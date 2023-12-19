Official US FOODS HOLDING CORP. press release

Company Strengthens Long-Standing Commitment to Address Hunger Relief Across Communities It Serves Year-round and this Holiday Season

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced today that the company and its associates have donated more than $12 million in food, supplies and monetary contributions to address hunger-relief efforts across the country throughout 2023, the equivalent of approximately 5 million meals or approximately 225 truckloads of product, through its corporate hunger-relief campaigns.

“As a leading foodservice distributor, US Foods is in the unique position to harness the power of food to deliver a meaningful impact,” says Dave Flitman, CEO, US Foods. “We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we are grateful to our associates who participated in a variety of our philanthropic activities throughout the year. Moving into 2024, we are excited to continue this important work through increased investments with hunger-relief organizations.”

US Foods served communities experiencing food insecurity with product donations to longstanding partner, Feeding America®. In 2023, the company donated more than $12 million in food and supplies to more than 50 Feeding America network food banks across the country. Since 2007 the company has donated more than $170 million in food and supplies to Feeding America network food banks.

In addition, throughout 2023, the company demonstrated an unwavering commitment to community hunger-relief efforts through a variety of associate giving and volunteer initiatives. Highlights included a week-long “Spring into Service” program in which associates participated in various company-sponsored community service events, a companywide food drive for Hunger Action Month, and a month-long “Giving Gratitude” campaign dedicated to providing food to underserved communities during the holidays. Participation in these activities generated donations totaling $100,000 to support food banks and other hunger relief organizations supported by the company.

Additionally, this holiday season, US Foods is teaming up with new customers to support Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources, through “Giving Back with US Foods.” For every new customer, US Foods will make a donation to Giving Kitchen, up to $100,000 through Dec. 30, 2023.

As part of the company’s overarching corporate giving commitments, US Foods also sustained its dedication to delivering a meaningful impact with its American Red Cross disaster relief partnership and US Foods Scholars Program. In 2023, the company donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Idalia relief efforts. The donation covered a range of emergency services, including the distribution of hot meals and comfort kits, the opening of shelters and the deployment of emergency response vehicles. The company also awarded $360,000 in scholarships to students across the country pursuing degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training and business management through its US Foods Scholars program. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to nearly 90 students to make a meaningful contribution to the restaurant and hospitality industry talent pipeline.

To learn more about US Foods its corporate giving initiatives, visit the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report at usfoods.com/csr.

