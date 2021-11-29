US Nuclear Corp. Discusses 3rd Quarter Results and Launch of New Climate Drones with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC Pink: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical and biological detection holding company specializing in the development, manufacturing and sales of air and water quality monitors for radiation and chemical contaminant detection with its hand held, stationary or drone mounted detection and mapping systems. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's third quarter results, which included a significant increase in gross revenue and reduction in losses. Goldstein shared that the Company watched their spending, while also letting some work to outside contractors to increase production capacity on a variety of popular products.

"Why did the US and China just make an agreement for reducing methane emissions?" asked Jolly. "There's a lot of pressure on the US and China, the world's biggest polluters and biggest economies, to cut their greenhouse emissions," explained Goldstein. "China was unable to sign the COP26 climate change agreement because China is very dependent on coal," he added. "But in fact, methane from oil and gas production produces 25-80% of the human made global, heat trapping effects. Not to mention that, Methane is also very unhealthy to breathe. So this big US and China agreement makes perfect sense," said Goldstein.

"Where do these emissions actually come from?" asked Jolly. Goldstein shared methane emissions are categorized as either 'man made' or 'natural' which is approximately 50% each, stemming from a variety of sources."

"Where do you guys fit into this equation?" asked Jolly. "Well, existing methane emission laws are very loose and only have to do with new construction or facilities that were constructed during certain time periods, but now the EPA will tighten that up and make regulations covering every facility that is putting out any trace of methane, whether the facility is new or old, active or abandoned," explained Goldstein. "We have a new product line of Climate Drones that can detect and make area maps of methane and CO2 leaks and emissions from high up in the sky or right down in person where they can create detail maps and photos showing repair crews exactly where repair is needed."

"Will commercial companies pay you or the US government?" asked Jolly. "It will be both," said Goldstein. "We are already selling instrumented drones to state and federal agencies and we will accelerate these sales. We will also be selling a lot of drones to big oil," he shared, adding that both the states and federal government are expected to be large customers. "There are also lots of inspectors that will be needing Climate Drones; the EPA and FEMA send out inspectors in order to see whether all these facilities are working hard enough and quick enough at finding and fixing all the leaks and points of emissions."

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7987890-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-3rd-quarter-results-and-launch-of-new-climate-drones-with-the-stock-da.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC Pink: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105598