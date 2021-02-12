Log in
Cortes Campers Shares a Glimpse into Its New Line of RV Travel Trailers and Campers

02/12/2021 | 04:38pm EST
Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, gave an exclusive interview to RV News entitled “New Manufacturer Creating Speedboat-Like Towables” outlining the company’s advanced manufacturing of RV travel trailers and campers. The innovative technology used in the manufacturing of the patents pending designed trailers and campers will revolutionize the RV industry. cortescampers.com

EUCLID, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortes Campers LLC and the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced that Paul Spivak, CEO, was interviewed by RV News regarding its new line of RV travel trailers and campers for the RV Market. During the RV News exclusive interview, Paul Spivak reveals the advanced technology in making these innovative travel trailers and campers utilizing the highest-grade marine materials.

Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group related, “When we started this company, we said we were going to build campers the same way they build airplanes, except with 21st Century materials.” The US Lighting Group decided to start Cortes Campers after touring various RV manufacturers and viewing first-hand the workmanship being done.

“We are excited about the new exterior and interior designs we offer for outdoor enthusiasts, weekend campers and long-term RV travelers,” Spivak said. “The luxurious travel trailers and campers include additional storage space, windows, appliances and the latest technology to monitor essential energy sources. Cortes Campers are approximately 50 percent lighter, much stronger and smarter than anything you have ever experienced.”

Mr. Spivak continued, “The new Cortes Campers website outlines in detail the sales channel by which our RV Travel Trailers and Campers will be sold. We are selling exclusive territory dealerships on a first-come, first-serve basis. All molded fiberglass RV manufactures sell direct, but we opted to help people build their own home-based business where they have control over how they want to advertise and sell this great product. To-date, we have had a lot of interest in the dealerships and individuals wanting to just buy the RVs.”

For more insight into Cortes Campers, read the RV News exclusive interview with Paul Spivak: https://www.rvnews.com/exclusive-new-manufacturer-creating-speedboat-like-towables/

Cortes Campers patent pending designs features a single-piece, molded fiberglass honeycomb Monoshell design with a luxurious interior, installed safety features with electronic monitoring systems and multi-functional power management system designed by Intellitronix Corporation. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
