  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. US FINANCIAL15 PR 12
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTU.PR.B   CA90341H3099

US FINANCIAL15 PR 12

(FTU.PR.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:54:40 2023-03-20 pm EDT
6.250 CAD   -2.50%
06:44pUS Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
02/24US Financial 15 Split Corp. Financial Results to November 30, 2022
GL
02/21US Financial Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
GL
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

03/20/2023 | 06:44pm EDT
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05858 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

  
    Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)$0.05858
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372          
Local: 416-304-4443        
www.financial15.com   
info@quadravest.com


