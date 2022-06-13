US Nuclear Corp. Discusses $611,000 Net Working Capital Announcement and New Detection Products to Help Public Safety and Clean Environment with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp.(OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Goldstein shared that "the Company first began as a spinoff of the Manhattan Project where America's greatest physicists Fermi, Oppenheimer, Lawrence, Feynman and others were building the first nuclear pile and bravely in danger of toasting themselves with radiation. General Groves saw this and ordered our company founder Hugh Glassford, to lead a squad of top engineers and develop the first real radiation measurement equipment so the scientists would know where to put the lead shielding to properly protect themselves.

When the Manhattan project was over in 1946, Glassford lost no time in starting up our company and offering military grade radiation detection equipment to scientists, industry and then the America's new Nuclear Navy. Nowadays we are offering radiation, chemical, and biological detectors to cover a wide scope of hazards and wide scope of users," said Goldstein.

Copley then asked about a recent announcement detailing the Company's closing on a securities purchase agreement with Mast Hill Fund L.P. to raise $611,000 net working capital. "There may be a second tranche coming for an additional $611,000." shared Goldstein, adding that the Company will have confirmation on this installment in one to two months. "Concerning the use of funds, it will be used for operating capital and will speed up our production and increase shipments," said Goldstein. "It will also allow us to bring our new products to market, which have recently been enhanced with new sensors."

"What super sensors are available on your drones?" asked Copley. "We have radiation and chemical detectors, as well as detectors for biological threats, and even drugs and explosives," explained Goldstein. "We've also been able to get sources for super-detectors, which are high-speed, miniaturized Mass spectrographs and Gas chromatographs," he shared, adding that ""the technology for some common chemicals have been around for a long time, but not on drones. However certain materials such as bio-hazards, nerve agents and war gases, were simply undetectable by any automated system and even very difficult and chancy for dogs to detect. Bear in mind that these dogs are in short supply, expensive to train and don't forget that the poor dog can die on the spot from a single sniff of Russian Novichok and other nerve agents or from inhaling tiny amounts of fentanyl. Until very recently finding and identifying these hard-to-detect hazards required an investigator to manually take physical samples, maybe take them to specially equipped laboratory for lengthy testing. These devices we are now using are exceptionally self-sufficient and small. "It is really a new age. With our instrumented drones and these super-sensors, there is so much we can do that was previously just impossible."

"Are these sensors used to enhance your other product lines?" asked Copley. "Yes, we are currently integrating them with our doorway and gateway monitors," said Goldstein. "Those will be our fixed location detectors, but we will also have handheld detectors for the military and first responders. Entrance monitors and drone mounted to help make America safe against terrorists, and bad actors. Large sports and music venues, border crossings, airports, shipping ports cannot be properly secured with one dog or a few roving policemen, but with our drones, doorway and gate monitors we can protect the public better than ever before."

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company has overcome its COVID-19 shutdown challenges and continues to move forward as it expands their pipeline of technology. He also thanked shareholders for their interest and support, and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements.

