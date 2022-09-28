Advanced search
    USFD   US9120081099

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-09-28 am EDT
26.59 USD   -0.06%
US Foods CHEF'STORE to Open in St. George, Utah

09/28/2022 | 09:08am EDT
CHEF’STORE Provides Restaurant Operators, Foodservice Professionals and the Public Access to Restaurant-Quality Products and Supplies

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today its plan to open a US Foods CHEF’STORE® in St. George, Utah, in February 2023. The new 20,000-square-foot built-to-suit CHEF’STORE will be the second CHEF’STORE location in Utah and will offer a one-stop shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs seeking ingredients and supplies of various sizes and offerings.

Located at 2986 E. Panther Way., the St. George location will offer more than 7,000 restaurant-quality products at competitive prices. Customers can shop a wide selection of fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items, and frozen seafood, as well as baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to everyone seven days a week and no membership is required.

“We are excited to expand our CHEF’STORE footprint in the great state of Utah,” said Irfan Badibanga, president, CHEF’STORE. “St. George is a blossoming city with a vibrant restaurant and culinary scene and we look forward to supporting the community’s culinary needs with restaurant-quality products at competitive prices.”

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth and its footprint in the cash and carry market to provide an omni-channel experience to more customers. The company rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF’STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.CHEFSTORE.com.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers more than 80 locations nationwide across 12 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
