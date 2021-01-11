Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  US Lighting Group, Inc.    USLG

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.

(USLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Lighting Group Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held January 12, 2021

01/11/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting on January 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST to review the company’s 2021 Strategic Business Plan.

“We are pleased to announce our annual US Lighting Group Shareholders meeting where we will communicate some very exciting news as we move forward with our 2021 Strategic Plan to grow the business,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “2020 was undoubtably a remarkable year with regards to products shipped to customers by the Intellitronix Corporation. We broke multiple company records during a time when most companies were challenged with the coronavirus global pandemic.”

The US Lighting Group Shareholder Meeting will be publicly disclosed after the meeting including the 2021 Strategic Business Plan to grow the business.

For more information about the meeting, please email investor-relations@uslightinggroup.com.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
05:17pUS Lighting Group Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held January 12, 2021
GL
01/08US Lighting Group Plans to Expand the Company's Portfolio to Manufacture Recr..
GL
01/05Intellitronix Hits All Time High in Record Sales in One Week Surpassing $600,..
GL
2020U.S. LIGHTING GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form ..
AQ
2020Intellitronix Achieves Highest Single Week of Sales in the Company's History ..
GL
2020US Lighting Group is Officially an SEC Reporting Issuer
GL
2020US LIGHTING : U.S. LIGHTING GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
2020US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Acquires Universal Instruments Automated Conveyor Sy..
AQ
2020Intellitronix Acquires Universal Instruments Automated Conveyor System to Imp..
GL
2020US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Buys Cutting-edge SMT Component Placement System to ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,65 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,70 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 20,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 22,1x
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 100%
Chart US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Lighting Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Spivak Chief Executive Officer
Susan Tubbs Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.-0.42%20
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED11.08%145 581
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.33%137 162
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.61%83 820
NIDEC CORPORATION8.05%79 053
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.2.18%65 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ