US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry
BU
10/05Piper Sandler Adjusts US Foods' Price Target to $36 From $46, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
09/28US Foods CHEF'STORE to Open in St. George, Utah
BU
US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry

10/10/2022 | 08:06am EDT
MOXē Makes the Operator Experience Easier with An All-In-One Application That Offers Enhanced Speed, Confidence and Control

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the beginning of the national roll-out of MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the food service distribution industry’s most advanced and the only all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. MOXē is a personalized one-stop shop where operators can find the right products from a selection of more than 400,000 items, manage orders and track deliveries in one application. This new application builds on the company’s long track record of bringing food service operators innovative technology solutions that help them save time and money and more efficiently manage their business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221008005009/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“US Foods has been a pioneer and leader in food service technology solutions for more than a decade,” said Gene Carbonara, vice president of e-commerce and digital for US Foods. “With MOXē, we’ve taken a major step forward in the evolution of the customer e-commerce experience from a performance and ease-of-use perspective. Our new technology offering will continue to set US Foods apart from the competition for many years to come as we deliver on our promise to help our customers Make It.”

Designed from the ground up, leveraging years of research and insights from operators and US Foods support teams, MOXē was developed with a strategic focus on providing enhanced speed, confidence and control for the operator in one intuitive solution. Key attributes of MOXē also draw on familiar consumer e-commerce user functionalities to guide the operator from product discovery to delivery.

  • Speed: MOXē’s interface and customized all-in-one application provide the fastest e-commerce experience in the food service distribution industry. The user experience makes it easy for both operators and US Foods sellers to quickly accomplish everyday tasks and focus on deeper strategic support to continue driving the operator’s success.
  • Confidence: Enhanced product features help operators make informed product decisions, using real-time inventory, ratings and reviews, nutritional information, labor savings capabilities and preparation suggestions all in one place.
  • Control: The application’s integrated functions enable operators to stay organized with shopping lists, easily manage orders and track their delivery in real-time on any device.

MOXē will begin rolling out today to independent operators across the country and will continue expansion to additional customers in 2023. Visit www.usfoods.com/moxe to learn more about MOXē.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


