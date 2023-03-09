Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. US Solar Fund Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USFP   GB00BJCWFX49

US SOLAR FUND PLC

(USFP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:01:27 2023-03-09 am EST
67.80 GBX   +0.44%
07:08aUS Solar Fund NAV increase offset by US tax loss; production down
AN
01/23US Solar Fund says MN8 exercises option for stake in Mount Signal 2
AN
01/23US Solar Fund to Divest Mount Signal 2 Asset in $53 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Solar Fund NAV increase offset by US tax loss; production down

03/09/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - US Solar Fund PLC on Thursday said net asset value dropped marginally, as production fell 40% in the fourth quarter.

US Solar Fund is an investment company focusing on owning and operating solar power assets in North America and other Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development countries in the Americas.

The company said NAV at December 31, the end of the fourth quarter, was USD320.0 million, down 0.7% from USD322.2 million at September 30. The company said it saw a portfolio fair value uplift, but it was offset by the payment of dividends, operating costs and US tax losses.

US Solar said total production during the fourth quarter was 168 gigawatt hours, down 40% from 281 in the third quarter, bringing the total production for 2022 to 908 gigawatt hours.

The company noted that the distribution of its assets across different locations meant that there were varying weather conditions, reducing the risk of production being impacted by any one event or local weather trend.

All of the firm's assets have power purchase agreements, with contracted prices for all electricity produced, with the average PPA term being 13.8 years as of the end of the fourth quarter.

US Solar is currently carrying out a strategic review, which it expects to completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The company said the review, to maximise value for shareholders, will consider all options including the sale of the company, the sale of portfolio assets, or changing its investment management arrangements.

US Solar Fund shares rose 0.1% to USD0.81 each in London on Thursday at midday.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about US SOLAR FUND PLC
07:08aUS Solar Fund NAV increase offset by US tax loss; production down
AN
01/23US Solar Fund says MN8 exercises option for stake in Mount Signal 2
AN
01/23US Solar Fund to Divest Mount Signal 2 Asset in $53 Million Deal
MT
2022TRADING UPDATES: Renalytix hails trial results; Kingswood buys JFP
AN
2022US Solar Fund NAV rises softly in quarter amid working capital rise
AN
2022US Solar Fund Plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022, Pa..
CI
2022US Solar Fund Mulls Strategic Options
CI
2022US Solar Fund Mulls Sale, Other Strategic Options Amid Challenging US Solar Sector
MT
2022Us Solar Fund plc Announces Its Interim Dividend for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 Paya..
CI
2022Earnings Flash (USF.L) US SOLAR FUND Reports H1 EPS $0.02
MT
More news
Chart US SOLAR FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
US Solar Fund Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US SOLAR FUND PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Liam Thomas Chief Executive Officer
Warwick Keneally Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Nott Non-Executive Chairman
Jaclyn Strelow Chief Operating Officer
Adam Haughton Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
US SOLAR FUND PLC-2.88%266
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 328
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.54%329
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-0.90%42