Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. US Foods Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USFD   US9120081099

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
37.20 USD   -0.85%
05:34pUS Foods to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
BU
03:20pUs Foods : 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders
PU
04/05US Foods Scholars Program Opens Class of 2023 Application Period
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Foods to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-344-2001. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the Conference ID 2528845 to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please register by clicking this link.

The conference call also will be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CDT on May 11, 2023.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
05:34pUS Foods to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023
BU
03:20pUs Foods : 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders
PU
04/05US Foods Scholars Program Opens Class of 2023 Application Period
BU
04/05US Foods Holding Corp Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
03/28Us Foods Holding Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27Insider Sell: US Foods Holding
MT
03/27US Foods Appoints Andrew Iacobucci Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations an..
AQ
03/24International Brotherhood of Teamsters Submits a Shareholder Proposal to US Foods Holdi..
CI
03/24US Foods Appoints Andrew Iacobucci Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations an..
BU
03/24US Foods Holding Corp. Appoints Andrew Iacobucci as Senior Executive Vice President, Fi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 103 M - -
Net income 2023 495 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 703 M 8 703 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,52 $
Average target price 45,62 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David E. Flitman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dirk J. Locascio Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert M. Dutkowsky Non-Executive Chairman
John A. Tonnison Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.10.29%8 703
WALMART INC.5.84%404 537
SYSCO CORPORATION2.45%39 756
KROGER CO. (THE)7.58%34 410
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.21%34 176
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.40%31 759
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer