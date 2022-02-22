New Nuclear Power Construction and the “Pursuit of Net Zero” Benefit US Nuclear Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – On February 10, 2022, France announced plans to build 14 new nuclear power plants in its move to combat global warming and provide a low-carbon source of energy. With approximately 114 new power reactors on order or planned globally and over 300 more proposed, US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) stands poised for substantial benefits from this new construction. Each nuclear power plant requires about $12 million in radiation monitoring equipment and US Nuclear has the right advanced products to supply $10 million worth of that equipment.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects nuclear power to more than double from 2020 to 2050. There are currently about 440 nuclear power reactors operating in 32 countries, with 30 additional countries considering, planning, or starting nuclear power programs. Most of the new nuclear power construction will be focused in Asia, with construction commencing on 20 new reactors in China and 8 in India by 2027. Here in the US, nuclear power growth has been flat the past several decades, but fortunately, that will change this year with the commissioning of Southern Company’s Vogtle 3 and 4.



Currently, two-thirds of world power generation is from fossil fuels. As carbon dioxide and methane emissions continue to rise, renewables just can’t keep up with the growing global energy consumption and demand. It could take decades to curb global greenhouse emissions. Nuclear power (fission and then fusion) are the best solutions to provide the needed, clean source of base load energy. At the same time, 45% of the world still does not have reliable energy and 13% have no access to electricity at all.



US Nuclear’s main subsidiaries, Technical Associates and Overhoff Technology, are frequent suppliers of radiation monitoring equipment to traditional nuclear power plants as well as to the public and private developers of innovative new designs for big and small reactors fueled by thorium, pebble beds, and even by tritium for fusion power. Technical Associates specializes in providing continuous water and air monitors (CAMS) for monitoring radiation levels in workplace air and stacks, as well as area monitors for worker exposure. Overhoff provides the equipment to monitor tritium, which is produced during the operation of all types of nuclear power plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.



CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

www.usnuclearcorp.com

www.tech-associates.com

www.overhoff.com