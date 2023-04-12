US Foods : 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders

On behalf of our Board of Directors and our associates, thank you for your investment in US Foods®.
As US Foods' new Chief Executive Officer, I am honored to lead one of America's top food distribution companies, serving approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators across the country. I am also incredibly proud of our 29,000 associates who, in 2022, delivered our strongest financial performance in recent history by executing against our long-range plan that we announced early last year.
FISCAL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Net income available to common shareholders was $228 million
Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.9% to $1.31 billion1
Diluted EPS was $1.01 and Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.141, an increase of 38.1%
Net sales increased 15.5% to $34.1 billion
Total case volume increased 1.7% and independent restaurant case volume increased 4.3%
Gross profit increased 18.0% to $5.5 billion
Net debt reduced by $220 million1
Introduced $500 million share repurchase program
We produced these strong results by making significant progress against each of the three pillars of our long-range plan.
GREW PROFITABLE MARKET SHARE
First, we took systematic steps to grow profitable market share, outgrowing the market by approximately 150 basis points, excluding targeted exits. We drove even stronger share gains in independent restaurants.
We continued to provide on-trend, versatile, labor-saving and sustainably- sourced private label brand products
through our innovative Scoop™ lineup, which proudly includes products
from our Hungry for Better program. In fact, last year was our most successful Scoop in the program's 11-year history.
From the introduction of our industry- leading technology platform, MOXē, to expanding our Pronto™ service to nearly 30 markets, to opening six new CHEF'STORE® locations in 2022, we made tremendous strides in positioning US Foods as a partner of choice for our customers through innovative technology and our omnichannel offering. Furthermore, as our customers navigated inflation, our Restaurant Operations Consultants provided tools to help operators adjust their menu offerings and pricing, and identified private label brand options to save time and labor.
FURTHER OPTIMIZED GROSS MARGINS
Second, we increased gross margins through several strategic initiatives, including pricing optimization, while effectively managing supply challenges and inflation and deflation. We improved our fill rates despite a challenging supply environment and strengthened vendor service levels by collaborating with vendors who truly want to win with us. Our Cost of Goods management program performed well, with approximately 40% of our total vendor spend addressed last year. Additionally, we made significant progress on inbound logistics, yielding improved financial results and better collaboration with our partners.
IMPROVED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES
Third, we continued to improve our operational efficiencies despite a challenging macro labor environment. Our enhanced routing efforts drove miles out of our network - which also reduces our carbon footprint, contributing to our recent science-based climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year. To simplify how we operate, we tackled unproductive inventory, resulting in a 5% SKU reduction over prior year.
1Each of these measures are non-GAAP financial measures. See Annex A for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP results.
Additionally, we completed our warehouse selection technology deployment program, which enables an enhanced associate experience, improved selection accuracy and, ultimately, a better customer experience. We addressed turnover challenges faced by many companies in 2022 with a laser focus on improving retention by simplifying our core processes, strengthening leadership engagement and piloting more flexible shift schedules - all of which began to pay dividends in the second half of the year.
And we continued to transform our Supply Chain, which is a key lever in improving our operational performance.
None of this progress would have been possible without our dedicated associates who focus on serving our customers and bring our Cultural Beliefs to life day in and day out, which drives our performance and makes US Foods a great place to work.
LOOKING AHEAD
Building on our momentum in 2022, we are well-positioned for future profitable growth. I am excited to lead this next chapter for US Foods, and I am optimistic about our future and our ability to continue to deliver value to our shareholders, customers, associates and communities.
Thank you again for your trust and investment in our company.
Dave Flitman
Chief Executive Officer
U S F O O D S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2
US Foods Holding Corp.
Annual Report on Form 10-K
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page No.
PART I.
Item 1.
Business
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments
Item 2.
Properties
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
PART II
Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities
Item 6. [Reserved]
Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure Item 9A. Controls and Procedures
Item 9B. Other Information
Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections
PART III
Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
Item 11. Executive Compensation
Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters
Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services
