Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. US Lighting Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USLG   US91214A1088

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.

(USLG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/10 01:49:45 pm EDT
0.1261 USD   -29.94%
03:14pCortes Campers Expands Dealer Network with Colorado Dealer B&B RV
PR
03/29Cortes Campers North Carolina Dealer Took Delivery on its First 17-ft Cortes Camper Becoming the Exclusive Dealer for the State of North Carolina
PR
03/21Cortes Campers Expands into Canada with an Initial Purchase Order of $2.8 million from a Canadian Distributor
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cortes Campers Expands Dealer Network with Colorado Dealer B&B RV

05/10/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUCLID, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG), today announced that it received an initial purchase order valued at $385,000 from B&B RV, Inc., its newest exclusive dealer in Denver, Colorado. The campers are expected to be delivered during the second half of 2022; additional terms were not disclosed.

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome our newest, exclusive dealer, B&B RV of Colorado, to the Cortes Campers family. We received an initial order worth $385,000 to purchase our travel trailers. B&B RV will sell these trailers throughout the state of Colorado, utilizing the company's dealership located on the edge of the Rocky Mountains in the mile-high city of Denver."

"With millions of households taking up camping for the first time during the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in interest for Cortes Campers 17-ft RV travel trailer, particularly within the Western part of the United States. Cortes Campers is set to benefit from these ongoing demand trends, leveraging our dealers to take advantage of the burgeoning outdoor recreation market. We have made substantial changes to our production process to accommodate rapid expected growth and look forward to shipping Cortes Campers across the U.S. in the second half of 2022," added Mr. Corpora.

"Over the last few years, B&B RV, Inc. has added some of the highest-quality, most-unique campers in the world to its product lineup. We have become the leading dealer in off-road, high quality, and unique camper trailers. Our primary focus is on smaller, premium manufacturers that have a commitment to producing first-class products, and we're excited to sell Cortes Campers lightweight brand of RV travel trailers in Colorado," said Tom McCrory, Sales Manager at B&B RV, Inc. of Colorado.

Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its RV travel trailers like a boat. There is no wood in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. Cortes Campers offers a camper that is immune to corrosion, rust and rot, extremely lightweight and strong, all at a price that competes with traditional campers on the market.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a manufacturer of molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliate, have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Darrow Associates
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cortes-campers-expands-dealer-network-with-colorado-dealer-bb-rv-301544301.html

SOURCE US LIGHTING GROUP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
03:14pCortes Campers Expands Dealer Network with Colorado Dealer B&B RV
PR
03/29Cortes Campers North Carolina Dealer Took Delivery on its First 17-ft Cortes Camper Bec..
PR
03/21Cortes Campers Expands into Canada with an Initial Purchase Order of $2.8 million from ..
PR
03/15US Lighting Group Subsidiary, Fusion X Marine, Starts Production on its First Mini Spee..
PR
03/07Cortes Campers Montana Dealer Expands Business to Wyoming with a Purchase Order for $38..
PR
03/07Cortes Campers, LLC, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of US Lighting Group, Inc. Receives Initia..
CI
03/01US Lighting Group Forms Futuro Houses LLC, a Manufacturer of Fiberglass Pre-Fab Off-Gri..
PR
03/01US Lighting Group, Inc. Creates Futuro Houses, LLC to Diversify its Products and Market..
CI
02/22US Lighting Group Announces First Shipment of a Cortes Camper to RV Center Idaho
PR
02/03U.S. LIGHTING GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news