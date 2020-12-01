Log in
US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.

US Lighting Group is Officially an SEC Reporting Issuer

12/01/2020
EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced that as of November 28, 2020 it is now a mandatory, Reporting Issuer with the Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“The US Lighting Group is delighted to be an official SEC reporting issuer. We attribute this success to the diligent efforts of the US Lighting Group, the Company’s auditors, and legal team, who have worked extremely hard to achieve this objective. Being a SEC Reporting company gives its Shareholders transparency and the potential to trade with more brokerage firms,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group. “Also, the Company’s OTCQB application is in the final review stages. Once we get the final approval, we will be OTCQB certified. OTCQB will give the US Lighting Group access to additional resources, institutional and capital investments, as well as more visibility in the marketplace.”

The US Lighting Group is a US designer and manufacturer of commercial LED lighting products, automotive and patented marine electronics, robotics with artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative energy management products for the RV industry.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact:
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


