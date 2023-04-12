Advanced search
    UCLE   US91733U1060

US NUCLEAR CORP.

(UCLE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:32:15 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.1148 USD   -0.17%
US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Restructuring of its Subsidiary, Cali From Above, with The Stock Day Podcast

04/12/2023 | 09:05am EDT
Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), with mission statement goal: "Clean Air and Safe Water for All." A radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about your recent press release detailing a 3 party restructuring for US Nuclear?" asked Jolly to begin the interview. "We had a rare opportunity for a triple win restructuring where each party came out well ahead. Cali From Above has been a subsidiary of US Nuclear Corp. and now we have moved it to a different public company; it is now a part of Averox, Inc.," explained Goldstein. "I personally purchased Cali From Above from US Nuclear and then sold it to Averox," added Goldstein. "This creates a situation where smart investors, seeing how fast and how big the drone world is growing, can invest directly in Averox, Inc.as a pure, focused drone industry investment.

"Are you manufacturing your own drones?" asked Jolly. "No we don't currently make the drones themselves but we may in the future," said Goldstein. "We are a multi-brand drone dealership with tremendous potential," he added. "We develop scientific payloads to go on the drones," shared Goldstein, before elaborating on the different capabilities of these payloads. "We turn it into a fully instrumented drone. In addition to cameras, we also put in chemical sensors. Plus a large range of cool and useful accessories."

"How does this restructuring benefit US Nuclear?", asked Jolly. "US Nuclear is a big winner here, and benefits in a number of ways: US Nuclear remains a significant owner in Cali, so when Cali blossoms, the value of the Cali shares that US Nuclear retained, will certainly blossom as well. And perhaps more important, Cali has appointed US Nuclear as it's sole product designer and provider.

"Will Cali be generating revenues?", asked Jolly. "Yes, this will be a good situation. Many of the drones are over $100,000; these are not toys, they are instrumented and include a good payload weight capacity with a considerably longer flight time," said Goldstein.

"Have you ever thought about manufacturing your own drones in-house?", asked Jolly. "We have thought about it, but for now, we do not want to," said Goldstein. "It is a fast changing marketplace with new models coming out daily. There are so many innovative developers out there, it is hard for any one company to make its mark or to stay ahead."

"The sale of Cali From Above to Averox, Inc., is a win-win-win situation US Nuclear, Cali From Above and Averox all benefit substantially," continued Goldstein. "US Nuclear has retained 65 million shares of Averox, which is 26%," he shared. "As Averox grows quickly, as we think it will, US Nuclear will have 65 million shares of a fast growing company," said Goldstein. "Cali From Above and US Nuclear have signed an agreement making US Nuclear the sole source of all drones, accessories, scientific payloads, and software, meaning that every million dollars of drones that Cali sells will come through US Nuclear and show as revenue for both companies.

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow within the rapidly expanding drone industry.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8279640-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-restructuring-of-its-subsidiary-cali-from-above-with-the-stock-day-p

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com
Usnuclearcorp.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162120


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,72 M 3,72 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart US NUCLEAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Nuclear Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert I. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Landry COO, CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Michael G. Hastings Director
Dell Williamson Director
Kimberly Hallowell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US NUCLEAR CORP.53.07%4
ATLAS COPCO AB4.39%58 056
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.27%40 786
FANUC CORPORATION13.34%32 066
SANDVIK AB14.65%25 921
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.25%22 976
