US WELL : Earnings Release FY 2019 12/24/2021 | 06:17am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - March 3, 2020 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported full-year and fourth quarter 2019 financial and operational results. Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights Deployed three newbuild electric fracturing fleets during 2019 and commissioned one additional electric fleet for deployment in the Permian Basin under a long-term contract with Shell beginning in 2020

long-term contract with Shell beginning in 2020 Averaged 9.9 active fleets and 8.8 fully-utilized fleet equivalents for 2019

fully-utilized fleet equivalents for 2019 Total revenue of $514.8 million in 2019 compared to $648.8 million in 2018

Net loss attributable to the Company of $93.9 million in 2019 compared to net loss of $65.9 million in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $118.0 million in 2019 compared to $117.4 million in 2018

of $118.0 million in 2019 compared to $117.4 million in 2018 Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $13.4 million, which equates to $11.7 million per fully-utilized fleet after deduction of fluid end maintenance capital expenditures (2)

2019 Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $13.4 million, which equates to $11.7 million per fully-utilized fleet after deduction of fluid end maintenance capital expenditures Fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $92.7 million compared to $130.9 million in the third quarter of 2019

Fourth quarter net loss attributable to the Company of $33.2 million compared to $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2019

Fourth quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $7.1 million compared to $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 (2)

fully-utilized fleet of $7.1 million compared to $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 After deduction of fluid end maintenance capital expenditures, fourth quarter 2019 annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $6.3 million compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2019

fully-utilized fleet was $6.3 million compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 Received three new patents, bringing total patents to 30, with 104 patents pending

As of December 31, 2019, total liquidity, consisting of cash, restricted cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $52.4 million Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "2019 was a momentous year for U.S. Well Services, as we deployed three new electric fleets and completed a strategic transition of our customer base, and despite the challenging market backdrop, U.S. Well Services produced solid financial results," said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. "USWS continued to demonstrate our operating efficiencies and value added relationships with customers, as well as our position as a market leader in next generation fracturing technologies with our new electric fleet deployments. "Looking forward to the first half of 2020, we expect that E&P operators will remain disciplined in spending, which should lead to continued pressure on demand and pricing for fracturing services. We believe our unique mix of contracts and fleet dedications, along with our next-generation, electric hydraulic fracturing fleets and top-tier service quality should position USWS to garner high utilization with top-tier E&P customers," added Mr. Broussard. Outlook During the first quarter of 2020, U.S. Well Services began hydraulic fracturing operations for Shell with its new electric fracturing fleet and it continues to see strong demand for electric fracturing services. Despite recent reductions in crewed hydraulic fracturing fleets, the industry remains oversupplied, which is driving sustained pressure on frac service pricing. In order to differentiate the Company amid challenging market conditions, U.S. Well Services has focused on developing and deploying new technologies as well as pursuing opportunities to further enhance efficiencies. Currently, U.S. Well Services has 11 of its 13 fleets deployed, 10 of which are working under contracts or dedications, and will evaluate opportunities to deploy additional fleets during the year as appropriate. Full-Year 2019 Financial Summary Revenue for the 2019 decreased 21% to $514.8 million versus $648.8 million in 2018, driven primarily by our customers' continued shift towards self-sourcing materials such as proppant and chemicals. U.S. Well Services averaged 9.9 active fleets throughout the year, as compared to 9.7 for 2018. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the 2019 decreased by approximately 28% to $384.0 million from $533.0 million in 2018, primarily as a result of the reduction in volumes of proppant, and chemicals provided to customers. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") decreased to $31.9 million in 2019 from $34.5 million in 2018. Excluding stock-based compensation and transaction related costs, SG&A in 2019 was $25.3 million compared to $15.9 million in 2018. The increase in SG&A costs was driven primarily by public company expenses, including reporting costs and corporate personnel. 2 Net loss attributable to the Company increased to $93.9 million in the 2019 from $65.9 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $118.0 million in 2019, which represents a slight increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 23% from 18% in 2018. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 29% to $92.7 million versus $130.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, driven by a reduction in the number of active fleets working. U.S. Well Services averaged 8.0 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 9.3 for the third quarter of 2019. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 84% during the fourth quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 6.8 fleets. This compares to 90% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 8.4 fleets for the third quarter of 2019. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $76.1 million from $90.8 million during the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of lower activity levels and ongoing cost-cutting initiatives. Although costs of service declined sequentially, USWS' profitability was impacted by customer-driven decisions to delay jobs, resulting in white space. SG&A decreased to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding stock-based compensation and transaction related costs, SG&A in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million compared to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The reduction in overall SG&A was primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits expense. Net loss attributable to the Company increased to $33.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 66% to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter from $35.3 million in the third quarter as a result of reductions in USWS' fleet utilization as well as increased repair and maintenance spending as fleets were prepared for deployment towards the beginning of 2020 during periods of downtime. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 13% from 27% in the third quarter of 2019. Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the year with nine active frac fleets, with three fleets in the Appalachian Basin, two fleets in the Eagle Ford and four fleets in the Permian Basin. During the first quarter of 2020, USWS deployed two additional fleets, one of which was deployed in the Appalachian Basin and one in the Permian Basin, bringing our current active fleet count to 11. Currently, four of our active fleets are electric fleets. U.S. Well Services delivered strong operational results during in 2019. For full-year 2019, USWS completed 18,838 stages and pumped for 36,663 hours, which equates to approximately 2,140 stages and 4,166 pump hours per fully-utilized fleet. During the fourth quarter, the Company completed 3,726 stages, or 548 stages per fully- utilized fleet, as compared to 4,823 total stages or 574 stages per fully-utilized fleet during the third quarter of 3 2019. The Company pumped for 6,771 hours during 548 frac days, as compared to 9,174 hours during 696 frac days in the third quarter of 2019. Pumping hours per day decreased approximately 6% sequentially, driven by an increased share of stack-frac jobs during the fourth quarter. U.S. Well Services continues to be the market leader in electric fracturing, with over 12,000 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company was awarded three new patents, bringing our total patent portfolio to 30 patents, with 104 patents pending. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of December 31, 2019, total liquidity was $52.4 million, consisting of $41.4 million of cash and restricted cash on the Company's balance sheet and $11.0 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $273.8 million. Capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $279.6 million and $22.4 million for the full-year 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Full-year capital expenditures consisted of $196.6 million of growth capital expenditures, $34.7 million of fleet enhancements and $48.3 million of maintenance capital expenditures. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the capital expenditures consisted of $9.2 million for growth initiatives, $4.7 million for fleet enhancements and $8.4 million for maintenance capital expenditures, which equates to an annualized rate of $5.0 million per fully-utilized fleet. Maintenance capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2019 included approximately $1.4 million for fluid ends, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.8 million per fully- utilized fleet and 17% of total maintenance capital expenditures. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 am Central / 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast and an investor presentation will be available on U.S. Well Services' website at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events. To access the conference call, please dial 201- 389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website from the link above. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through March 11, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13699800#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly 4 from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, availability under the Company's credit facilities, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, potential new contract opportunities and planned deployment, operation and utilization of fleets, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for the Company's services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K expected to be filed on March 6, 2020 and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. - Tables to Follow - 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer US Well Services Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:16:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about US WELL 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q3 2021 PU 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2021 PU 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q1 2021 PU 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2020 PU 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q1 2020 PU 06:17a US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2019 PU 12/07 Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Trim Earlier Gains Near Tuesday Close MT 12/07 Energy Stocks Trade Higher Premarket Tuesday MT 12/07 US Well Services Lands Contract From Callon Petroleum MT 11/12 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A.. AQ

Financials (USD) Sales 2021 258 M - - Net income 2021 -76,7 M - - Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 -0,66x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 63,9 M 63,9 M - Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x Nbr of Employees 638 Free-Float - Chart US WELL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends US WELL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 1,22 $ Average target price 3,73 $ Spread / Average Target 206% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Joel N. Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Kyle P. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer David L. Treadwell Chairman Matthew Bernard Chief Administrative Officer Adam J. Klein Independent Director