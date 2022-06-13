Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  US Nuclear Corp.
  News
  Summary
    UCLE   US91733U1060

US NUCLEAR CORP.

(UCLE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:08 2022-06-13 am EDT
0.1600 USD   -9.37%
US Nuclear Corp. Discusses $611,000 Net Working Capital Announcement and New Detection Products to Help Public Safety and Clean Environment with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
05/23US NUCLEAR CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/23US Nuclear Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
US Nuclear Corp. Discusses $611,000 Net Working Capital Announcement and New Detection Products to Help Public Safety and Clean Environment with The Stock Day Podcast

06/13/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp.(OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Robert Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Goldstein shared that "the Company first began as a spinoff of the Manhattan Project where America's greatest physicists Fermi, Oppenheimer, Lawrence, Feynman and others were building the first nuclear pile and bravely in danger of toasting themselves with radiation. General Groves saw this and ordered our company founder Hugh Glassford, to lead a squad of top engineers and develop the first real radiation measurement equipment so the scientists would know where to put the lead shielding to properly protect themselves.

When the Manhattan project was over in 1946, Glassford lost no time in starting up our company and offering military grade radiation detection equipment to scientists, industry and then the America's new Nuclear Navy. Nowadays we are offering radiation, chemical, and biological detectors to cover a wide scope of hazards and wide scope of users," said Goldstein.

Copley then asked about a recent announcement detailing the Company's closing on a securities purchase agreement with Mast Hill Fund L.P. to raise $611,000 net working capital. "There may be a second tranche coming for an additional $611,000." shared Goldstein, adding that the Company will have confirmation on this installment in one to two months. "Concerning the use of funds, it will be used for operating capital and will speed up our production and increase shipments," said Goldstein. "It will also allow us to bring our new products to market, which have recently been enhanced with new sensors."

"What super sensors are available on your drones?" asked Copley. "We have radiation and chemical detectors, as well as detectors for biological threats, and even drugs and explosives," explained Goldstein. "We've also been able to get sources for super-detectors, which are high-speed, miniaturized Mass spectrographs and Gas chromatographs," he shared, adding that ""the technology for some common chemicals have been around for a long time, but not on drones. However certain materials such as bio-hazards, nerve agents and war gases, were simply undetectable by any automated system and even very difficult and chancy for dogs to detect. Bear in mind that these dogs are in short supply, expensive to train and don't forget that the poor dog can die on the spot from a single sniff of Russian Novichok and other nerve agents or from inhaling tiny amounts of fentanyl. Until very recently finding and identifying these hard-to-detect hazards required an investigator to manually take physical samples, maybe take them to specially equipped laboratory for lengthy testing. These devices we are now using are exceptionally self-sufficient and small. "It is really a new age. With our instrumented drones and these super-sensors, there is so much we can do that was previously just impossible."

"Are these sensors used to enhance your other product lines?" asked Copley. "Yes, we are currently integrating them with our doorway and gateway monitors," said Goldstein. "Those will be our fixed location detectors, but we will also have handheld detectors for the military and first responders. Entrance monitors and drone mounted to help make America safe against terrorists, and bad actors. Large sports and music venues, border crossings, airports, shipping ports cannot be properly secured with one dog or a few roving policemen, but with our drones, doorway and gate monitors we can protect the public better than ever before."

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company has overcome its COVID-19 shutdown challenges and continues to move forward as it expands their pipeline of technology. He also thanked shareholders for their interest and support, and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements.

To hear Robert Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8101242-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-611-000-net-working-capital-announcement-and-new-detection-products-t.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127508


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,19 M 5,19 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart US NUCLEAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Nuclear Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert I. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Boulds Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Landry COO & Director-Investor Relations
Michael G. Hastings Director
Dell Williamson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US NUCLEAR CORP.-11.95%5
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.49%49 323
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.14%33 840
FANUC CORPORATION-12.55%30 476
SANDVIK AB-23.00%24 347
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.83%24 002