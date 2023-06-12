Advanced search
    USMT   US91741U1060

US METRO BANCORP, INC.

(USMT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58:18 2023-06-07 pm EDT
3.650 USD    0.00%
01:39pUS Metro Bancorp Declares Interim Dividend on Common Stock
BU
04/27US Metro Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/27US Metro Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
US Metro Bancorp Declares Interim Dividend on Common Stock

06/12/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT) declared that its Board of Directors approved a $0.03 cash dividend payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

About US Metro Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary US Metro Bank

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial nonmember bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California with branches in California and Lynnwood, Washington and loan production offices in California and Dallas, Texas. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products as well as related banking services.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,7 M - -
Net income 2020 4,63 M - -
Net cash 2020 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,8 M 59,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart US METRO BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Metro Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dong Il Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Austin Park Chairman
Faeiz Ennabe Director
Arthur Lee Director
