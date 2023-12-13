Official US METRO BANCORP, INC. press release

US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT) declared that its Board of Directors approved a $0.03 cash dividend payable on December 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2023.

About US Metro Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary US Metro Bank

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage and SBA loans), as well as related banking services to its customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

