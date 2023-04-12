US Foods : 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders

Dear Shareholders: On behalf of our Board of Directors and our associates, thank you for your investment in US Foods®. As US Foods' new Chief Executive Officer, I am honored to lead one of America's top food distribution companies, serving approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators across the country. I am also incredibly proud of our 29,000 associates who, in 2022, delivered our strongest financial performance in recent history by executing against our long-range plan that we announced early last year. FISCAL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Net income available to common shareholders was $228 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.9% to $1.31 billion 1

Diluted EPS was $1.01 and Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.14 1 , an increase of 38.1%

, an increase of 38.1% Net sales increased 15.5% to $34.1 billion

Total case volume increased 1.7% and independent restaurant case volume increased 4.3%

Gross profit increased 18.0% to $5.5 billion

Net debt reduced by $220 million 1

Introduced $500 million share repurchase program We produced these strong results by making significant progress against each of the three pillars of our long-range plan. GREW PROFITABLE MARKET SHARE First, we took systematic steps to grow profitable market share, outgrowing the market by approximately 150 basis points, excluding targeted exits. We drove even stronger share gains in independent restaurants. We continued to provide on-trend, versatile, labor-saving and sustainably- sourced private label brand products through our innovative Scoop™ lineup, which proudly includes products

from our Hungry for Better program. In fact, last year was our most successful Scoop in the program's 11-year history. From the introduction of our industry- leading technology platform, MOXē, to expanding our Pronto™ service to nearly 30 markets, to opening six new CHEF'STORE® locations in 2022, we made tremendous strides in positioning US Foods as a partner of choice for our customers through innovative technology and our omnichannel offering. Furthermore, as our customers navigated inflation, our Restaurant Operations Consultants provided tools to help operators adjust their menu offerings and pricing, and identified private label brand options to save time and labor. FURTHER OPTIMIZED GROSS MARGINS Second, we increased gross margins through several strategic initiatives, including pricing optimization, while effectively managing supply challenges and inflation and deflation. We improved our fill rates despite a challenging supply environment and strengthened vendor service levels by collaborating with vendors who truly want to win with us. Our Cost of Goods management program performed well, with approximately 40% of our total vendor spend addressed last year. Additionally, we made significant progress on inbound logistics, yielding improved financial results and better collaboration with our partners. IMPROVED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES Third, we continued to improve our operational efficiencies despite a challenging macro labor environment. Our enhanced routing efforts drove miles out of our network - which also reduces our carbon footprint, contributing to our recent science-based climate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year. To simplify how we operate, we tackled unproductive inventory, resulting in a 5% SKU reduction over prior year. 1Each of these measures are non-GAAP financial measures. See Annex A for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP results.