeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric L. Gerratt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thames Kral Vice President-Information Technology
Simon G. Bell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Marshall Executive VP-Regulatory Compliance & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US ECOLOGY, INC.21.77%1 422
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.62%27 174
SUEZ10.88%13 549
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.10.37%10 819
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.45%8 204
STERICYCLE, INC.-2.39%6 439
