US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
US Foods : Goes Virtual with Food Fanatics Live on April 7

04/01/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Online event connects the foodservice community, sharing best practices to inspire restaurant operators as they get back in business

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today it will host its annual Food Fanatics Live event virtually on April 7, 2021. Members of the foodservice community from across the U.S. are welcome to register to gain powerful industry insights from guest speakers, including Jack Li, founder of Datassential, view live cooking demonstrations from Food Fanatics® Chefs to inspire menu innovation and participate in back in business breakout sessions.

“We are thrilled to host our first virtual Food Fanatics Live. The event promises to bring attendees condensed, impactful content, delivered in an entertaining and engaging manner, with plenty of opportunities for audience participation,” said Diane Hund, senior vice president of marketing, US Foods. “With pent-up consumer demand for dining out and travel, US Foods is here to help support restaurants get back to business as COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted,” added Hund.

The event agenda includes breakout sessions designed to offer operators solutions to today’s industry challenges, including restaurant relief funding, staffing and marketing. US Foods experts will share information, tips and techniques on how to:

  • Amplify kitchen efficiency, menu appeal and profitability
  • Prepare restaurant teams for capacity increases
  • Market to diners via digital marketing and social media channels
  • Welcome diners back into restaurants by streamlining menus to handle increased volume
  • Incorporate new and attractive menu items that align with consumers’ continued interest in sustainable products

Under the banner of its long-standing “We Help You Make It” promise to foodservice operators, US Foods continues to offer a variety of free online resources and tools aimed at helping restaurateurs adapt to changing industry needs. Resources include webinars, virtual one-on-one consultations with the company’s Restaurant Operations Consultants and Food Fanatic Chefs and a robust resource library on its “Make it Now” site.

The Food Fanatics Live event will take place on April 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. CT. Learn more details and register here.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 286 M - -
Net income 2021 147 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 366 M 8 366 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,64 $
Last Close Price 38,12 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Kristin M. Coleman Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
John Anthony Lederer Independent Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.14.44%8 366
SYSCO CORPORATION7.58%40 777
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.97%39 314
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.77%29 010
THE KROGER CO.19.90%27 064
AEON CO., LTD.-2.54%25 214
