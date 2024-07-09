Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

On November 2, 2023, US Lighting Group, Inc. ("we" and "our") issued a promissory note to 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC ("1800 Diagonal") in the original principal amount of $120,750 (the "note") in connection with a loan. The note provided for monthly payments of principal and interest of $15,027. 1800 Diagonal subsequently agreed to reduced payments of $7,500 a month. However, we failed to make the June payment and on July 2, 2024, 1800 Diagonal elected to convert $10,000 of the amount we owe on the note into shares of our common stock. 1800 Diagonal called a default under the note due to our failure to make the June payment and applied penalties to the amount outstanding and demanded payment in full. After the application of the penalties and conversion of $10,000, 1800 Diagonal claims that there is $68,910 outstanding under the note. We do not have available cash to pay the accelerated note balance and expect that 1800 Diagonal may convert additional amounts under the note into shares of our common stock and sell those shares in the public market.