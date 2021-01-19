Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Foods Holding Corp.    USFD

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

US Foods : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021

01/19/2021 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. CST.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 292-0976; the conference ID number is 8790319. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call beginning at 1 p.m. CST on February 16, 2021 until March 16, 2021. To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, please dial (855) 859-2056 and provide the conference ID number as listed above.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 1 p.m. CST on February 16, 2021.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
11:44aUS FOODS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on ..
BU
09:34aCresco Labs Close To 52-Week Highs After Hiring PepsiCo Veteran Ty Gent As Ch..
MT
01/11US FOODS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
01/06US FOODS : Barclays Adjusts US Foods' Price Target to $34 From $27, Keeps Equal-..
MT
2020US FOODS : to Participate in the ICR Virtual Conference on Jan. 11, 2021
BU
2020US FOODS : Exceeds $35 Million in Donations for COVID-19 Hunger Relief Efforts
BU
2020US FOODS HOLDING CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at US Foods Holding
MT
2020US FOODS : JP Morgan Adjusts US Foods Holding PT to $35 From $30, Maintains Over..
MT
2020US FOODS : Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Addres..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 908 M - -
Net income 2020 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 875 M 7 875 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,64 $
Last Close Price 35,66 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rohland Chief Information Officer
John Anthony Lederer Independent Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.7.05%7 875
SYSCO CORPORATION1.76%38 492
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.00%38 067
TESCO PLC4.97%32 097
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.63%30 597
AEON CO., LTD.-2.66%26 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ