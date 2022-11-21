Advanced search
    USFP   GB00BJCWFX46

US SOLAR FUND PLC

(USFP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:50 2022-11-21 am EST
70.57 GBX   -1.30%
07:24aUS Solar Fund NAV rises softly in quarter amid working capital rise
AN
02:00aUs Solar Fund plc Declares Interim Dividend for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022, Payment Date Is 6 January 2023
CI
10/17US Solar Fund Mulls Strategic Options
CI
US Solar Fund NAV rises softly in quarter amid working capital rise

11/21/2022 | 07:24am EST
(Alliance News) - US Solar Fund PLC on Monday said its net asset value increased in the third quarter of 2022, due to an increase in working capital and cash balances.

US Solar Fund said this drove an increase in the fair value of underlying solar investments in its portfolio.

London-based US Solar Fund owns and operates solar power assets in North America.

Its NAV was up 0.3% to USD322.2 million at September 30, representing USD0.97 per ordinary share. This is up from USD321.2 million and USD0.967 per share in June 2022.

US Solar Fund declared an interim dividend of USD1.52 for the quarter, up 1.3% from USD1.50 a year prior. The company said it confirms its target of USD5.58 per ordinary share target for 2022, up 1.5% from USD5.50.

In October, US Solar Fund launched a strategic review of the business to maximise value for shareholders. The board is considering all options, including a formal sales process, as it said structural challenges in the US solar sector and a recent sustained discount of the share price to its NAV have "impeded" the company's ability to grow its asset base.

US Solar Fund shares were up 0.2% to USD0.83 at midday on Monday in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Consensus
