US WELL : Earnings Release FY 2020

NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - March 10, 2021 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported financial and operational results for the full-year and fourth quarter 2020. Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Executed agreements with key customers to provide electric frac services on a contracted basis with three Clean Fleet® all-electric hydraulic fracturing fleets

all-electric hydraulic fracturing fleets Increased active fleet count to 5.7 fleets for the fourth quarter of 2020 and experienced higher fleet utilization as demand for frac services strengthened

Averaged 5.4 fully-utilized fleets for the full-year 2020, as compared to 8.8 fleets for the full-year 2019

fully-utilized fleets for the full-year 2020, as compared to 8.8 fleets for the full-year 2019 Total revenue of $244.0 million in 2020 vs. $514.8 million in 2019

Net loss attributable to the Company of $235.7 million for the full-year 2020, as compared to $93.9 million for 2019. Excluding a $147.5 million non-cash impairment charge related to the carrying value of long-lived assets, net loss attributable to the Company was $88.1 million for 2020.

full-year 2020, as compared to $93.9 million for 2019. Excluding a $147.5 million non-cash impairment charge related to the carrying value of long-lived assets, net loss attributable to the Company was $88.1 million for 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for full-year 2020 was $31.1 million, or $5.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet. Excluding $12 million of non-cash charges related to doubtful collections of Accounts Receivable, Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million, which equates to $8.0 million per fully- utilized fleet (2) . This compares to $103.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $11.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet for the full-year 2019. Following a change in accounting estimate made during the first quarter of 2020, the Company began expensing fluid ends. Adjusted EBITDA as reported was $118.0 million for the full-year 2019, which reflects the Company's previous policy of capitalizing fluid end costs.

for full-year 2020 was $31.1 million, or $5.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet. Excluding $12 million of non-cash charges related to doubtful collections of Accounts Receivable, Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million, which equates to $8.0 million per fully- utilized fleet . This compares to $103.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $11.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet for the full-year 2019. Following a change in accounting estimate made during the first quarter of 2020, the Company began expensing fluid ends. Adjusted EBITDA as reported was $118.0 million for the full-year 2019, which reflects the Company's previous policy of capitalizing fluid end costs. Averaged 5.3 fully-utilized fleets for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 4.2 for the third quarter of 2020

fully-utilized fleets for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 4.2 for the third quarter of 2020 Total revenue of $48.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2020

Net loss attributable to the Company of $29.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 vs. $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding a non-cash charge related to doubtful collections of Accounts Receivable, Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $4.8 million for the fourth

quarter 2020, or $3.6 million of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet, as compared to $8.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA, or $7.7 million of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet for the third quarter 2020 Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $14.0 million as of December 31, 2020 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "I am proud of what the U.S. Well Services team accomplished in 2020 despite facing severe, unprecedented market challenges," commented Joel Broussard, the Company's President and CEO. "The Company's proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic served to preserve liquidity and maintain positive Adjusted EBITDA throughout the year. Our team's unwavering commitment to efficiency, innovation, safety and execution enabled us to deliver results for our customers amidst market turbulence, and positioned our Company for success as the completions services market recovers in 2021. "We continue to see a recovery in demand for hydraulic fracturing services, and in particular for next-generation electric fracturing fleets. As a pioneer and market leader in the electric fracturing market, U.S. Well Services is working diligently with its customers to advance the industry and usher in a new era of cleaner, safer and more efficient completions." Outlook Throughout the fourth quarter, a recovery in economic activity and crude oil prices has driven an increase in demand for completions services. Although activity levels have recovered significantly relative to the low levels witnessed during the first half of 2020, pricing for hydraulic fracturing services remains depressed. However, U.S. Well Services expects pricing to begin to recover during in the second half of 2021, driven by a combination of attrition of the U.S. fracturing fleet and the continued recovery in demand for crude oil. We believe our industry is rapidly approaching an inflection point, as E&P customers are increasingly seeking not only the most efficient, but also the most environmentally-friendly hydraulic fracturing solutions. We believe this secular trend uniquely positions U.S. Well Services to benefit from the ongoing market recovery. We possess not only a portfolio of next-generation electric frac fleets that offer industry leading emissions reduction capabilities, but also a demonstrated track record for successfully operating electric fleets and developing new intellectual property. 2

We continue to experience strong demand for our electric fracturing services, and believe that commercial opportunities exist that would support the expansion of our electric fleet during 2021. Full-Year 2020 Financial Summary For the year ended December 31, 2020, total revenue decreased by 53% to $244.0 million, compared to $514.8 million in 2019, driven by a sharp reduction in market activity combined with weakened pricing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, decreased 51% to $187.8 million from $384.0 million in 2019. The reduction in our cost of services is primarily attributable to reduced activity levels and the implementation of cost-cutting initiatives implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") increased to $43.6 million from $31.9 million in 2019. Excluding stock-based compensation of $8.1 million and non-cash charges of $12.0 million for doubtful collections of Accounts Receivable, SG&A totaled $23.5 million, compared to $26.2 million in 2019. See table below entitled "Consolidated Statements of Operations" for the composition of SG&A. Net loss attributable to the Company was $235.7 million for the full-year 2020 as compared to $93.9 million for 2019. Excluding a $147.5 million non-cash impairment charge related to the carrying value of long-lived assets, net loss attributable to the Company was $88.1 million for the full-year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $31.1 million. Excluding non-cash charges for doubtful collections of Accounts Receivable, Adjusted EBITDA was $43.1 million for 2020, or $8.0 million per fully-utilized fleet. For the full-year 2019, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $118.0 million. Following a change in accounting estimate made during the first quarter of 2020, the Company began expensing fluid ends. Adjusted EBITDA after deducting capitalized fluid end costs in 2019 was $103.2 million, or $11.7 million per fully-utilized fleet. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 9% to $48.1 million versus $44.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in activity levels as demand for frac services strengthened. During the fourth quarter our active fleet count increased to 5.7 fleets from 5.0 active fleets in the third quarter. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 93% during the fourth quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 5.3 fleets. This compares to 83% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 4.2 fleets for the third quarter of 2020. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $42.5 million from $31.2 million, driven primarily by labor, repair and maintenance expenses related to readying fleets for redeployment in the first quarter of 2021. 3

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") increased to $13.3 million from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation of $4.7 million and a non-cash charge of $3.0 million related for doubtful collections of Accounts Receivables, SG&A was $5.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. This sequential increase was primarily attributable to an increase in professional fees. See table below entitled "Consolidated Statements of Operations" for the composition of SG&A. Net loss attributable to the Company increased sequentially to $29.2 million from $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding a non-cash charge for doubtful collections of Accounts Receivables, declined to $4.8 million, or $3.6 million of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet, as compared to $8.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $7.7 million of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully- utilized fleet in the third quarter of 2020. Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the year with six active frac fleets, of which four were new-generation electric fleets. Two of our fleets were working in the Appalachian Basin, two fleets were in the Eagle Ford and two fleets were in the Permian Basin. The Company expects to maintain between nine and ten active fleets during the first quarter of 2021. U.S. Well Services completed 3,168 frac stages, or approximately 598 stages per fully-utilized fleet in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2,388 frac stages during the third quarter of 2020, or 568 stages per fully-utilized fleet. Pumping hours per day remained flat with third quarter 2020 levels. The Company pumped for 5,121 hours over 416 frac days in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 4,139 hours over 333 frac days in the third quarter of 2020. U.S. Well Services continues to be one of the market leaders in electric fracturing, with 18,752 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company continued to expand its intellectual property portfolio throughout 2020, ending the year with 38 granted patents and 189 pending patents. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of December 31, 2020, total liquidity was $14.0 million, consisting of $5.3 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $8.7 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $293.2 million. Maintenance capital expenditures, on an accrual basis were $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Conference Call Information 4