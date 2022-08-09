Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  US Foods Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    USFD   US9120081099

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
31.98 USD   -3.03%
07/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts US Foods Holding's Price Target to $39 From $42, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
07/15US Foods to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022
BU
07/06US Foods Announces Science-Based Climate Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 32.5 Percent by 2032
BU
Summary 
Summary

Updated Conference Call and Passcode Details: US Foods Second Quarter Financial Results Call on August 11, 2022

08/09/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. CDT. The company has updated its conference line and passcode from the previous details issued on July 15, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-504-7949. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the passcode 468495 to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call please register by clicking this link.

The conference call also will be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at 12 p.m. CDT on August 11, 2022.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 539 M - -
Net income 2022 335 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 384 M 7 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,98 $
Average target price 43,37 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Iacobucci Executive VP, Chief Executive & Commercial Officer
Dirk J. Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Dutkowsky Executive Chairman
John A. Tonnison Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Kristin M. Coleman Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.-7.90%7 384
WALMART INC.-12.52%349 798
SYSCO CORPORATION9.80%44 192
KROGER4.40%33 696
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.58%32 349
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.50%29 478