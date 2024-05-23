US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, announced today that Board Chair, Robert “Bob” Dutkowsky unexpectedly passed away today in his home in Florida at the age of 69.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce Bob’s passing,” said Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer. “Bob was a steadfast leader of our Board, trusted mentor to me and thought partner to our esteemed Board members. He provided sound advice and counsel, and contributed immense value to our company, our strategy and our people. While I am deeply saddened by this news, I am also incredibly grateful for Bob’s leadership and friendship. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and associates, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bob’s family.”

Dutkowsky joined the US Foods Board in January 2017 and served as Board Chair for the company since February 2022, including Executive Chairman from May 2022 to January 2023. He was the former Executive Chairman of Tech Data Corporation from 2018 to 2020 and served as its CEO from 2006 to 2018. Prior to joining Tech Data, Dutkowsky served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Egenera, Inc.; President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of J.D. Edwards & Co., Inc. and President, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GenRad and held executive roles at EMC Corporation. Dutkowsky began his career at IBM and had a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University. In addition to serving on the US Foods Board, Dutkowsky held a number of public company and other key directorships.

Dutkowsky is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter Jen, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Davis and Emma.

The US Foods Board has appointed David Tehle as Board Chair effective immediately.

Tehle has served as a director of US Foods since July 2016 and most recently as Chair of Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. Tehle was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dollar General Corporation from 2004 to 2015. Prior to Dollar General, Tehle was Chief Financial Officer of Haggar Corporation from 1997 to 2004 and held finance positions at several companies, including Ryder System, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated. He currently serves on the board of directors of National Vision Holdings, Inc. and previously served on the boards of directors of Jack in the Box, Inc. and Genesco, Inc.

Tehle has extensive knowledge of financial reporting, internal controls and procedures, and risk management. He brings significant public company experience and human capital management experience to the US Foods Board, in addition to significant experience as a public company chief financial officer. Tehle holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Master of Business Administration from University of Michigan.

