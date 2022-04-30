US Metro Bancorp : 2021 Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Operations ................................................................................................. 4
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................ 5
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity.............................................................. 6
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................... 7
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................... 8
Table of Contents
December 31, 2021 and 2020
Report of Independent Auditors
The Board of Directors and Stockholders
U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary, which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, changesin shareholders' equity, andcash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United Statesof America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's
Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary'sability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statementsas a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor'sreport that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.
1
Table of Contents
December 31, 2021 and 2020
In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:
•Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
•Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
•Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on theeffectiveness of U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion isexpressed.
•Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the financial statements.
•Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, thatraise substantial doubt about U.S. Metro Bancorp and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Los Angeles, California
April 29, 2022
2
Consolidated Balance Sheets
At December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 11,383,107
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
152,429,152
Cash and Cash Equivalents
163,812,259
Securities available-for-sale
-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,011,300
Loans held for sale
6,927
Loans:
601,875,978
Deferred loan origination costs, net of deferred fees